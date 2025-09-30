While most emerging South African content creators can find a ‘role model’ at a click, very few ever have opportunities to engage in-person with mentors to guide them on their influencing journey.

Intentional mentorship by industry experts is central to the dentsu School of Influence (dSOI) programme. Mentors play a pivotal part in the programme’s aim to provide a solid foundation for a career in content creation – one that goes beyond sharing advice.

In part 1 of this two-part story (second instalment tomorrow), this is what three 2025 dSOI graduates said about the impact of their mentors.

LISA NYAMANE

“Early in the programme, two of my dSOI mentors, Natalie (Wilson) and Candice (Bresler), spoke frequently about maintaining your voice and staying true to it, so that was an objective of mine throughout the programme. I saw what this meant in action when Mia (Tess Smith) was styling for a shoot, and the creative director wanted to change something that would have broken its cohesion. It made an impression on me when Mia respectfully, quietly but still assertively, stuck to her concept and showed that her voice mattered.

“I also had the chance to experience Mia as more than a role model. At one point, she gave me a styling challenge that was out of my wheelhouse. She then guided and coached me, gently asking me a series of questions that took me right out of my box. The process led me to executing looks that fitted the brief that I wouldn’t have thought of on my own, but that still ultimately reflected my style.

“Throughout the dSOI programme various mentors acted as confidence-boosters and motivators. I found that any time my work or instincts or insights were recognised, it helped me gain confidence and apply myself more to the next thing. Throughout the programme, my performance was boosted by interacting with the mentors.”

ZAMILE NGWENYA

“The most transformative thing for me about the dSOI programme was realising how I needed to be much more intentional about storytelling, more open to emotional connection and more focused on tailoring my content to my audience. So, it helped to have mentors who were there to support you to develop and grow.

“One thing that stood out for me was when a mentor reminded me to trust my creative instincts. It might have just been one moment, but it made me approach all the challenges with more confidence. I had a confirmation I have never had before that my creative instincts have worth. dSOI mentors were also there for us as guides, to help us solve problems and think differently.

“During a particular assignment, I got to a point where I felt unsure about my direction. I was at a standstill. But my mentor had guidance for me and also reassured me I was on the right track, which helped me move forward. Sometimes we aren’t aware of our own strengths or abilities, and it takes someone else to point it out.

“One of my most important experiences on the programme was that a mentor helped me see that I do have an ability to adapt quickly and think outside the box. This insight gave me the courage to take bigger creative risks.”

NOSIPHO MALINGA

“My favourite aspect of the dSOI experience was how much knowledge we had access to, especially from industry experts and mentors. Getting to learn directly from people that work in the influencer industry has opened my eyes to everything that goes on beyond the brief. My mentor really put things into perspective for me at the beginning of my dSOI journey.

“Learning from people with experience means that I have graduated from the programme with knowledge and practical skills. I now understand what brands are actually looking for and that empowers me to position myself for meaningful, long-term collaborations. My mentor was also encouraging, and she motivated me to go for exactly what I wanted, to start with the end in mind.

“This is something that will stick with me, and it is sparking new perspectives and shifts in my mindset long after the programme finished. She showed me that I’m capable of exceeding my own expectations if I just believe in myself and show up. So, that’s an important growth in me as a person, and as an influencer.”

