In today’s always-on social media landscape, where an influencer’s video can rack up millions of views by mid-morning and vanish past the trend timeline by sundown, the pace is relentless. For brands chasing relevance, speed is non-negotiable. But so is precision. One slip, one misaligned campaign, and what began as a trend can spiral into a firestorm.

So here we are, staring down a truth brands often sidestep: Are we genuinely prepared for the moment when the content we ride turns against us?

This isn’t just another marketing headache. It’s a tension between two powerful forces: The allure of influencer marketing and the risk baked into trusting that influence. The Humanz Influencer Marketing Benchmarks Report (2025) shows that 72% of creators see building long-term relationships with brands as their top priority.

That should tell us something. Influencers aren’t chasing one-hit wonders; they’re looking for meaningful collaboration. And when brands don’t offer that, the result can be disconnection, missed opportunities, and campaigns that feel forced.

Hype fades fast

This isn’t about nailing campaign mechanics. Instead, it’s about building something that feels real, mutual and built to last, because in this space, short-term hype fades fast, but earned trust sticks.

Creators aren’t mouthpieces. They’re mirrors to their communities. They speak a language brands can’t fake, and the moment they’re handed a script that feels off, their audience knows. And the trust? It doesn’t just wobble; it collapses.

Here’s where the old PR tools break down. A templated apology? Too obvious. A chain of approvals? Too late. Influencer crises don’t politely knock. They burst in, multiply, and sprawl across channels faster than brands can blink.

They demand communication responses shaped by today’s rules: Clear, culturally literate, and responsive to the communities we’re speaking into.

Influencers are humans first

However, if you want to understand what’s really at stake, you need to understand how influencers connect. They go beyond transactions to form relationships. Sometimes deep, sometimes messy, always real. That’s the nuance we often forget. Influencers are humans first.

They’ll get it wrong, and sometimes they’ll get caught in the crossfire of a world that expects perfection from imperfect people. We need to hold space for that, while also knowing where accountability lands.

And when it does land, we’d better be ready. A generic playbook won’t help when a creator’s audience is demanding answers in the comments. A TikTok mishap can’t be met with a press release or holding statement. At times like these, platform specificity is essential. The culture of each channel is different, and our response strategies must flex to match.

We set the tone

Resilience starts well before anything goes live. That means putting integrity into contracts, building realistic scenarios into briefs, and partnering with creators who share baseline values. The IAB South Africa’s Content Creator Charters for creators and marketers offer a strong starting point.

They present principles while being practical tools. When we apply them with intention, they help us build campaigns that aren’t just cool in the moment, but grounded enough to last. Think of them as the backstage pass to long-term influence: Quietly shaping what shows up front of house.

It’s about accountability that respects the brand, the creator, and the community. It’s about recognising that while creators can, and should be held to standard, brands carry weight, too. We choose the partners. We craft the message. We set the tone.

Preparation is safety

Not every risk arrives as a headline. Sometimes it’s subtle: A shift in tone, a chirpy comment, a missed beat in reading the room on a busy day. But make no mistake. Erosion begins at the first sign of inauthenticity. And once trust begins to wear thin, rebuilding it takes more than a slick campaign.

Tailored responses for parasocial relationships must be considered as influencers hold deep connections with their audiences. Specialised crisis communications should factor in how these relationships amplify both backlash and recovery efforts, with messaging designed to resonate deeply.

In a world where content disappears in an instant, what remains is how you responded. And that memory, good or bad, travels further than any post.

Because when trends turn toxic, silence is not safety. Preparation is.

Sanesh Maharaj is an IAB South Africa board member and Managing Partner: Consumer PR & Influence, Social Community Management at Ogilvy South Africa.

IAB South Africa is a non-profit association uniting 150+ leading media companies, brands, and tech firms to grow and sustain in a thriving digital economy while connecting to a global network of 45 national IAB chapters. Join the IAB in shaping the future of digital marketing by becoming a member at iabsa.net.