Operational maturity drives digital growth – Sustainable growth depends on strong governance, systems and decision-making, not just rapid product launches.

Scaling reveals system weaknesses – As businesses grow, gaps in accountability, workflows and customer insights become major barriers.

Digital products need strong operating systems – Payments, compliance, workflows and customer journeys must work together to support growth.

AI rewards better decision-making – Competitive advantage comes from learning faster and governing digital systems effectively, not simply adopting AI.

Governance and security are business essentials – Strong cybersecurity and operational discipline are critical for resilience in South Africa’s digital economy. *

A product can usually be fixed, but a broken system? That is harder to see, and far more expensive to ignore.

South African businesses are very good at moving, and moving fast. We launch platforms, digitise customer journeys, automate workflows and push new ideas into market. In highly regulated environments, that urgency is especially visible.

Customer expectations are rising, compliance demands are increasing, legacy systems remain in play and teams are expected to modernise without introducing new operational risk.

But speed can hide a more uncomfortable question: are the systems underneath that growth actually strong enough to sustain the load and pace?

This has also been the question behind Specno’s Fix My Product Month and the recently released South African Digital Product Readiness Report. We set out to understand where digital products break as businesses scale. What we found, through the structured assessments, was not a technology or product problem. But rather the operating ecosystem around the product.

The patterns

We saw this across businesses that looked very different. One was a long-established supplier turning over millions of rands a month, with most of its commercial activity still running through WhatsApp. Another was an early-stage marketplace trying to formalise a highly human, highly trust-based service. A third was an advanced fintech platform operating across 14 countries, serving banks and major financial brands.

Different sectors. Different levels of maturity. Same pattern.

Growth had outrun the machinery meant to support it. Teams were shipping, selling and responding, but often without sufficient visibility into margins, customer evidence, product accountability or the true bottlenecks between attention and revenue.

In one case, demand already existed, but orders were being lost inside hundreds of WhatsApp threads.

In another, a piece of content reached 70 000 people and produced no measurable conversion. At the most advanced end, the challenge was no longer whether the team could build fast enough, but whether support, governance, security and distribution could keep pace.

The consequences of those weaknesses extend well beyond efficiency. As businesses become increasingly digital, operational maturity and resilience become commercial necessities.

South Africa recorded more than 17 million cyber threat detections in a single year, highlighting how governance, security and operational discipline have become inseparable from growth.

Digital product businesses

That matters deeply for any South African business operating in a regulated, high-trust or operationally complex environment; they are not failing because they lack digital products. They are exposed because the systems around those products are not mature enough for scale, regulation and growth.

Regulated businesses are no longer simply service providers, financial institutions, logistics operators or platform companies. Increasingly, they operate as digital product businesses, data custodians, compliance engines and customer-experience brands all at once.

A customer portal, payment flow, internal workflow, WhatsApp operating model, compliance process or marketplace feature is no longer just a digital touchpoint. It forms part of a broader commercial operating system that shapes efficiency, trust, compliance and growth.

A platform may attract users but struggle to retain them. A campaign may generate attention but fail to convert it into meaningful commercial outcomes. A workflow may be digitised yet still rely heavily on manual intervention behind the scenes. A business may appear to be scaling successfully, while the decision-making, governance and operational systems beneath it become increasingly fragile.

This is why we believe South African businesses need to look beyond output metrics. Revenue, reach, engagement, downloads and sprint velocity matter, but they do not tell the full story. Leaders also need to understand the maturity of three deeper layers: how decisions are made, how quickly learning turns into execution and how effectively product activity converts into commercial outcomes.

The AI impact

Artificial intelligence makes this even more urgent. AI has lowered the cost of building. It has made prototyping faster and given smaller teams access to capabilities that once required far larger budgets. But the same tools are now available to everyone. The advantage will not belong to the company with the most tools. It will belong to the company with clear decisions and people capable of using those tools intelligently.

In our work, the best operators are not asking, “What can we build?” They are asking, “How fast can we learn what is worth building?” That distinction is becoming decisive. The next competitive advantage in South Africa will not come from digitisation alone. It will come from operational maturity: the ability to make better decisions, learn faster, govern digital systems properly and convert product activity into measurable commercial outcomes.

For South Africa’s highly regulated and high-growth businesses, this may be one of the defining leadership challenges of the next few years. The winners will not simply be those who ship faster, automate more, or add another digital platform.

They will be the organisations that understand their products as living systems, connected to audience insight, commercial strategy, operational discipline and continuous learning.

A product can usually be fixed, but a broken system? That is harder to see, and far more expensive to ignore.

* Summary created by AI.

This story was first published in The Media’s Business of The Media magazine.

Joshua Harvey is the CEO of Specno, a South African digital innovation agency that helps businesses design, build and scale digital products. Specno is the creator of Fix My Product Month and the forthcoming South African Digital Product Readiness Report.