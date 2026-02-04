In the midst of economic upheaval, polarising politics and environmental setbacks, the global Zeitgeist is embracing a mood South Africans know well: resilience.

South Africans have long been recognised for resilience. Now, it appears the world is catching up. As 2026 unfolds amid global challenges, VML’s 12th annual Future 100 report introduces an emerging cultural ethos: dystoptimism.

The concept captures a collective mood that acknowledges darkness without surrendering to it and is finding possibility in renewal.

The Future 100: 2026 report is based on a global survey across 16 markets and identifies 100 trends shaping global business and culture in the year ahead. It reveals that people are not merely coping with disruption, they are embracing it as a catalyst for fundamental changes in how they live, spend and connect.

“Dystoptimism highlights that as old systems crumble, individuals, communities, and innovators are building new, human-centered solutions. It’s about designing for a better future, not just wishing for the past,” say VML Intelligence global directors, Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford, and co-authors of The Future 100: 2026.

Key themes from The Future 100: 2026

1. Looking for enlightenment and joy in adversity

Exhausted by cycles of negativity, people are seeking experiences that elevate their spirits, enlighten, and shift perspectives. Eighty-six percent of respondents are drawn to encounters that inspire awe or a renewed worldview, and are seeking travel, wellness, culture and retail experiences as catalysts for personal growth:

Transformative experiences and Immersive wellness reflect the rise of retreats and environments built for deep personal journeys.

Resilience wellness reframes resilience as a learnable practice, blending emotional, physical and spiritual tools to help people adapt to turbulent times.

Nano trips illustrate how short and high-impact getaways are being used to find perspective or try on new identities.

Treatonomics highlight the rise in small indulgences, where regular pleasures become a survival strategy even as people cut back elsewhere.

2. AI’s growth from tool to collaborator

AI is a major force, both disruptive and enabling. Growing comfort with AI is reshaping how people are using it to reshape their realities while fiercely protecting what makes us human:

Generative realities and AI storyworlds trends show how AI enables the generation of adaptive worlds in real time, pointing to a future where entertainment, commerce and customer experiences are co-created with algorithms.

Synthetic generation and RelAItionships evolved explore AI’s increasingly intimate role in people’s lives. From emotional companions to automated “employees”, we’re negotiating what it means to live and work alongside non-human counterparts. Almost half (49%) of Gen Z say they have already formed a meaningful relationship with AI.

Trends such as truth literacy, omnisurveillance, digital intent and coded empathy show how governments, platforms, designers and brands are being pushed to rebuild trust and make AI more transparent and accountable, even as it’s embraced as a creative and practical ally.

3. Human connection reigns supreme

Even as digital and physical realities blend, the report finds that true human connection remains vital: