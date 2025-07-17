While recently visiting my family in New York, I found myself observing how my nephews engage with content, especially news. What they consider news, where they find it, and who they trust to deliver it is vastly different from traditional expectations.

This shift is echoed in the 2025 Reuters Digital News Report, which shows younger audiences in particular are more selective than ever in where they get their news and who they trust. Attention is limited, and trust, once lost, it hard to regain.

For brands, this presents a pressing challenge: how do you stay visible, relevant, and memorable in such a fast-evolving media landscape? The answer lies in a powerful yet often underestimated space, trusted news media.

Yes, news. In an age of algorithms and ad fatigue, credible news environments offer something rare and powerful: trust. In a world where trust drives engagement and loyalty, that makes news a strategic asset for brand building and connecting with audiences.

Trust transfers

When a brand appears in a trusted news environment, it doesn’t just gain exposure, it gains credibility. According to CNN’s Brand Power study, which surveyed 1 200 senior marketing professionals, nearly 90% of marketing leaders say international news is an essential part of their brand strategy.

They turn to news for its high-quality, trusted, and impactful environment.This is the halo effect of strong journalistic brands. Brands benefit from the integrity and authority of the news platforms they appear on. That trust transfers, and in a time of misinformation and media scepticism, it’s more valuable than ever.

Audiences expect more

Today’s audiences are informed, selective and values driven. They want brands to be authentic and relevant. News provides the context and credibility that help brands meet these expectations. It allows them to show—not just tell—what they stand for.

Even as some consumers moderate their news consumption due to fatigue, many remain deeply engaged with trusted sources – especially during major global moments. Events like the 2024 U.S. Election and the COP29 climate summit drew millions of viewers worldwide, demonstrating the enduring power of news to unite and inform.

These are the audiences that matter most: thoughtful, curious, and open to meaningful messaging. According to our Brand Power study, marketing leaders recognise this, many agree that brands appearing in trusted news environments during key moments are rewarded with increased brand exposure, elevated brand status, and heightened audience attention, engagement, and interest.

News is brand-safe and high-impact

There’s a persistent myth that news is a risky space for advertisers. The truth is the opposite. Reputable news organisations uphold rigorous editorial standards, making them among the safest and most effective environments for advertising.

News audiences are highly engaged and influential. They’re not just scrolling, they’re seeking. Research from WARC and Stagwell consistently shows that audiences in news environments are in an active, information-seeking mindset, making them significantly more engaged and receptive to brand messaging.

This elevated level of attention leads to stronger brand recall, deeper trust, and a higher likelihood of consumer action. When brands align with quality journalism, they benefit from increased purchase intent and more meaningful emotional engagement.

In fact, according to Stagwell research, 84% of consumers say they trust brands more when they appear in brand-safe environments like trusted news media, underscoring the unique value of journalism as both a high-impact and low-risk advertising channel.

From eyeballs to impact

The goal isn’t just to be seen, it’s to be remembered and trusted. News helps brands move from awareness to action through storytelling that informs and inspires. We’ve seen how campaigns integrated into trusted editorial environments consistently outperform traditional formats.

They don’t interrupt; they connect. According to WARC research, ads placed in premium news environments are up to 2x more trusted and 1.5x more likely to be viewed than those in non-premium contexts.

A strategic advantage

Despite strong evidence supporting the effectiveness of news for advertisers, a concerning trend is emerging: many brands are retreating from news.

A recent WARC study projects that global ad spend on news brands will decline by 33% in 2025 compared to 2019. In a world where media is fragmented and audiences are sceptical, news offers something uniquely powerful: a foundation of trust. It provides the credibility, context, and connection that modern brands need to thrive.

Brands that embrace news don’t just advertise, they build relationships. They don’t just sell, they stand for something. And in doing so, they create campaigns that not only perform but endure.

In a distracted world, trust is everything and news is where trust lives. Advertising in news isn’t just good for society; it’s a smart, strategic choice for brands.

Advertisers have a vital role to play in sustaining a healthy and truthful information ecosystem one where my nephews and future generations can grow up with access to trusted, credible news.

Tini Sevak is vice president of audiences & data at CNN International Commercial.