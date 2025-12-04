Checkers dominates South Africa’s marketing landscape, claiming both the top campaign spot with Checkers Sixty60 and the title of company most respected for its marketing in SCOPEN’s 2025 AGENCY SCOPE study. The biennial peer-evaluation survey asked marketing professionals to rate the campaigns and companies they most admire.

AGENCY SCOPE is the only global research programme where marketers evaluate other marketers, providing an insider perspective on what the industry values most.

South Africa’s most admired campaigns 2025

Checkers Sixty60 – Checkers #GetNakedAnywhere – Naked I.nything for the Taste – KFC Bank our time – Nedbank

According to Johanna McDowell, partner in SCOPEN South Africa, “These results are credible because they reflect what the industry truly rates and respects.”

This year’s edition surveyed 311 marketers across 190 brands, and 231 agency and media professionals, capturing unprecedented insights into the country’s creative, media and digital landscape

South Africa’s most admired brands for their campaigns 2025

Checkers KFC Chicken Licken Nandos Naked Insurance Nedbank Volkswagen Coca Cola Savannah Dove

The industry’s most respected companies for their marketing

Checkers Nando’s Coca-Cola Chicken Licken KFC Nedbank Woolworths Naked Unilever Nike

Why Checkers leads the pack

Checkers’ continued dominance feels almost inevitable—but only because the retailer has made innovation look easy. Whether it’s Sixty60 breaking records or the brand’s knack for staying culturally present, marketers clearly admire how consistently Checkers shows up in the market.

César Vacchiano, President and CEO of SCOPEN Global, notes, “What marketers are recognising in Checkers is not just a strong campaign, but a company that keeps executing with discipline and ambition. Their peers see a brand that moves fast, listens well and sets the pace for the industry.”

What these results reveal

The 2025 results reaffirm a clear theme: meaningful marketing leadership comes from brands that combine creativity, responsiveness and operational excellence.

The IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection Company) in association with the AAR Group (UK) was founded in South Africa in 2006. IAS specialises in client/agency relationship management and helping clients find agencies.

SCOPEN Africa was launched in South Africa in 2015 in partnership with the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company. For information on SCOPEN Africa please visit scopen.com. AGENCY SCOPE 2025/26 is the sixth edition of the study since 2016.