Integrated communications drives stronger business results

Panel agency models can dilute brand consistency

Trust is now a critical communications asset

Communications is evolving from a cost centre to a business driver

Collaboration beats fragmentation

The communications industry has always evolved along with business, society and technology. What has changed in recent years is not only the pace of that evolution, but its permanence. We are no longer moving through disruption. We are operating within it.

For agencies and clients alike, the post Covid-19 environment has fundamentally altered how value is defined and delivered.

The traditional playbooks that once guided marketing and communication are no longer sufficient on their own. Organisations are navigating a more complex terrain. Stakeholders are more vocal, trust is more fragile, and the margin for error is significantly smaller.

In this context, the agency client relationship has come under renewed scrutiny. One of the most visible shifts has been the rise of panel-based models. Many organisations have moved away from appointing a single lead agency, opting instead for a roster of partners who compete on a brief by brief basis.

The intent is understandable. Clients are seeking flexibility, diverse thinking and cost efficiency.

Compelling proposition

On paper, this model offers a compelling proposition. In practice, however, the outcomes have been mixed. The first challenge is strategic coherence. Communication is not a series of disconnected outputs. It is a continuous narrative that shapes perception over time.

When multiple agencies respond to the same brief without a shared strategic centre, that narrative becomes fragmented. The work may be creative in isolation, but it often lacks the cohesion required to build sustained impact.

The second challenge lies in the quality of engagement. Effective communication is rooted in interrogation. It requires agencies to challenge assumptions, test ideas an engage deeply with the client’s business.

In a competitive panel environment, where agencies are working with limited context and tight timelines, that depth is difficult to achieve. The result is work that can be reactive rather than considered.

There is also a structural tension that is often overlooked. When agencies are required to compete on every brief, the relationship shifts from partnership to transaction. Over time, this erodes trust. It discourages long term thinking and incentivises short term wins. For an industry that is fundamentally about building reputation, this is a misalignment.

Layer of complexity

Pricing adds another layer of complexity. A model that drives agencies towards the lowest possible cost may deliver immediate savings, but it introduces longer term risks. Quality, consistency and talent investment all come under pressure. For clients, this can translate into uneven delivery and missed opportunities to build meaningful brand equity.

This is not to suggest that panel models cannot work. There are examples where they deliver strong results, particularly where there is clear governance, defined roles and a culture of collaboration rather than competition. In most cases, however, these successes are built over time through strong relationships and mutual understanding.

The case for integration

The broader point is that structure alone does not guarantee value. As the industry continues to evolve, there is a growing recognition that integration is not a luxury, but a necessity. The complexity of today’s communication environment demands a more connected approach. This is where the integrated, or “one roof”, model has regained relevance.

At its core, this model brings together strategy, creative, media, digital, public relations and reputation management within a single ecosystem. It is less about physical proximity and more about strategic alignment. The objective is to create a unified team that is accountable for delivering against a shared set of business outcomes.

The benefits are both practical and strategic. From a strategic perspective, integration enables depth. When a team is fully immersed in a client’s business, it develops a richer understanding of the organisation’s priorities, stakeholders and risks. This allows for more informed decision making and more effective communication.

From an execution perspective, it enables coherence. In a world where audiences engage across multiple platforms, consistency of message is critical. An integrated team is better positioned to ensure that communication across channels is aligned and mutually reinforcing.

There is also a clear efficiency advantage. By reducing duplication and streamlining processes, integrated models can deliver value without compromising quality. The conversation shifts from cost to impact, which is where it should be.

Rebuilding trust

Perhaps most importantly, integration supports the rebuilding of trust. Trust is the currency of our industry. It underpins relationships between brands and their stakeholders, and between clients and their agency partners. It is built over time through consistency, transparency and shared accountability. An integrated model creates the conditions for this to happen.

For communication leaders, the implication is clear. The focus must move beyond structure to intent. It is not about choosing between a panel or a single agency model. It is about designing partnerships that enable strategic thinking, encourage collaboration and deliver measurable outcomes.

It is about ensuring that communication is positioned as a driver of business value, not simply a cost centre. Clients must be willing to invest in relationships, not just outputs.

Agencies must operate as true partners, bringing insight, challenge and accountability. Both must recognise that in a complex environment, simplicity is achieved through alignment, not fragmentation.

As we look ahead, the industry will continue to change. New technologies will reshape engagement. Data will influence decision making. Stakeholder expectations will evolve. What will not change is the need for clarity, consistency and trust.

In a market defined by noise, the organisations that succeed will be those able to tell a coherent story, delivered through aligned partnerships, with a clear line of sight to business outcomes.

That is the real opportunity for our industry.

Nombini Mehlomakulu, managing director of Ebony+Ivory, is responsible for the agency’s financial health, strategy development and client service. Her experience spans a broad client base including corporates & niched brands, providing her with deep knowledge in managing & marketing brands. Mehlomakulu is a Harvard Business School Fellow.