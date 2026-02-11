Since its introduction last year, Woolworths’ MyDifference loyalty programme has marked a significant shift in how the retailer rewards, engages and builds long-term relationships with its customers, moving beyond traditional points-based loyalty to a more personalised, transparent and insight-led model.

Evolving from the long-running WRewards, which the brand ran for more than 20 years, MyDifference reflects a strategic rethink of loyalty at Woolworths. It combines digital innovation, data-driven personalisation and purpose-led giving into a single, seamless platform that delivers enhanced value for customers while supporting sustainable business growth.

The programme reinforces Woolworths’ customer-first philosophy, using customer insight to shape more relevant rewards and experiences.

Unified and accurate customer profile

At the heart of MyDifference is the creation of a more unified and accurate customer profile, bringing together data from WRewards, MySchool, Woolworths Online and, where relevant, Woolworths Financial Services.

This marks an important step in addressing challenges associated with legacy profiles, giving customers greater visibility and control over their details via the Woolworths app, while laying the foundation for stronger, more trusted customer relationships over time.

“MyDifference allows us to tap into the depth of insight within our customer base and turn that understanding into real value,” said Charlene van Zyl, customer and loyalty director at Woolworths. “By listening more closely to our customers, we’re able to build stronger relationships and deliver rewards and experiences that are genuinely aligned to their needs and preferences.”

Loyalty, reimagined

MyDifference brings together the strongest elements of WRewards and MySchool My Village My Planet into one unified loyalty ecosystem. This allows customers to earn more while continuing to support causes that matter to them.

A defining feature of the programme is its emphasis on transparency and visibility, particularly around giving. Through the enhanced Give Back feature, customers can clearly see how their everyday shopping contributes to the schools and organisations they support.

“While MySchool enables substantial annual giving, customers haven’t always been able to see the results of their support,” said Van Zyl. “MyDifference addresses this by providing ongoing visibility into contributions, helping to build trust and reinforce the value created through everyday shopping.”

New features, greater value

Designed around simplicity, engagement and relevance, MyDifference offers customers more ways to benefit every time they shop. Key features include:

More games and more guaranteed rewards through the enhanced Play and Win feature, now easier to access via the Woolworths app

Personalised goals and rewards, tailored to individual shopping behaviours

A simplified loyalty dashboard, offering instant visibility of rewards, benefits and spend

Monthly donation tracking, highlighting the collective impact of customer swipes or scans

Cashback rewards, won through Play and Win games and loaded directly to the app for use in-store or online

Exclusive, personalised vouchers, which can be applied at checkout

Together, these features create a loyalty experience that is more rewarding and distinctly personal.

Digital at the centre

Digital engagement underpins the MyDifference model, with the Woolworths app acting as the main channel through which customers interact with the programme. This approach enables easier access to rewards, clearer visibility of benefits and greater convenience across shopping journeys.

The shift towards a predominantly digital format supports Woolworths’ sustainability objectives. Customers without access to smartphones can still request a physical card but app usage is encouraged as the most efficient and environmentally responsible option.

Unlocking growth through insight

Beyond customer rewards, MyDifference plays a central role in Woolworths’ long-term growth strategy by enabling more agile, data-led decision-making.

“MyDifference allows us to understand our customers at a much deeper level and respond faster to their needs,” said van Zyl. “Over the past year, we’ve implemented a personalisation engine that has already significantly increased engagement by making offers more relevant and better timed.”

Backed by a loyalty base of over 3.4 million active members, Woolworths has a strong foundation from which to expand MyDifference and accelerate the delivery of more individually relevant customer experiences.

As Van Zyl concludes, “MyDifference has been built around our customers and how they want to engage with us. By combining scale, insight and purpose, the programme allows us to create more relevant value today while creating a more resilient business for the long term.”