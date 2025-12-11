The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Tractor Outdoor integrates third-party verification into DOOH network

South Africa’s digital out of home (DOOH) industry is entering a new phase of maturity, driven by growing advertiser demand for transparent, independently validated delivery data. As governance requirements become more stringent and digital media buyers push for uniform reporting standards across channels, proof-of-play verification has, in effect, shifted from a ‘nice-to-have’ to mandatory.

As part of its ongoing commitment to technology and measurement innovation, Tractor Outdoor has now fully integrated Seedooh, the global verification platform into its digital ecosystem. The roll-out covers the full Roadside Digital and Digilites network, with advertisers now receiving third-party verified proof-of-play across every delivery point.

Ruchelle Mouton, group head of marketing and services at Glynt (Tractor’s parent company), says that third party verification integration is a critical component of the business’s long-term digital and measurement strategy.

“Integrating Seedooh strengthens our ability to offer transparent, independently validated reporting at scale, strengthening trust and ensuring our digital network meets the governance standards set by global benchmarks.”

Mouton adds that the integrating third-party validation into Tractor’s network follows a series of measurement upgrades implemented across the business in 2025, most recently the enhancement of Digilites’ audience measurement using AllUnite, mobility data and VAC visibility modelling. “These upgrades have equipped our Digilites network to deliver verified audiences, more than 400,000 unique individuals reached per slot monthly, and over 65 million viewed impressions across the network, she says.

“Verification and measurement are two sides of the same coin. If we are serious about accountable DOOH, we need both robust audience data and independently validated delivery. This is how we give our advertisers certainty in their media investment.”

Mouton adds that demand for third-party validation has surged in South Africa, driven by procurement governance, increased scrutiny on digital spend and a broader push toward industry standardisation.

People moves

Kolbe and McCarthy sign on as Sportybet ambassadors

SportyBet has made a decisive move to cement its presence across Africa and the global sports market by appointing two of South Africa’s most iconic athletes, rugby star Cheslin Kolbe and football legend Benni McCarthy, as brand ambassadors.

Kolbe, a two‑time Rugby World Cup champion renowned for his blistering pace and match‑winning brilliance, remains one of the most electrifying figures in world rugby. His career highlights include helping the Springboks secure global titles in 2019 and 2023, as well as contributing to the Blitzbokke’s bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

McCarthy, South Africa’s all‑time leading goal scorer and the only player from the country to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy, achieved that historic triumph with FC Porto under José Mourinho in 2004. Today, he continues to shape African football as head coach of Kenya’s national team.

SportyBet says the appointments reflect its mission to elevate African sporting excellence and expand its influence worldwide. “Both athletes are icons whose excellence, discipline and ambition reflect the values we champion,” said Miguel Puche, global brand director at Sporty Group. “Their stories resonate deeply with fans across Africa, and they embody the bold, global vision that drives SportyBet.”

Business moves

BackaBuddy and MotionAds empower Cape Town riders to deliver hopeful stories this festive season

BackaBuddy has partnered with MotionAds, the award-winning out-of-home advertising company that transforms delivery bikes into high-impact mobile billboards active in major metros nationwide, to launch The Good News Drop — bringing real stories of kindness directly into people’s hands in Cape Town.

The idea started with a simple question: What if delivery riders could bring more than parcels this festive season? What if they could deliver hope?

Now, 80 MotionAds riders are doing just that. As they move across Cape Town, they are handing out 20 000 pocket-sized flyers, each containing a short story of generosity, a QR code that unlocks a daily ‘Hoperscope’, and a gentle invitation to perform a small, meaningful act of kindness.

These flyers are intentionally simple — small enough to slip into a wallet, but powerful enough to shift someone’s day. For many who receive them, they become tiny sparks of optimism during a season that is not always easy.

“Sometimes one story is enough to change how a person sees their day,” says Patrick Schofield, CEO of BackaBuddy. “These riders are doing far more than delivering flyers. They are delivering connection, comfort, and the reminder that South Africans are at their strongest when we rise for each other.”

Cell C and Joe Public renew creative alliance

Cell C and Joe Public have renewed their strategic partnership, reinforcing a creative alliance that has driven meaningful growth and brand transformation since 2021. This renewal comes at a defining moment for Cell C, as the company celebrates its recent listing and accelerates its trajectory toward sustainable growth.

The partnership, built on purpose and creativity, has consistently delivered market impact. Cell C recently earned global recognition as a “Rising Star” in OpenSignal’s 2025 Global Mobile Network Experience Awards, achieving the second-largest upload speed improvement worldwide with a 70.8% increase.

Meanwhile, Joe Public’s creative excellence through this collaboration secured accolades, including Cannes 2025 Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Network of the Year, and multiple wins at the 2025 Loerie Awards, where Cell C campaigns claimed two Bronze Loeries.

The Food and Wine Republic appoints four new members including FiveStar PR (South Africa)

The Food and Wine Republic has announced that four new worldwide agencies have joined its global public relations network, including FiveStar PR from South Africa, PCATS Comunicación from Spain, Winelab Agency from Denmark, and Grapevine from Australia.

The Food and Wine Republic was first established in 2019 and today is represented by 16 independent food, wine and hospitality-specialised PR agencies on four continents: Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania.

The collaboration platform provides clients with direct access to food and wine PR specialists in the international marketing and publicity arena. Member agencies are independent and although established in different countries, share the common goal to connect foodies and wine consumers with brands, through media.

FIVESTAR PR is a boutique PR and Digital Content consultancy based in Cape Town (South Africa). It focuses on delivering strategic PR, media and integrated communications services to select 5-star clients in the luxury travel and hospitality industries.

Disney Magic comes to malls and airports nationwide

Following the launch of Disney Africa’s 2025 festive campaign Unleash The Holidays last month, which included a flash fashion show with retailers and a surprise runway visit by Stitch, the storytelling magic continues this holiday season with an expanded Chari-tree initiative.

This year, in association with FNB, LEGO Group, PEP and Toys R Us, the campaign expands to a record-breaking 21 malls across South Africa, making it the largest to date.

For the past decade, Disney-themed Chari-Trees have become a beloved annual holiday tradition for families across the country. These enchanting installations, including a captivating giant gift display, will this year extend to their widest reach yet – featuring in 21 malls in eight provinces to delight shoppers.

The perfect selfie opportunity, the installations also offer families the opportunity to give back by donating to Reach for a Dream, helping fulfil the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. Each of the installations will feature a QR code for passers-by to scan and donate to.

TECNO’s AFCON-ready AI features reflect new era in mobile sports viewing

As preparations intensify for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, TECNO has introduced a suite of football-focused AI features designed to reshape the way millions of Africans experience the tournament. The launch, powered by the company’s proprietary Ella AI system, reflects a growing shift in how football is consumed in the digital age, not only in stadiums and living rooms, but through the lenses, feeds and instant reactions that dominate smartphones across the continent.

For many fans, the smartphone has become a second screen, a debate platform, a slow-motion studio and a memory archive. TECNO’s latest tools attempt to formalise that reality, turning everyday devices into active companions capable of interpreting the match as it unfolds.

At the centre of the rollout is Ella Match Decoder, an AI engine that reads on-field movement, tactical patterns and key plays in real time. The feature delivers instant, simplified analysis normally reserved for professional commentators, allowing casual viewers to understand momentum shifts, defensive structures or build-up sequences with unusual clarity.

Simwood integrates WhatsApp for Business

Simwood, the software-defined carrier powering innovation worldwide, has launched WhatsApp for Business voice integration to enable carriers, MSPs and platform operators to connect enterprise customers directly to more than three billion WhatsApp users globally. The integration provides seamless voice call routing between WhatsApp, and unified communications platforms such as Microsoft Teams and SIP-based systems.

The integration is already deployed on Simwood’s production infrastructure and is available for use today.

South Africa’s first car dealer enters the metaverse

In a bold move to revolutionise the way South Africans buy cars, Lazarus Motor Company has announced that it has opened the first fully immersive virtual car dealership in the UBU metaverse, a visionary AI powered platform that is reshaping the vehicle purchase journey for the digital age.

