The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Have you got the hunger, Halo asks advertising industry

The Loerie Awards committee has ditched the clichéd ‘black and gold’ look and feel for an awards event, and opted instead for something completely different, vibrant and original for the 2025 campaign.

Last year a call was put out to design and creative agencies in Africa and the Middle East to submit a proposal for the Loeries campaign, with the understanding that this was pro bono work. Agencies from across the region responded to the brief and each of their submissions was evaluated. This was followed by a presentation to the Loeries Board, who then selected the campaign for the year, which was the Halo submission.

When the business was awarded to Halo, the adjudicating panel commented that the agency’s submission was ‘streets ahead’ of its competitors. They loved its playfulness and energy, the bright colours and fun executions, and the creative lines that extend across all elements of the campaign and speak to both marketers and agencies in the region.

“We received nearly twenty submissions from agencies across Africa and the Middle East for the 2025 campaign. The presentation from Halo really resonated with the board as it spoke about an intrinsic desire in the brand communications industry – the hunger to create truly iconic work. I am therefore so excited to see this concept roll-out, and it is already resonating with the industry across our region,” says Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loerie Awards.

Conceptualising a creative campaign that would work across all the African and Middle East markets was a challenge. However, the hunger to stand out and succeed in this industry is universal and is the campaign’s driving force, explains Halo’s founder and managing partner, Dean Oelschig.

“’The Great Hunger’ is what gets us up in the morning, and what keeps us awake at night! Of course, it’s the hunger to win awards, to be successful, to be recognised, to win the next big pitch, but it’s also so much more than that. It’s the hunger to learn more, to be inspired by colleagues and competitors alike, to achieve more, to be challenged more.”

Coenie Grebe, Executive Creative Director of Halo, explains the creative approach. “This year, we’ re not just shining the spotlight on the metal at the end. We are celebrating all the moments that build up to it. From the big decisions to the small moments in between. This is the great hunger that drives us all.

“It puts the spotlight on everyone that forms part of this amazing industry, all the hard work, the endless craft and that little voice inside (or the hungry beast we constantly have to feed) that says: ‘Is this all you’ve got? Then, you are not yet done…’!” says Grebe.

5FM reveals War Cry Championship finalists

After TONS of entries and a flurry of social media interaction flooded 5FM’s gates, the finalists have been announced for the 2025 edition of The 5FM War Cry Championship, brought to you by Standard Bank.

Following an immensely successful inaugural event last year—one that even caught the attention of international celebrities like A$AP Ferg, Queen Latifah, and Sharon Stone—this year’s final stretch promises to be even bigger and louder… and 5 Breakfast with Nick Hamman, airing weekdays from 6-9am, will be bringing you all the finalist action,

The list of finalists in each category is included below. The finalists’ videos were also shared on the station’s social media pages.

Co-Ed:

Bryanston High School

Redhill School

Sacred Heart College

Trinityhouse Centurion High School

Dainfern College

Girls’ schools:

St Stithians Girls’ College

St Mary’s DSG, Kloof

Jeppe High School for Girls

St Mary’s School, Waverly

St Anne’s Diocesan College

Boys’ Schools:

St Stithians Boys’ College

Parktown Boys’ High School

Westville Boys’ High School

Hilton College

Northwood School

The DGSA launches Annual Creatives Awards to spotlight local visionaries

The Director’s Guild of South Africa (DGSA) has launched the first Annual DGSA Creatives Awards, which will give local filmmakers their moment in the spotlight and the recognition they deserve.

Submissions are open to directors working in film, television, or commercial production to showcase their talents to the world. Because the awards are by directors for directors, they are not just another industry back-patting session, they’re about celebrating the people who shape South African film and television culture.

“Directors are the backbone of this industry, but they don’t always get the credit they deserve. The DGSA Awards aim to change that and in doing so put local talent on the international map,” says Andile Sinqoto, DGSA Executive Committee Member.

For DGSA, this is about more than awards. It’s about pushing the industry forward. Unlike other awards, the DGSA Creatives Awards are created by directors, ensuring that the categories, judging criteria and recognition truly reflect the realities and achievements of those behind the camera.

“We are creating a space where talent is actively uplifted and respected. It’s time to celebrate the vision, hard work and the future of a group of people who have contributed so much to South African history,” says Sinqoto.

Final entry deadline: 31 July 2025

Nominees announced: 30 September 2025

Awards open day: 28 November 2025

Awards ceremony: 29 November 2025

For the full list of categories, entry criteria, and fees, head to https://www.dgosa.org.za/annual-dgsa-creatives-awards/.

Publicis-backed team wins 48-Hour Film Challenge

Publicis Groupe Africa, in partnership with Uthingo ESD (Enterprise and Supplier Development Facilitation Partner), is celebrating the outstanding achievement of its 2024 Enterprise Development beneficiary, Desert Rainbow Multi-Services, led by creative entrepreneur Mlindi Kasa.

Facilitated through the Uthingo ESD programme, this initiative aimed to enhance Desert Rainbow’s growth and sustainability through strategic business support and funding. Publicis Groupe Africa contributed to this vision by providing essential upgrades to the company’s videography, photography, and drone equipment, and sponsored the salary of a full-time assistant to expand the company’s production capacity.

As part of this journey, Mlindi formed a creative team called Reel Renegades, which went on to compete in the 48-Hour Film Project East London, hosted by the Eastern Cape Film Hub in November 2024. Their project stood out for its originality and craftsmanship, ultimately earning them first place and an invitation to represent East London at Filmapalooza 2025, to be held in Seattle, Washington.

“After winning the award, we were filled with a deep sense of pride and gratitude. It is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and resilience that our team has put in, and it reaffirms that our efforts made a meaningful impact. It’s a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together,” says Mlindi Kasa, CEO of Desert Rainbow Multi-Services.

While the team was unfortunately unable to secure full funding for the international trip, this recognition has ignited a renewed passion and ambition. The team are now exploring other international film competitions, fuelled by the belief that global creative platforms are within reach for South African storytellers.