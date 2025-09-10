The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) (ACA) has issued Marketing with Machines, a white paper mapping AI’s opportunities and risks. An n ACA Future Industry committee initiative, it was authored by Jarred Cinman (CEO of VML South Africa) and Tim Spira (head of marketing technology, data and insights at Investec), with contributions from leading industry professionals.

The paper was introduced during a webinar held on Thursday, 4 September, moderated by Gillian Rightford (executive director, ACA), with a closing panel featuring Musa Kalenga (group CEO, Brave Group Holdings), Mpume Ngobese (partner and co-managing director, Joe Public) and Gail Schimmel (CEO, Advertising Regulatory Board), alongside the authors.

The authors say, “The question for leaders is not if AI will change our industry, but how we adapt, compete and thrive”, pointing out that artificial intelligence is no longer a distant idea. It is already reshaping how brands grow, how agencies create and how marketers deliver value.

Opening the session, ACA executive director Gillian Rightford said the white paper was an extremely important time for the industry.

“The document doesn’t claim to have all the answers and at times it poses more questions, but its purpose is to provide direction. This is a global conversation; we are engaging with think tanks and initiatives around the world, and we are all grappling with it at the same pace.”

The white paper focuses on four priorities for the sector

Opportunities and risks: where AI can improve strategy, creativity, production and measurement — and the risks (quality, disclosure, bias, IP and privacy) that must be actively managed.

where AI can improve strategy, creativity, production and measurement — and the risks (quality, disclosure, bias, IP and privacy) that must be actively managed. The evolving role and shape of the agency: a shift from execution to orchestration, with humans setting direction, judgement and standards while machines assist with scale, personalisation and optimisation.

a shift from execution to orchestration, with humans setting direction, judgement and standards while machines assist with scale, personalisation and optimisation. Workforce implications: the move toward a diamond-shaped organisation raises a critical question about junior pathways — if entry points shrink, where will tomorrow’s senior talent come from? Referenced analysis projects that about 7.5% of agency jobs (US, by 2030) could be automated, even as demand grows for higher-order problem-solving roles.

the move toward a diamond-shaped organisation raises a critical question about junior pathways — if entry points shrink, where will tomorrow’s senior talent come from? Referenced analysis projects that about 7.5% of agency jobs (US, by 2030) could be automated, even as demand grows for higher-order problem-solving roles. Ethical, legal and financial considerations: practical guidance on policy, procurement, disclosure and governance while formal regulation catches up.

“The real shift isn’t just speed — it’s the operating model. Marketing is moving from execution to orchestration. Teams need the right skills mix, measurement and incentives, or you end up with output without outcomes,” said Spira.

The white paper suggests day-to-day adoption is already underway across briefing, ideation, asset versioning, testing and reporting. This highlights the need for governance, training and talent pipelines so the industry captures efficiency and effectiveness gains without hollowing out its future.

As Cinman noted: “This is the moment for us to take AI seriously and consider the impact it will have on jobs in our industry and country. One thing is certain is the big tech players are not going to slow down to let us catch our breath. If we want to protect jobs and set standards we need to act.”

The white papers essential reading for agencies and marketers who need to understand what’s changing, how to handle it, and how to plan responsibly for AI-enabled work. Download it here: Marketing with Machines Paper

If you missed the event, watch the webinar replay here.