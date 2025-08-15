Winners in the 2025 Bookmarks Awards are setting universal benchmarks in digital marketing. That’s the word from IAB SA executive director, Chris Borain.

“The awards showcase the incredible talent and impact driving South Africa’s digital landscape,” said Borain. “Our winners are setting universal benchmarks, proving that digital marketing is not only growing in scale and skill, but creating work that competes on a global stage. This is the kind of innovation and impact that inspires the next generation to aim even higher.”

Competition in this year’s awards, hosted by media personality Sne Dladla, was tough, with agencies and brands showcasing a new level of digital mastery. Winners were recognised across platforms, channels, communities, publishing, campaigns, emerging digital technologies and craft categories.

The Bookmarks Digital Rankings will be announced later this year, recognising the agencies and brands that have consistently delivered award-winning digital work. In the meantime, winners are encouraged to log in to the Bookmarks entry portal to update their credits, ensuring that every contributor is recognised for their role in these achievements.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/65a8cf83c198ca6db5e280c3/t/689e3181a9315421fccd0a50/1755197825687/BMA25_Winners.pdf