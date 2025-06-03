June isn’t just another month in South Africa – it’s Youth Month. And June 16th is more than just a date on the calendar – it’s a powerful reminder of the energy, resilience, and bold dreams that define our generation.

It’s a moment to reflect on our shared history, honour the youth of 1976 who stood up for their future, and reignite our own commitment to building a brighter tomorrow.

But let’s be real; being young in South Africa today isn’t always easy. Sure, ‘ama 2000s’ seem like they know everything, and our parents keep reminding us that we have “everything we need,” but we’re still navigating some serious challenges, like high youth unemployment, mental health struggles, societal pressures, and that constant weight of needing to have it all figured out.

Truth is, we don’t. And that’s completely okay.

Being young isn’t about having it all together. It’s about learning, growing, falling and getting wiser each time. It’s more than a history lesson and trending hashtags – It’s about honouring where we come from so we can shape where we’re headed.

Be real

Youth Month gives us the space to be real about our struggles, from career confusion and financial pressure to identity crises – but also to hype up our wins, no matter how small.

It reminds us that being young isn’t just about age, it’s about the possibilities that lie ahead, the fresh perspectives we bring, and how we see the world differently from our peers, parents, and older generations. It’s about tapping into the potential within us and having the courage to explore it.

And youth empowerment? It’s not just about annual flashy conferences or big-budget campaigns (though props to the platforms genuinely creating space for youth development – we see you!). It’s about balancing your 9-5 while building your 5-9.

It’s knowing you can be a boss in the boardroom and still thrive behind a camera, on the mic, making time for your hobbies or selling your own creations. We’re capable of being both disciplined and daring.

Saying ‘yes’ to the dream that scares you

Empowerment also lives in the everyday stuff: launching that YouTube channel, freelancing your art, applying for the job, saying yes to the dream that scares you.

As someone living this journey firsthand, I am learning how to balance it all – and trust me, it’s not always easy. I have a deep passion for both my career and content creation, and watching it all come together has been so rewarding.

What started as a simple TikTok account back in college has grown into real brand collaborations, all while showing up and thriving in my 9-5. It’s honestly wild in the best way, as my career aligns with my content creation.

The future is looking bright – so yes, the shades are staying on. Be real, follow your passions, and if that dream keeps popping into your mind…take it as your sign to go for it.

Step into your potential

So this Youth Month, I dare you to step into your potential. Try something new. Make a few responsible mistakes. Take smart risks. Start that side hustle and pitch that wild idea.

Learn who you really are outside of how others label you. Live loudly, love your passions and whatever you do, don’t shrink yourself for anyone or anything.

Your story doesn’t have to follow a script. You get to co-write it with courage, creativity, and confidence. The world isn’t just waiting for us. It needs us.

So show up, take up space, and let your light shine. And remember: the world doesn’t owe you, but you owe the world.

This is your time. Own it.

Unathi Mahlangu is a public relations and communications intern at NerdNarrative.