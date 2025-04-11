Sigmund Freud, the Austrian neurologist known for founding psychoanalysis, had a significant influence on human behaviours theories.

His nephew, Edward Bernays, in the 1920s, is often referred to as the ‘Father of Public Relations’ applied these psychological principles to influence public opinion inadvertently through his books.

In his early works, particularly ‘Crystallizing Public Opinion’, Bernays laid the groundwork for modern PR strategies. Unfortunately, his ideas were later misappropriated, as they were infamously used by the Nazis to manipulate and brainwash the German population.

Principles of newsworthiness

In the book he quotes XXX Irwin’s list of principles for newsworthiness, which he points out may somewhat contradict the definition:

“We prefer to read about the things we like.” (“Power for the men, affections for the women.”)

“Our interest in news increases in direct ratio to our familiarity with its subject, its setting, and its dramatis persona.”

“Our interest in news increases in direct ratio to the general importance of the persons or activities which it affect.”

As we step into 2025, the global atmosphere is tense, with headlines featuring figures like Trump and Musk, alongside concerns about conflicts such as World War III. Even Lesotho has made its mark in global news, reflecting the chaotic nature of our times.

Roles in the human crisis

Both artificial intelligence and public relations are being scrutinised for their roles in this human crisis. The relationship between public relations and propaganda has tainted the industry for decades. Initially, there was the notion of a ‘Chinese Wall’ separating credible content, but now we deal with ‘pay walls’, a modern barrier to accessing information, raising questions about who dismantled that original wall.

While I acknowledge the importance of freedom of speech, this very freedom can enable propaganda and the spread of misinformation and disinformation, leading people to be deceived. Governments and organisations have long understood this dynamic.

Since the terms mis/disinformation emerged during the Cold War between Russia and America in the 1980s, the tactics of manipulation have transitioned from political spheres to corporate strategies, influencing consumers and voters alike.

Sceptical society

In the era of social media, the credibility of information sources is under increased scrutiny as technology advances. While social media and digital platforms can amplify misinformation and propaganda, affecting public trust and perception, society is becoming more sceptical of these sources through awareness programmes and the media.

It’s tempting to blame technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, for the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda. However, it’s important to remember that AI technology does not operate or think independently—it acts based on human programming and input.

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) warns, misinformation and disinformation pose significant threats to our well-being. By 2035, instead of focusing on the usual concerns of politicians and their politics—we may find ourselves facing challenges that are beyond our control.

Unlike AI, which we can manage to some extent, climate change is likely to emerge as the foremost threat to our existence.

A decade is a relatively short span in the grand scheme of history, yet it is crucial that we prioritise addressing climate change rather than being bogged down by political corruption and distractions.

Decisive action

AI and technology may provide tools for addressing some issues, but they will not be able to save us from the severe consequences of climate-related crises.

If we do not take decisive action soon, we may already be approaching a point of no return. It is imperative that we shift our focus and confront climate change head-on, as this will be our greatest challenge moving forward.

Addressing these threats requires a collective effort involving education, media literacy, ethical journalism, and robust policies to combat misinformation while promoting transparency and accountability. Only through vigilance and cooperation can we safeguard society from the dangers posed by misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda.

Sasha Kupritz is an experienced creative B2B specialist. She has worked with big and small agencies across the board on too many brands to remember, but some last forever in her mind and for the South African advertising industry.