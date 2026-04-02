In today’s competitive job market, internships have become more than just a line on a CV. They are often the first real opportunity to turn potential into a profession.

But while many interns focus on simply “getting through” the experience, those who truly stand out are the ones who treat every day as a chance to leave a lasting impression.

According to Annemie Burger, HR director at Penquin, the difference often comes down to mindset. “An internship is not just about what you learn, it’s about how you show up,” she explains. “The interns who make a lasting impression are the ones who are curious, proactive and willing to go the extra mile, even in the smallest tasks.”

As thousands of students and graduates prepare for internship opportunities in 2026, Burger shares practical advice on how to stand out, add real value, and build a strong professional reputation from day one.

Start with the basics and master them

While it may be tempting to focus only on big, visible contributions, Burger stresses that consistency in the basics is what builds trust. “Arriving on time, meeting deadlines and paying attention to detail may sound simple, but they are often what set strong interns apart,” she says. “Reliability is one of the most underrated qualities in a fast-paced working environment.”

Be curious, not just compliant

Interns who ask questions tend to learn faster and contribute more meaningfully. “Don’t be afraid to speak up if you don’t understand something,” Burger advises. “Curiosity shows that you’re engaged and invested. It also helps you grow much faster than just completing tasks without context.”

Take initiative where you can

Standing out doesn’t always require grand gestures. Often, it’s about identifying opportunities to add value. “If you see a gap, offer to help. If you have an idea, share it respectfully,” says Burger. “Managers notice interns who think beyond their immediate responsibilities and show a genuine interest in the bigger picture.”

Be open to feedback and act on it

Feedback is a crucial part of any internship, but what truly matters is how it’s received. “Constructive feedback is there to help you improve, not to criticise you,” Burger explains. “The interns who grow the most are those who listen, adapt and come back stronger.”

Build relationships, not just a résumé

An internship is as much about people as it is about work. “Take the time to connect with your colleagues,” she says. “Observe how different teams operate, learn from others and build relationships. Those connections often become invaluable as your career develops.”

Bring your authentic self to the table

While professionalism is key, authenticity shouldn’t be lost. “We don’t expect interns to know everything,” Burger adds. “What we value is honesty, enthusiasm and a willingness to learn. Being yourself, while staying respectful and professional, goes a long way.”

Document your wins

Burger advises interns to keep a “brag sheet” or a log of everything they contribute to during their tenure. “When it comes time for your exit interview or a potential contract discussion, having a clear list of projects you supported and problems you solved makes it much easier for HR to build a case for your permanent employment.”

As workplaces continue to evolve, one thing remains constant: attitude and effort matter. And for interns looking to make their mark, it’s often the small, consistent actions that leave the biggest impact.