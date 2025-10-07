The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

The MOST Awards now happening on 15 October 2025

The annual MOST Awards – initially slated for 8 October – will now take place on 15 October 2025 at the Empire Venue and Conference Centre, and promises to be a memorable celebration of the industry’s diversity, integrity, agility and creativity. Tickets to the event are available via Quicket.

The highly anticipated MOST Awards set the benchmark of excellence in the South African media industry, where the best in media agency and media owner service in South Africa are recognised.

Follow this link to purchase tickets via Quicket: https://qkt.io/Ym0jll

Meet the 2025 Santam Women of the Future winners

The 11th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE magazines, took place on Friday an exclusive luncheon hosted at The Venue at the Houghton Hotel, and emceed by Khutso Theledi.

The awards honoured four exceptional women who have demonstrated innovation, vision, resilience, leadership and commitment to social change in their respective fields. Following an extensive interview and judging process, the winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges.

Woman of the Future Award winner is Shannon Dougall of SKIN functional: Shannon launched a results-driven skincare brand after overcoming her own skin challenges through cosmetic science. Today, SKIN functional is recognised for its data-backed formulas, transparency and commitment to customer education. With global expansion firmly on the horizon, SKIN functional is poised to become an international household name.

Social Entrepreneur and Readers’ Choice Awards go to Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation:

As a survivor of gender-based violence herself, Caroline has built a feminist organisation that supports survivors navigating the justice system, mentors boys in gender equity and builds food security through a network of community kitchens. Winning these awards is both recognition and fuel for what’s to come.

Rising Star Award winner is Xolile Mabuza of Tendalo Trading: After surviving a stroke that left her having to relearn everything, Xolile began creating bags from discarded rubber, turning trauma into triumph. Now a national brand that recycles hundreds of tubes a month, Tendalo is building a factory and focusing on sustainable, youth-led design. Xolile is finalising an e-commerce site and developing a premium product line.

How Mbuso Media’s Maka Enzo campaign turned township pride into award-winning impact

Mbuso Media has been awarded Bronze at the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards for its ‘Maka Enzo’ campaign, an ode to Umlazi’s everyday heroes and the vibrant spirit of township life.

The campaign reimagined retail storytelling by placing real people at the centre of the narrative. It honoured the unsung champions of Umlazi, blending local talent, digital activations, and community-first messaging to position Umlazi Mega City as more than a shopping destination; it became a cultural landmark.

“This award belongs to Umlazi,’ says Mimie Mncube, managing and creative director at Mbuso Media. “We didn’t just create a campaign, we co-created a story with the community. “Maka Enzo” is a tribute to the people who make Umlazi extraordinary every day.”

The campaign’s success lies not only in its creative execution but in its strategic resonance. It sparked pride, drove engagement, and strengthened Umlazi Mega City’s identity as a retail hub with heart. From influencer-led storytelling and interactive social media moments, Maka Enzo proved that when brands listen deeply, communities respond.

Looking ahead, Mbuso Media continues to champion campaigns that honour heritage, empower communities, and drive transformation. The agency’s ethos, move culture, drive result, is not just a tagline. It’s a commitment to storytelling that matters.

Final Call: Entries for the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards Close on 12 October

Designers, innovators and changemakers in South Africa’s sustainable fashion industry have just a few days left to enter the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025. The final deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

The awards celebrate excellence in sustainable fashion and recognise creative leaders who are reimagining the future of clothing through innovation, inclusivity, and regenerative practices. Winners stand the chance to receive R100 000.00 in prize money and will automatically be featured in Twyg’s soon-to-launch online directory of past winners and finalists.

This year, the awards introduce a new international and local jury with deep expertise across media, sustainability, climate, design and business. Categories have also been updated to reflect emerging trends and challenges, ensuring that the awards remain at the forefront of sustainable fashion.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available here: Nomination Forms Folder.

For more information or media enquiries, please contact: awards@twyg.co.za.

PRISA announces PRISMS Summit 2025: Shaping the future of PR & communications in Africa

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) is hosting the PRISMS Summit 2025, taking place on 16–17 October 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton.

Over two days, the summit will bring together leading professionals, academics, policymakers, and innovators under one roof to explore how public relations and communications can drive trust, credibility, and leadership in a rapidly changing world.

With plenary sessions, breakaway streams, leadership insights, and powerful networking opportunities, delegates will engage in high-level conversations and practical learning, all designed to raise the standard of practice across Africa by driving critical dialogue, innovation, and professional development.

Bradly Howland, President of PRISA, said the summit comes at a pivotal moment for the profession:

“PR and communications are no longer peripheral functions; they are at the heart of reputation, trust, and leadership in society. The PRISMS Summit is not only a platform to share knowledge but a movement to redefine the role of communications in shaping Africa’s future.”

Loeries Student Expo Powered by Publicis Groupe Africa

The Loeries Student Expo, powered by Publicis Groupe Africa, will once again take centre stage during Loeries Creative Week 2025, shining a spotlight on the brightest final-year brand communications students from across the region.

This year, students have submitted their finest work in the form of A2 ‘brag boards,’ which will be exhibited at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town throughout Loeries Creative Week from 8 to 10 October. The Student Expo provides agencies with direct access to fresh perspectives and emerging talent, while giving students an invaluable platform to showcase their creativity to the wider industry.

Publicis Groupe Africa will host a dedicated launch event at the Expo. The event, taking place on 8 October, will bring together students, educators and agencies in a dynamic networking environment designed to break down barriers and open doors.

Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender, says the initiative reflects the Groupe’s deep commitment to nurturing young talent: “Our partnership with the Loeries is about creating pathways for the next generation of creatives to thrive. It’s about displaying their work and giving them the confidence and the opportunity to introduce themselves to the industry. This is a chance for agencies to share insights and for students to ask the questions that matter most.”