Awards Wrap: Finalists for the Marketing Achievement Awards, 2019 APEX Awards judges













Independent Media wins three global media awards

Independent Media walked away with three awards at the International News Media Association’s (INMA) Global Media Awards, held in New York.

The media house received first prize in the category: ‘Best Use Of An Event To Build A News Brand’ for its regional and national High School Quiz, which involved creating a platform for teenagers across the country to compete against one another. The competition had no barriers to entry and kept the youth engaged in current affairs.

Independent Media also walked away with the Global Media Award for ‘Best In Africa’, where judges selected the best of six world regions from the finalists.

CEO of African Community Media Sandy Naudé scooped the Silver Shovel Award alongside Pit Gottschalk of Fever Pit’ch in Germany for their lifetime service to the news industry and to INMA events.

Marketing Achievement Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the inaugural Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) have been revealed and the winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 27 June 2019 at the Sun City Superbowl.

The finalists are:

Brand Agency AB InBev for Castle Lager #SmashTheLabel Ogilvy SA AB InBev for Carling Black Label #NoExcuses Soccer Song For Change Ogilvy SA Agrinet for Beyond Agriculture Anglo American for Makarapa City Ogilvy SA Audi for Audi Proteas Levergy Aurecon for Aurecon Visual Contracts AVBOB for The AVBOB Poetry Project BRAND et al Cadbury for Remarkable Regift Ogilvy SA Edcon for JET #JETLOVEYOURSELF Joe Public Edcon for JET Manny Joe Public FNB for It Takes a Bank that Does More to Help your Family BrandTruth FNB for Springboks from Grassroots to Greatness BrandTruth Innovative Solutions Group for Innovative Staffing Solutions PR Worx Investec for The Art of Investec Ogilvy SA Kimberly-Clark South Africa for Huggies – The World’s Most Innovative Product Demo Ogilvy SA MARS for Royco – Let’s Eat with Siphokazi MediaCom MINI for Creative Club John Brown Nando’s for #rightmyname M&C Saatchi Abel Nando’s for PERi-Farms Sunshinegun Nando’s for 30th Birthday Bash Sunshinegun Nando’s for Grillers’ Challenge Sunshinegun New Balance for New Balance Proteas Levergy P&G for Ariel, making the impossible, possible. MediaCom P&G for Gillette Venus #MovesLikeNoOther MediaCom Pernod Ricard for Sun Met presented by G.H. Mumm Playmakers Pick n Pay for Fresh Content John Brown Pick n Pay for Glass Act Series John Brown Road Accident Fund #AlwaysRemember Flow Communications Sasol for #Limitless Levergy Suzuki Motor Corporation for Suzuki Inbound Penquin The Merck Group for Merck Consumer Health Neorobion Ogilvy SA Toyota for Toyota Rush – Live That Rush Life FCB Johannesburg Volkswagen SA for The People’s Car Ogilvy SA Yoco for Yoco: For the Sales

The awards, to be held annually, celebrate the best of the best in South African marketing and aims to future-proof the sector and raise the bar for local marketers.

The finalists for the Marketer of the Year category, in which marketers are to be nominated by their industry peers, are yet to be announced.

The celebrations will kick off at Sun City with a networking welcome cocktail party on the evening of 26 June, followed by the Marketing Achievement Summit on 27 June before the much-awaited ceremony in the evening.

The Marketing Achievement Summit, with the theme “Future-proofing marketing” will explore marketing strategy, key issues and imperatives.

Jury for the 2019 APEX Awards announced

Drawn from strategy, digital, creative, research, media, marketing as well as agency heads, the 2019 APEX award adjudication panel consists of highly regarded individuals and industry trail blazers. The group is tasked with combing through entries to identify and award the ‘work that works’.

Here are this year’s jurors:

JUDGE DESIGNATION COMPANY Ivan Moroke Chief Executive Officer Kantar, Insights Division Gareth Leck Group Chief Executive Officer Joe Public United Mathe Okaba Chief Executive Officer ACA Ana Carrapichano Group Managing Director Mediology Daniel Naidoo Director Gendel Interactive Fran Luckin Executive Creative Director Grey SA Ismail Jooma Head of Strategy VML Jason Harrison Managing Director M&C Saatchi Abel Kagiso Musi Group Managing Director Meta Media Katlego Moutlana Head of Strategy Mortimer Harvey Leigh Tayler Strategic Director Joe Public United Lwandile Qokweni Chief Strategic Officer MEC Global Mick Blore Chief Executive Officer Wolves Natalie Botha Creative Development Director Kantar, Insights Division Neil Higgs Independent Consultant Retired ex TNS Global Refilwe Maluleke Managing Director Yellowwood Roxy Maqache Chief Executive Officer Desert Arabia Su-Lise Tessendorf General Manager: Brand, Strat & Comms Nando’s Thabang Skwambane Managing Director FCB, Johannesburg Thulani Sibeko Chief Marketing Officer Standard Bank Tlalane Ntuli Chief Operations Officer Yalu SA Zayd Abrahams Head of Brand FNB

Since inception by the ACA in 1995, the APEX Awards has been the profession’s highest – and only – award for communications campaign performance excellence in an industry that is constantly refining and redefining creativity.

Winners will be announced at the APEX awards Gala Dinner to be held at The Venue @ The Houghton Hotel on 11 July 2019.

Reputation Matters recognised for reputation research excellence

Pictured left are Paul Holmes of The Holmes Report and Regine le Roux, managing director of Reputation Matters. Reputation Matters scooped two SABRE Africa awards, one for superior achievement in measurement and evaluation and the other for the industry sector category.

The SABRE Awards recognises superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement. The glamorous “African print” themed gala event was hosted in Kigali, Rwanda as part of the African Public Relations Association’s annual conference.

Reputation Matters’ proprietary reputation research tool, the Repudometer®, aims to scientifically measure and quantify organisations’ reputations based on an assessment of ten elements. The Repudometer® also aims to measure the strength of an organisation’s stakeholder relationships, determine gaps in different business areas which may be impacting reputation negatively, and how to implement results-oriented and research-based communication solutions.

