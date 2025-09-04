Yesterday, we received the news that Nielsen, a global leader in data and analytics, is closing its operations in South Africa. While some may see this as an opportunity for competitors, it’s hard to ignore the broader implications of this departure.

Nielsen has been more than just a competitor. They’ve set a global benchmark for data and analytics, helping South Africa align and compete on the international stage. Their presence has elevated the standards of our industry, fostering collaboration even among competitors.

In moments when systems faltered, we’ve relied on each other to ensure clients had access to the critical data they needed. This spirit of collaboration, even in competition, is what makes this loss so profound.

Disheartening move

Beyond the industry, this closure is a stark reminder of the challenges our country faces. It’s disheartening to see a global giant leave, taking with it jobs, expertise and the potential for further foreign investment.

Instead of moving forward, attracting global companies, and creating opportunities, we’re witnessing a step back, a loss that impacts not just our industry but the broader economic landscape of South Africa.

Our thoughts are with the employees affected by this closure, as well as the many businesses and individuals who have relied on Nielsen’s services. This is a moment for reflection, not just on what we’ve lost, but on what we can do to ensure South Africa remains a place where global companies want to invest and thrive.

Let’s work together to build a future where such losses become a thing of the past.

Reaction to Patricios’ post

Oresti Patricios is chief executive officer at Ornico. The company offers creative monitoring, media monitoring, ad spend measurement, creative evaluation analysis, reputation management, crisis and risk management and competition analysis – all in one place.