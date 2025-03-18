[PRESS OFFICE] FoneYam, an innovative smartphone rental brand focused on bridging the digital gap, has appointed Dentsu Creative South Africa as its lead creative agency.

Much like Capfin, which was also awarded to Dentsu Creative, FoneYam sits under the Pepkor umbrella.

With over one million customers as of November 2024, FoneYam provides affordable access to smartphones through PEP and Ackermans stores. Customers can rent smartphones with low monthly payments and have the option to purchase the device at a fair market value at the end of the rental period.

A game-changer

Nkanyezi Masango, Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu Creative South Africa, shared his perspective: “The opportunity to develop a brand personality from scratch is rare. We’re thrilled to have a shot at building this brand and help embed it in South African culture.”

Roxana Ravjee, Chief Executive Officer of dentsu South Africa, added, “With my background in this sector, I fully support FoneYam’s offering, as it is a game-changer in the cellular industry. We’re bringing our best talent, creativity and strategic thinking to ensure the brand reaches its full potential.”

This collaboration aims to accelerate FoneYam’s mission of digital inclusion, providing South Africans with affordable smartphone technology and a seamless customer experience.