[PRESS OFFICE] In a standout moment for Mozambique’s creative sector, Sylla Faruk, Public Relations Manager at dentsu Mozambique, has been named one of the 30 Most Influential Women in Communication, Marketing, and PR by COMARP — the country’s premier conference for communication professionals.

Announced at a packed ceremony in Maputo’s BCI Auditorium, the 2025 edition of the COMARP list spotlights women redefining the media and communications landscape with purpose and authenticity.

For Faruk, whose career spans over a decade, the recognition is a nod to more than just professional prowess — it’s a celebration of strategic storytelling driven by empathy, ethics, and impact.

More than a trophy

“This distinction is more than just a trophy,” Faruk said. “It validates a journey made with soul, ethics, and dedication. It represents all the women who communicate with purpose and wish to transform the world through their words and actions.”

At dentsu Mozambique, Faruk has been instrumental in steering campaigns for brands such as Spar VIP, Grindrod, 888Bets, and the European Union. Her work has centred on brand reputation, institutional visibility, and building powerful narratives — all while cultivating a strong personal brand that mirrors the values she champions.

Ongoing dedication

Cátia de Sousa, Managing Director of dentsu Mozambique, praised the recognition.

“Sylla is an example of consistency, talent, and innovation within our team. This achievement is well-deserved and reinforces dentsu’s commitment to supporting leaders who are transforming the market with intelligence, sensitivity, and strategic vision.”

The honour also underscores dentsu Mozambique’s ongoing dedication to diversity and female leadership in the region’s fast-evolving communications industry — a space where representation, now more than ever, is proving to be a powerful creative asset.