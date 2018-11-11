11 tips for producing shareable content

PRESS OFFICE: Shareable social media content is probably the most valuable data any company can have. It means that the content that has been produced for that company has struck a chord and people feel the need to share it with their friends and associates. That’s a huge compliment for whoever is creating the content.

Getting attention is the checkmate move

If you want your content to be shareable, don’t just put words on a page. Write with knowledge and an awareness of your audience. Tap into the trends so you know, not just think, that you’re going to get attention.

Remember this: shareable content entertains in a way that generates delight, amusement and gravitas. We’re not hitting people over the head with microwave ovens. We are luring them with excitement and awe. With fun and laughter. With information they will grab longingly and then long to have more.

Tips for producing shareable content

Make it engaging. Be witty and exciting yet be mindful of your audience. Don’t write yourself into a keyword conundrum. Use them sparingly throughout. Always remember not to brand bash, whatever you do. Make the content readable at all times with short paragraphs and bullet points. Leave them with a teaser even. That will make them want to read more. Continue obsessively with your blogging. Never think you have done enough. You have never done enough. If needs be, write the same stories over with different angles and hooks. Talk to what is going to pique people’s interests. Get them to want more. Balance fun with being informative. Know who the centre points of your syndication are, the ones that ping audiences into consciousness. While about wanting more, is there a takeaway at the end? Not just commercially but emotionally? There should be both, in equal measure. Do you know your audience so well that you know what defines their desires? You should do. A content calendar is vital for subjects, themes and posting place awareness. Be aware of who is sharing what. If something is not being shared that you believe should be, take stock of your message, theme and tone.

Blog, vlog and use strategic plans

Sharing content that you have been vlogging – whether on YouTube, Vine or whatever – follows the same rules as those for blogging on websites and the like. Just make sure that you are not by-passing any copyright issues (mainly regarding music and stock images) in your content being shared.

Affirmation is key in content

Sharing something that’s affirmative and defines people in a positive way is what’s going to sell. There’s so much data (90%, some researchers have said) that is nonsense. That’s not going to move anyone to do anything but then the people involved in that kind of content don’t know and have never been able to brandish confirmation from a reputable place of learning.

Eagerly-sought after digital marketing courses will nurture and equip you to produce the most shareable content in the world. Go for it.

