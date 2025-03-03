Watching children discover the world is a treat. Seeing them fill with glee and delight as they discover the crackle of a wrapper or the pop of a bottle.

I almost imagine they see colours in a constant kaleidoscope where everything is brighter and bolder, even beige and grey! Boxes are castles, chairs are rocket ships or race cars and they literally create invisible friends who have names and personalities!

Dr. Seuss understood this childlike wonder better than most, spinning entire universes from nonsense words and bending the ordinary into delightfully impossible shapes.

The same point where children trade imagination for the ordinary is where brand stories become spreadsheets.

Looking at the raw creativity of children and un-ordinary adventures of green eggs and ham, do we have an opportunity to turn brand stories into invitations to see the world differently?

Average delivers below average returns

Not pulling the cat out of the hat and bringing bland to the table comes at a cost. Bland is neither here nor there, it’s down the line and dull. But creating a dull advertisement isn’t more cost effective than an engaging one. The difference is that it doesn’t deliver a return, it just delivers indifference. So, we’ve spent good budget creating no brand emotion or reaction. This diminished reaction drives below average returns,

In contrast, advertising that delivers surprise, joy, or even mild amusement punches far above the expected return. These campaigns convert existing demand but also create future demand. Stories developed on emotional content that connects, builds brands over time, leaves lasting impressions and makes audiences more likely to engage, share, and remember the campaign messaging.

Everybody else isn’t doing it

Same, same but not different. In an effort to be ‘optimised for all platforms,’ brand identities have become monotonous. Logos that were once bold and stories that were clear and distinctive have been stripped of character and flattened into the digital dull. Any brand attitude, reaction and personality has become predictable and largely devoid of any originality.

The creep of creative bland and boring has been coined “The Age of Average”. From film to fashion and architecture to advertising, brands have embraced “safe” as a norm. But safety, in the world of advertising, is an illusion. The safest ads—the ones that try to please everyone—end up pleasing no one. They fade into the background, ignored, forgotten, and ultimately ineffective.

Don’t fear feelings

Think of campaigns that you remember. Chances are, the campaign made you laugh, cry, or feel something. When the consumer is emotionally invested, even to a small degree, it impacts their buying decisions. The cheeky chicken brand tapped into the emotional psyche of the country with their ‘Nou Vat’ campaign.

It’s clever yes, but it connects to our financial fears and allows us to take a step back and laugh. Clever campaigns are never 2 (too) soon.

Emotionally driven advertising requires more than punchy lines, catchy melodies or clean graphics. It demands storytelling. It requires an understanding of how people experience the world, how they respond to rhythm, surprise, humour, and drama. It’s about creating moments, not just messages.

Why creativity wins

Research into how the brain processes advertising reveals that left-brain, data-driven ads—those focused on features, price points, and calls to action—tend to perform poorly in the long run. These campaigns lack the human elements that connects with audiences using characters, narratives, and a sense of place or belonging

On the other hand, right-brain advertising—the kind that tells stories, builds tension, understand timing and takes the audience on a journey, creates long-term brand growth. These adverts don’t just inform, they entertain. They don’t just persuade, they captivate. And in doing so, they amplify the campaign without extending the budget.

Adaptability is the key to staying relevant

Creativity isn’t just about being bold to counter being boring, it’s also about being adaptable. Brands that stay rigid in their messaging, tone, and creative approach risk becoming irrelevant when sentiments, moods and messaging change quickly.

The most successful brands understand that adaptability doesn’t mean losing identity—it means evolving while staying true to core values. A brand that embraces adaptability can refresh its storytelling, explore new formats, and engage audiences in new and meaningful ways. Being dynamic eliminates the risk of becoming a bland brand, ensuring that messaging connects and remains compelling.

The call to be bold

At MediaHeads 360, we believe storytelling isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. When consumers are bombarded by bland, the solution is to be unapologetically creative. Whether it’s through radio, television, or digital media, our mission is clear: to amplify brands in a way that makes audiences feel, react and engage.

There is no room for dull. Dull is forgettable. Dull is expensive. Dull is a failure to connect. “Why fit in, when you were born to stand out?”

(The inspiration for the thoughts on dull, bland and boring were inspired by study conducted by Adam Morgan and Peter Field looking at data on rational vs. emotional advertising and media spend figures, the study is entitled The Extraordinary Cost of Dull.)