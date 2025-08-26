Looking to 2026, there is no space for curbing the next phase of growth. CEOs and CMOs across the continent should exercise three mental shifts to drive innovation, align the marketing and finance departments, and improve ROI.

1. Excitement around AI is one thing. It’s time to champion real-world experimentation

There’s been a growing excitement across sub-Saharan Africa around the use and implementation of AI . From June 2024 to July 2025, search interest in South Africa for “ AI marketing ” has seen a significant 90% increase. In Nigeria, the search interest for “ how to use AI ” has doubled over the same period.

However, excitement doesn’t necessarily mean marketing teams are playing around with real-world experimentation. This presents an opportunity for brand and agency leaders to harness this curiosity and shape how their marketing teams perceive and approach AI.

A practical way of doing this is by initiating a phase of testing between three to six months. Consider creating separate clusters for creatives, campaigns, and measurement. Each cluster can include tasks and processes that are a daily practice in a marketing team.

For example, “creatives” may include copywriting, graphic design, and video production, while “campaign types” may include Search or Display campaigns. Lastly, “measurement” could include data-driven attribution , conversion tracking tags , or monthly reporting.

Here’s what your AI marketing experiment may look like on paper: