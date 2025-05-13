The MMA Smarties Awards South Africa evening was a triumphant showcase of strategic creativity, data-driven excellence and tech-enabled impact.

“SMARTIES South Africa entries this year were a masterclass in blending creativity, innovation, and technology. Judging was incredibly difficult — every case brought bold thinking and real impact. MMA South Africa is home to one of the most passionate, fearless marketing communities in the world,” said Melis Ertem, MMA MEA CEO.

As one of the few marketing awards programmes in South Africa recognised by both WARC and RECMA, SMARTIES SA now holds a renowned position on the global stage. This dual accreditation means each win doesn’t just make waves locally — it contributes to international rankings and affirms South Africa’s relevance in global marketing excellence.

Exceptional entries

“The calibre of entries this year was nothing short of exceptional. What stood out across the board was how brands are embracing data and technology not just as enablers, but as core storytelling tools. We saw campaigns that moved beyond surface-level creativity — they were smart, purposeful, and designed for real-world impact. Judging the SMARTIES reaffirmed just how bold and world-class South African marketing has become,” said Carl Jordan, head of sales, Sub-Sahara Africa for TikTok

At the heart of the evening was one powerful message: marketing that matters is marketing that moves the needle. From captivating brand stories to deep consumer insight and bold use of technology, this year’s winners demonstrated the full potential of modern marketing.

Creative use of AI

This year’s categories placed greater emphasis on the creative use of AI and data in marketing campaigns. The winners stood out not only for their strategic ingenuity but also for how effectively they harnessed technology to deliver meaningful, results-driven brand experiences.

Top honours were awarded to those who led with vision and executed with precision:

Brand of the Year: TFG – The Foschini Retail Group

Agency of the Year: VML

Best in Show: Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!

The SMARTIES South Africa sponsors, TikTok & Takealot and the MMA South Africa strategic partners Standard Bank and MTN ADS’s support is instrumental in bringing SMARTIES to life — and in spotlighting the work that’s shaping the future of marketing.

Congratulations to all the winners.