Digital visibility is essential for township business growth

Social media and WhatsApp are powerful low-cost marketing tools

Consumers trust businesses with an online presence

Affordable digital marketing helps SMEs convert visibility into sales

TEA Kasi Business Workshop equips entrepreneurs with practical marketing skills*

For many township entrepreneurs, the biggest challenge is not having a great product or service, but ensuring customers actually know about it.

In an increasingly digital world, visibility plays a critical role in whether a business attracts customers, generates enquiries, and ultimately makes sales. Yet many township businesses still rely heavily on walk-in traffic and word-of-mouth, which limits their ability to reach new markets and grow.

The mobile advantage

Research shows that over 27% of township consumers discover brands through social media, while 41% say the absence of a business online reduces their trust in that brand. This highlights a clear shift in consumer behaviour: if customers cannot find a business online, they are less likely to buy from it.

With high mobile phone ownership and growing internet access across South Africa, digital platforms have become powerful and affordable marketing tools for township entrepreneurs. WhatsApp, used by more than 82% of surveyed township SMEs, and Facebook, used by nearly 59%, allow businesses to connect directly with customers, promote products, and build brand awareness at low cost.

The shift to digital does not replace traditional methods entirely, but it significantly strengthens them. Word-of-mouth remains powerful, but customers now validate recommendations online before making a purchase.

A simple Facebook page, WhatsApp Business profile, or Google Business listing can therefore play a major role in building trust and credibility.

Several low-cost marketing opportunities remain underutilised by township businesses

Social media has become a low-cost growth engine. Platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram allow businesses to showcase products, share testimonials, and engage directly with customers without heavy advertising spend. WhatsApp is now a core sales tool. Through WhatsApp Business, entrepreneurs can create catalogues, share promotions, take orders, and maintain direct customer relationships in real time at little to no cost. Marketing is a top barrier to SME growth. TEA data shows that digital and physical marketing is the third biggest challenge facing micro and small enterprises, based on insights from over 6,000 businesses surveyed nationally in 2025. Digital visibility increases opportunity. Businesses that consistently market themselves online are more likely to attract new customers, remain competitive, and grow their customer base. Collaboration expands reach. Partnering with delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, Mr D, and Takealot, or working with complementary local businesses, enables entrepreneurs to access customers beyond their immediate communities.

Despite these opportunities, many entrepreneurs still struggle to translate marketing activity into actual sales, often focusing on likes and views instead of enquiries and revenue.

This challenge is compounded by a shift in consumer behaviour. According to Andiswa Bata, group managing executive for business and commercial Banking at Nedbank, “Township entrepreneurs remain highly resilient and relationship-driven, but customer behaviour is changing. As the banking partner to SMEs, we are seeing a clear shift towards digital discovery and online validation before purchase decisions.”

‘How to’ series of workshops coming up

In response to these changing dynamics, the upcoming TEA Kasi Business Workshop, hosted in partnership with Nedbank, will focus on practical, affordable marketing strategies tailored for township entrepreneurs.

As part of the ongoing ‘how to series’, the session titled ‘How to Market Your Business on a Budget’ will equip entrepreneurs with practical tools to attract customers, improve visibility, and convert marketing into sales.

It will also showcase township entrepreneurs who have benefited from previous TEA programmes, demonstrating how visibility, networking, and practical business support can unlock real growth opportunities.

One such example is Morekolodi Mankuroane, a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and founder of ManSalema Enterprise, who is also the 2024 TEA Kasi Pitch Competition winner. His journey reflects how visibility, innovation and access to opportunity platforms can help township entrepreneurs scale ideas into impactful businesses.

If customers cannot see your business, they cannot buy from it. In today’s market, visibility is what turns marketing into customers, and customers into sustainable business growth.

*Summary created by AI

TEA, the Township Entrepreneurs Agency, is a national platform that has been operating for over a decade. Over 100 000+ kasi entrepreneurs have been directly impacted, while more than 500+ township based businesses have received grant funding in the form of equipment, machinery and technical support. Our services are research and insights, township marketing, activations, ESD programmes and special project implementation. We are a national implementation partner.

The TEA Kasi Business Workshop is built on five key pillars

Kasi Pitching Challenge: A competitive platform that enables local businesses to pitch for a share of the grand prize of R55 000 (a blend of cash and business support)

Kasi Business Exhibition: A local market platform that allows businesses to showcase and sell.

Masterclass: An In-depth session focusing on the theme of the day, delivering practical business knowledge.

Mbawula Chat: An intimate conversation with a seasoned Township Economy Champion, profiling a business journey spanning over decades, focused on lessons, resilience and practical wisdom.

Hacking Networking: A structured and facilitated engagement where entrepreneurs connect, collaborate and work through real business challenges using a social and practical problem-solving format.

Kasi business workshop details

Date: 18 July 2026

Time: 09:30am

Venue: Lopsnel Restaurant 10567 Zeerust Rd, Lonely Park, Mahikeng, 2768

Registration link: Here (Registration is compulsory)

Watch live: Here