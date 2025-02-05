PRESS OFFICE] Businesses across the continent are pouring millions into digital tools, platforms, and systems. Yet, the results remain underwhelming.

Why? Because technology isn’t the solution. Without the right leadership, your shiny new systems are simply expensive distractions.

Dentsu BX SSA is here to cut through the noise. Launched across 11 African markets and part of the global BX team, their growth transformation initiative is led by Johan Walters, SSA Business Transformation Strategy Lead, and Wendy Case, SSA Business Transformation Capability Lead – the most experienced transformation duo in Africa.

With decades of experience, they’ve delivered real change, not just talked about it.

Think again

If you think transformation is just about adding a new platform or tool, think again. It’s about aligning your people with the technology and ensuring they fully adopt it. True transformation happens when people collaborate to achieve outcomes, they once thought impossible.

Johan and Wendy have been at the forefront of transformation across Africa, leading digital and customer interaction journeys for major brands in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and retail.

They’ve also partnered with global giants like Google and Meta. Now, as part of dentsu SSA, their focus is on empowering African businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Dentsu BX goes beyond the traditional

Dentsu BX doesn’t offer superficial fixes. Their approach goes beyond traditional advice. They work alongside clients every step of the way, ensuring that strategies are executed, and results are more than just theoretical.

They don’t just promise change – they make it happen.

Their approach is built on three key pillars

Creativity: Innovation at every stage, from insight to execution.

Behavioural change: Transformation demands a shift in mindset, not just systems.

Execution excellence: Turning strategies into tangible, measurable results.

This is not just theory. Dentsu BX SSA is already delivering a real impact as part of dentsu’s innovation journey.

In partnership with Telkom, one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest telcos, they’re optimising and monetising data with the launch of the Merkury system — a tool driving operational efficiency and redefining digital transformation.

And it doesn’t end there: they’re developing a bespoke generative AI solution to streamline Telkom’s operations, preparing them for future growth.

Setting the standard

Johan and Wendy are setting the standard for digital transformation in Africa. They’ve already driven significant change for some of the continent’s largest brands. If you’re ready to move beyond discussions and start seeing real results, it’s time to get on board.

“At dentsu, we don’t just talk about transformation. We make it happen. Dentsu BX is leading the way in helping African businesses unlock their potential, embrace change, and drive true, sustainable growth,” says Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa.

Dentsu BX is here to redefine what’s possible. Are you ready to lead, or will you remain stuck in the past?