The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Business Day makes ‘bold and eye-catching statement’

For nearly 40 years, Business Day has been ya go-to source for factual, business agenda setting news. On Monday, Arena Holdings launched a new-look newspaper.

“We have listened to the advice of many readers and, in response, are making the newspaper easier for you to handle. From the comfort of your home to a crowded Gautrain, the new, more compact size ensures that you can enjoy your daily dose of news and analysis without spatial constraints. It’s designed to be user friendly in all environments, whether at your desk, a coffee shop or on a flight,” said acting editor, Tiisetso Motsoeneng.

Motsoening said Business Day’s approach to change is usually steady and evolutionary.

“Over the past several years, we’ve introduced numerous design enhancements and deepened our coverage on issues that truly matter for business. Now, like we did in 1985 when this newspaper launched, we are making a bold and eye-catching statement,” he said.

Despite the changes, the primary goal remains the same: to provide South Africa’s most engaging and insightful daily news and analysis packages for business professionals. “For decades, Business Day’s coverage has strived to throw articles forward, to look ahead, not just recount yesterday’s events, but also analysing their implications and what might happen next,” added Motsoeneng. “This forward-thinking approach continues to define our journalism today.”

People moves

Carni Wilkens appointed chief growth officer at dentsu South Africa

Dentsu South Africa has promoted Carni Wilkens to chief growth officer (CGO), effective early April 2025. This strategic appointment reinforces dentsu’s commitment to fostering innovation, integrated growth, and long-term sustainability.

As CGO, Wilkens will spearhead the company’s efforts in driving revenue, accelerating market share, and enhancing business efficiencies. She will also play a crucial role in aligning cross-functional teams to deliver customer-centric, data-driven growth strategies.

“Carni has consistently demonstrated a future-focused mindset, championing innovation and unlocking new growth opportunities across our business,” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa. “Her visionary leadership and collaborative approach make her the ideal person to lead our growth agenda in this next chapter.”

In her new role, Wilkens will focus on delivering integrated growth solutions, scaling efficiencies, and developing transformative products while ensuring effective risk management.

” I’m honoured to take on this new role at such an exciting time in dentsu’s journey,” she said. “Growth today is not just about scale — it’s about creating meaningful value that delivers real impact for our clients, our people, and our business. I look forward to building the future, together.”

Simply Black’s Inge Wulff named among 2025 Emerging Culture Creators

Inge Wulff, head of brand & people at Simply Black Media, has been named an Emerging Culture Creator in Culture Amp’s 2025 awards for her work in shaping a strong, people-first workplace culture. This recognition places her among a global group of professionals who are shaping the future of work, redefining how companies engage with their employees, and aligning culture with business success.

Wulff’s approach to workplace culture is rooted in authenticity and purpose. In 2024, she led a company-wide revamp of job titles, descriptions, and performance metrics. A key part of this was developing a robust competency framework, giving employees a clear view of how their skills align with distinct roles and growth opportunities within the company, and creating spaces where they can thrive.

To ensure employees feel supported and engaged, she has introduced structured initiatives, including:

Annual goal setting: Employees set both work-related and personal development goals at the start of the year, tracking progress each month.

Monthly one-on-one meetings: Employees meet regularly with their managers to discuss wins, challenges, wellness, and development progress.

Bi-annual culture surveys: Employees provide honest feedback on their workplace experience. Leaders then present findings to their teams and work together on action plans.

These initiatives provide clarity, encourage two-way feedback, and help to build a high-performance culture while keeping employees at the centre of decision-making.

For Wulff, workplace culture is about brand identity too. Simply Black Media is built on core values like People First, Purposeful, and Authenticity. Every initiative, whether related to branding or people, is shaped by these principles. “Our values dictate how we operate, and that’s the foundation of the Simply Black brand,” she says.

Caster Semenya & the Springboks call on South Africans to ‘Stay Unbeatable’ in new partnership

OMO has officially entered the world of sport with a game-changing new movement, aligning with SA Olympian Caster Semenya and South African Rugby (SA Rugby) to champion resilience, perseverance, and the belief that every challenge – every “stain” – is an opportunity to grow from.

The partnership was unveiled at OMO’s Game Day at Inanda Club in Sandton, in an action-packed event that saw sports stars, media, and influencers get down and dirty in a series of fun yet challenging sporting activities. Award-winning broadcaster Thato Moeng brought the energy as Game Day host, rounding up powerhouse Springboks: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok and Elrigh Louw. Alongside them was Olympic running titan Caster Semenya, setting the perfect scene to launch OMO’s ‘Stay Unbeatable’ movement.

OMO’s bold move into sport is part of the Stay Unbeatable movement, recently launched with a powerful TV commercial featuring Caster Semenya, an athlete who embodies resilience like no other. The campaign brings to life OMO’s philosophy of Play On by sharing that true growth comes from pushing forward, no matter how messy life can get.

“I know what it means to push through obstacles, to fight for what you believe in, and to never back down. That’s why I’m proud to stand with OMO in inspiring the next generation to stay unbeatable,” said Semenya, sharing her personal connection to the campaign.Rian Oberholzer, the CEO of SA Rugby, welcomed the partnership, highlighting its significance for South African sport: “Rugby is more than a game. It’s a test of resilience, endurance, and unity, the attributes with which OMO is associated.

The Old Mutual Education Trust Appoints Thakane Setsabi-Mushonga as the new Chairperson

The Old Mutual Education Trust (OMET) has appointed Thakane Setsabi-Mushonga as its new chairperson, effective 1 April 2025. Setsabi-Mushonga succeeds Clarence Nethengwe, who stepped down from the role as part of his transition to assume the position of CEO at Old Mutual Bank.

Known for her strong leadership and business acumen, Setsabi-Mushonga has been an integral part of Old Mutual for 15 years, serving in diverse roles across both the retail and corporate segments. Currently, she is the General Manager for Customer Solutions within Old Mutual’s Retail Mass Market.

She is the first female chairperson since OMET was formed 20 years ago. She will be responsible for ensuring that the Board delivers on its mandate to provide governance and oversight of OMET. In addition to her new role, Thakane chairs the OMET Investment Committee, with the primary focus being the sustainability of the Trust.

Shawn Heyns appointed product support engineer to strengthen Kyocera’s tech support

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) is expanding its support capabilities with a stronger focus on technical excellence, customer-centric solutions, and production product innovation. As part of this drive, the company has appointed Shawn Heyns as product support engineer – an industry veteran who brings deep experience and a hands-on, solutions-driven mindset to the role.

Heyns began his career in the printing industry in 2003 and has spent more than two decades developing a reputation for problem-solving, innovation, and customer-focused service. His path has taken him from his early days at OEP to a notable 12-year tenure at Altron Document Solutions.

Now stepping into his first role at Kyocera, Heyns is responsible for providing advanced product support, overseeing device localisation, and working closely with partners and field service engineers to ensure technical excellence. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Kyocera expands its footprint in the production print space.

Business moves

JCDecaux wins advertising concession at Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport (Luanda, Angola)

JCDecaux Angola has been awarded the advertising contract for Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport in Luanda (population: 10 million).

As part of the five-year contract, JCDecaux will manage over 200 existing spaces of the airport including both static and digital, using JCDecaux’s expertise to bring in state of the art digital assets as well as to provide an impactful and innovative media offer.

Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport is a newly built airport serving the capital of Angola, Luanda. It is located in the municipality of Bom Jesus in Icolo e Bengo Province, 40 km south-east of the Luanda city centre.

This new contract brings JCDecaux’s African airport portfolio to 19 and consolidates its presence in Angola, where it already operates digital and static billboards.

UN Global Compact Network South Africa to host key Sustainability Leadership Conference

The United Nations Global Compact Network South Africa (GCNSA), in partnership with B20 South Africa, is set to host its flagship Sustainability Leadership Conference in Cape Town on 30 April 2025.

The conference takes place as the GCNSA celebrates its 25th anniversary and while South Africa is president of the G20 – an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries, plus the European and African unions. The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, operating as part of the G20 process.

“The One Global Compact Forum brings all executive directors from Global Compact Networks around the world together with the UN Global Compact (UNGC) leadership to review our work globally and strategise for the short to medium term,” said GCNSA executive director Dr Achieng Ojwang.

“The conference comes at a critical moment, amid current global geopolitical tensions and, more specifically, challenges faced by South Africa. It offers a vital platform for both civil society and business leaders to engage in meaningful conversations that will shape the country’s sustainability journey. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to explore how South Africa can unlock economic growth while preserving its natural resources for future generations,” she said.

Maropene Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, will speak during the conference’s opening session, engaging in a panel discussion with UN Resident Coordinator in South Africa Nelson Muffuh, Bidvest Group CEO and GCNSA board chair Mpumi Madisa, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact Sanda Ojiambo and Dr Ojwang.

Other experts scheduled to speak include Sim Tshabalala, CEO of the Standard Bank Group and Chair of the B20 South Africa Task Force on Finance & Infrastructure; Cas Coovadia, B20 SA Sherpa; Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers SA and Chair of the B20 SA Task Force on Digital Transformation; Leila Fourie, CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa.

WOO lines up biggest and best Annual Congress to date with significant new features for Mexico City

The World Out of Home Organization is set for its biggest and best Annual Congress to date in Mexico City from 4-6 June, with a star-studded speaker line-up, four breakout workshop sessions, more interactivity including contributions from delegates and its biggest awards entry so far including a new award for the booming sector of special builds.

There will also be an additional afternoon speaker session on Friday 6 June, a first for the Annual Congress.

Speakers named to date include Sylvain Le Borgne, Global Chief Data Officer of JCDecaux and Cathy O’Connor CEO of Australia’s oOh!Media along with a session from Jeremy Male and Anna Bager from the US. Further speakers will be announced next week.

The four breakout workshop sessions will be themed Innovation and turbulence – exploring the vital role of innovation in a turbulent global economy – the increasing importance of AI; the continuing development of audience metrics plus the changing role of automation and programmatic in the global market.