In today’s cluttered digital media world, brands have mere seconds to capture attention before users scroll past.

To stand out, they need short, engaging content that delivers key messages quickly—before the next viral trend takes over.

Consumer attention is one of the most precious commodities on the internet, and the battle for views and engagement is becoming fiercer. Short-form content, from TikTok videos and Instagram Reels to bite-sized social media posts and quick audio ads, is tailored for today’s scrolling habits and short attention spans.

While short-form content has always been around (think radio ads or 30-second TV spots), it has become more crucial in a mobile-first world. HubSpot’s 2025 Marketing Trends Report found that 30% of marketers rely on short-form video, with 21% citing it as delivering the highest return on investment.

This shows that snackable content isn’t a fad but a response to evolving consumer behaviour.

Why short-form content works

Short-form content thrives because it aligns perfectly with how audiences consume and share information — quickly, on the go, and with minimal time commitment. This makes users more likely to engage with and share it, boosting its reach through social media algorithms.

Additionally, platforms such as TikTok and YouTube have become search engines in their own right, with many people using them to look for product recommendations, DIY tips, and brand insights. This gives brands a powerful way to build awareness and trust with both new and existing audiences.

Another advantage is cost-effectiveness. Unlike polished TV ads, social media content doesn’t need high production value. Brands can create engaging posts quickly, respond to trends in real time, and even repurpose existing assets for better ROI.

Short vs long: Striking the right balance

In our experience, short-form content is most powerful as a brand building tool. Carousels, infographics and short videos are a great way to introduce ideas, products, and brands. This can help to build recognition—which is key to conversion since 75% of consumers are more likely to buy from brands that they know.

But this doesn’t mean there is no place for longer form content. While short posts capture attention and drive immediate traffic, longer formats — like how-to videos or blog posts—help deepen engagement, support SEO, and establish thought leadership.

The best marketing strategies combine both formats. Short content grabs attention, while longer content nurtures deeper engagement and conversion. Using analytics, brands can track where audiences are in the customer journey and serve them the right content at the right time.

How to make short-form content work for your brand

Here are some tips on how brands can maximise the impact of short-form content:

Tailor content to each platform: Adjust length, aspect ratio, formats, descriptions, and so forth, across different social platforms for different audiences.

Use strong hooks and calls to action: Open with an attention-grabbing hook, use clear visuals and captivating text overlays.

Prioritise authenticity over production value: Focus on making content emotionally engaging. Tell a story and focus on authenticity to stand out in a world of AI slop.

Leverage platform analytics: Dig into the insights to understand how the content is performing and improve performance.

Tap into user-generated content: Turn content like customer stories, reviews, and testimonials into marketing assets to drive engagement and trust.

Short-form content is an essential part of today’s marketing mix. Brands that embrace this format effectively can build recognition, trust, and long-term relationships with their audiences.

But the best marketing strategies don’t rely on short content alone. They integrate it with long-form content, ensuring that quick engagement leads to deeper brand affinity.

Tanika Corneleus is digital campaign lead at midnight, the innovation agency of iqbusiness, Africa’s future-focused management and digital growth enabler.