The Lazarus Metaverse is a cutting-edge virtual dealership that combines the excitement of 3D exploration with real-world functionality, allowing users to browse, customise, and buy vehicles, all from the comfort of their homes.

“This is the car showroom of the future,” said Ross Lazarus, executive director at Lazarus Motor Company. “We’ve built a digital dealership that is open 24/7, user-friendly, and human-centred. It’s a space where curiosity meets convenience, and where the car you explore today can be delivered to your door tomorrow.”

Semify acquires Dragon Metrics to accelerate global AI optimisation capabilities

Semify, a white-label digital marketing software platform specialising in Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Paid Search Advertising (PPC), Paid Social Advertising, and AI Optimisation (AIO), has announced the acquisition of Dragon Metrics, an international SEO/AI/PPC reporting software platform based in Hong Kong.

The strategic acquisition significantly expands Semify’s global measurement capabilities and accelerates its AI optimisation offerings.

Dragon Metrics, founded in 2011 by Simon Lesser (CEO and co-founder) and Richard Mabey (Advisor and co-founder), has built a reputation as the premier SEO platform for international markets. In addition to support for Google and AI platforms, Dragon Metrics also offers comprehensive support for massive non-Google markets including China, Korea, and Japan. The platform currently serves multinational companies and global agencies across more than 50 countries.

Panado’s new marketing campaign highlights joy of pain relief

Panado has unveiled a new 360° marketing campaign that captures the reality of everyday family life and reminds us that pain doesn’t have to stop the moments that matter.

“When shaping the campaign creative, we asked ourselves how pain impacts our lives – and what life looks like once it’s gone. Pain may be personal, yet its impact is shared by families and communities,” says Taryn Correia, Adcock Ingram, Brand Manager Analgesics.

“The campaign brings to life Panado’s power to fight pain. It works fast, helping the people of Mzansi move from pain back to laughing, being present, and living fully again. Panado is not just about relief – it’s about a dose of care. It’s a trusted companion in the hands who hold families, build communities, and carry the everyday load.”

The campaign will run across multiple platforms, but television is at the heart of it. TV was chosen as it shows emotion and everyday life, letting people see themselves in the story, feel the move from pain to relief, and connect with Panado.

Making moves

BBC Africa Eye investigates the realities of South Africa’s farm attacks

In ‘White Asylum: America’s South African Refugees’, BBC Africa Eye correspondent Claire Mawisa travels to South Africa’s Free State to investigate the claims and to understand who is trying to leave, and why. The documentary includes contributors with a broad range of perspectives across South Africa, offering insight into how some people in the country view the situation.

The film investigates how fear, crime and online narratives have combined to create one of the most politically charged asylum routes in the world, and what this means for those determined to leave, and those who remain.

Mawisa says: “This documentary set out to understand what is driving people to leave and to explore what is happening on the ground in South Africa. We spoke with people experiencing the situation firsthand. This is a story about South Africans, and it was important to reflect the realities and the range of perspectives within the country.”

‘White Asylum: America’s South African Refugees’ will be available from Monday 8 December. The English version of the documentary will be available on BBC News Africa YouTube channel.

Registration opens for WOO London 2026

Registration is now open for the World Out of Home Organization’s next Annual Congress, to be held in London from 3-5 June 2026. London 2026 will be held at the Park Lane Hilton, one of the capital’s landmark West End buildings. The Congress will have two full days of presentations and panels, with breakout sessions on Friday afternoon. The Gala Dinner plus WOO Annual Awards presentation will be held on the evening of 4 June.

WOO President Tom Goddard says: “A few years ago we would have regarded the Annual Congress in London as the organisation coming home. London is, after all, one of the centres of the media world and out of home especially.

“London 2026 is set fair to be a big event in every sense – we are already lining up star speakers and brilliant sessions – so we urge prospective delegates to reserve their places without delay, especially if they are likely to face visa issues.”

Click here to register.