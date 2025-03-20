Ever found yourself stuck in an endless loop of automated responses, desperately trying to reach a human? It’s like shouting into the void – except the void cheerfully replies, “I’m sorry, I didn’t quite get that.”

Will AI ever truly grasp the quirks of human interaction?

From hyper-personalisation to AI chatbots, businesses are racing to integrate AI-driven solutions. But in their rush, many overlook a crucial question: How is this shift shaping the customer experience?

How AI is shaping customer experience

Immersive brand experiences : Immersive shopping will redefine customer experience, allowing users to try the service or product before purchasing it. For example, virtual fitting rooms for clothing, AR-powered home decor previews, AR car test driving and virtual make-up try on, virtual showrooms and 3D product demos, giving customers a closer look at features before making a purchase.Businesses will have to create VR environments where customers can explore products interactively.

: Immersive shopping will redefine customer experience, allowing users to try the service or product before purchasing it. For example, virtual fitting rooms for clothing, AR-powered home decor previews, AR car test driving and virtual make-up try on, virtual showrooms and 3D product demos, giving customers a closer look at features before making a purchase.Businesses will have to create VR environments where customers can explore products interactively. Hyper-personalisation : Hyper-personalisation means that businesses need to tailor services, content, and recommendations at an individual level in real time, using AI driven recommendations based on browsing habits. Businesses will also have to use dynamic pricing models where pricing is adjusted in real time, based on demand and customer preferences.

: Hyper-personalisation means that businesses need to tailor services, content, and recommendations at an individual level in real time, using AI driven recommendations based on browsing habits. Businesses will also have to use dynamic pricing models where pricing is adjusted in real time, based on demand and customer preferences. The rise of voice search & AI chatbots: With the growth of voice search through Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, brands must optimise for natural, conversational queries. AI chatbots offer 24/7 support, but poorly designed ones can frustrate users with robotic interactions.

The hybrid approach: AI for efficiency, humans for empathy

A local example is the FNB Secure Chat feature, allowing customers to chat securely with bankers. It starts with AI-driven responses to direct you to the right consultant, then connects you instantly to a banker.

Checkers Sixty60’s AI-powered chatbot tracks orders, finds products, and resolves common issues without requiring customer service calls. If it can’t solve the problem, it smoothly connects users to a human agent. Discovery’s virtual assistant follows the same approach on their app – helping customers with queries about medical aid, insurance, and rewards programs.

The best CX strategy blends AI’s efficiency with human intuition. AI handles repetitive tasks, provides quick responses, and analyses data, while humans manage complex issues, escalations, and emotional connections.

Customers enjoy the best of both worlds – innovation without losing connection.

These local brands are proving that AI and human interaction don’t have to be at odds – they can work together to create a smoother, more efficient customer experience.

Balancing tech & humanity

AI is here to stay, but the brands that succeed will balance automation with meaningful human interaction. Technology is a tool; human connection is the foundation of exceptional CX.

Customers want more than fast solutions – they want to feel heard, valued, and understood. The key is not whether AI can replace humans, but how to integrate both for a seamless customer journey.