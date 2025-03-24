Extensive reader research into the effectiveness of local newspaper advertising shows that local press actively drives consumer action.

Novus Media, a division of Novus Holdings, conducted the research after receiving approval from the Competition Commission to buy three Media 24 divisions – its community newspaper portfolio, On the Dot distribution and football-focused titles, Soccer Laduma and Kick Off, late last year.

“The study found that a staggering 97% of readers take action after seeing products or services advertised in their local paper. Whether it’s visiting a store, making a purchase, or recommending a product to friends, local press is proving to be a powerful catalyst for consumer behaviour,” said Esmé Smit, general manager at Novus Media.

The unweighted study went in field in November/December 2024. Novus Media points to Google Labs’ estimates that the average person is exposed to between four thousand and ten thousand ads daily—with only 1% to 2.5% of these ads actually noticed.

Key findings demonstrate local newspapers drives real-world action

Action-oriented readers

97% of readers take action following an ad in their local paper

52% of readers purchase products advertised in newspaper inserts

54% visit a store, dealer, or other location based on local paper ads

38% save inserts for future reference, and another 38% recommend advertised products

Unmatched trust and engagement

Local newspapers are rated as the top medium for relevant and practical information and rank as the second most trusted channel after radio.

81% of respondents prefer receiving inserts in their newspapers over post-box distributions.

An impressive 82% of readers consistently check newspaper inserts, with two-thirds doing so weekly.

The study noted strong engagement with local content, including food, recipes, job listings, and community events, with readers expressing a desire for more competitions and interactive content.

“These findings clearly demonstrate that local press is not merely an advertising channel, it is a vital driver of consumer action,” said Smit. “Our research confirms that local newspapers ignite lives and drive foot traffic to stores, resulting in tangible sales growth for advertisers.”

Media agencies and large brands can access the full dataset directly through leading cross-tabbing software platforms, including Nielsen and Telmar. To facilitate seamless integration into your media strategy, Novus Media has made the following files available: