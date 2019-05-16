Media moves: Sean Donovan to head TBWA/Asia, Publicis Machine scores Chivas, De Langa joins Proactive













This week’s BIG move: TBWA\South Africa Group CEO Sean Donovan now president of TBWA/Asia

TBWA South Africa group CEO, Sean Donovan has been promoted, to take on the additional role of president of TBWA\Asia. Donovan will continue to oversee the company’s South Africa operation as Group CEO until a successor is named.

Donovan will be charged with further advancing TBWA’s position across the Asia region, deepening the company’s specialist units in analytics, data, consultancy, health, e-commerce, and continuing to drive creative excellence.

“In his time leading our agencies in South Africa, Sean has run a group of successful companies and pushed them to the next level of performance, encouraging integration, collaboration, strengthening client relationships, attracting top talent, and driving a new standard of creativity,” said Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. “Entrepreneurship and innovation are in his DNA. He’s got a knack for building chemistry across markets and leads with a roll-up-the-sleeves management style. He is the ideal person to lead the vibrant and diverse markets of Asia, where we continue to innovate at speed and scale.”

Since late 2016 Donovan has served as group CEO of TBWA\South Africa, responsible for seven group operating companies across the country, including TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, GRID, Yellowwood, OpenCo, HDI Youth Marketers and Magna Carta, and 19 affiliate agencies across 14 other African countries. With Asia as an engine of innovation and growth for the TBWA collective, Donovan’s background as an entrepreneur and experience running a group of companies in South Africa make him an ideal fit for the regional Asia role.

People moves

ProActive sets sights on SADC region with appointment of Andre de Lange

ProActive – a division of the Provantage Media Group – has appointed experienced sales professional Andre de Lange as its new field sales and SADC manager.

De Lange has a strong background in merchandising, particularly in emerging markets, and has previously held senior positions at Bromor Foods and Mondelez International, the American multinational confectionery, food and beverage company, where he spent 26 years and left as the country manager responsible for Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho.

This portfolio meant that de Lange was perfectly suited to his new role with ProActive, which will require him to develop field sales in the emerging markets of South Africa and the broader SADC region.

“In South Africa the market is more mature, but generally there is plenty of potential in all of the SADC countries,” says de Lange. “Fortunately, I have a good understanding of this market and how traders, wholesalers and spaza shops operate, making this a great opportunity for me and for ProActive™ to grow its presence and market share in the region.”

Business moves

Pernod Ricard calls on Publicis Machine to shake things up in the Scotch whisky category

When Pernod Ricard, one of the largest distributors of leading premium spirits brands in South Africa decided to shake things up a little within the Scotch whisky category, it called on strategic and creative partner, Publicis Machine to take on the challenge – awarding its longstanding agency the iconic Chivas Regal whisky brand to manage.

“Our motivation behind the decision comes down to the successful partnership we’ve forged with the agency,’’ said Sibu Shangase, head of marketing for Pernod Ricard SA’s Whisky Portfolio. “Publicis Machine has managed two of our premium liquor brands since 2015 – The Glenlivet Whisky and Martell Cognac, and has demonstrated a strong commitment to our business, that has led to some groundbreaking work on both brands.”

“It’s an honour to be entrusted with the reputation and growth of this iconic whisky brand by one of our most valued clients,’’ said MD and CCO for Publicis Machine, Gareth McPherson. There is a strong cultural synergy between our businesses, and, with a solid partnership already formed, we anticipate the creation of excellent work.”

BHBW appoints Eclipse PR as communications partner

BHBW, an equipment, technology-enabled solutions and services supplier to the materials handling and agricultural industries in Southern Africa, has appointed Eclipse Public Relations as its communications partner.

Established in 2017 as a joint venture between Barloworld Limited and German trading group, BayWa AG, BHBW’s roots can be traced back to 1929 when Hyster equipment was first introduced to South Africa.

Eclipse Public Relations’ digital division, Eclipse Online, will be taking on the challenge of raising BHBW’s profile in the social and online marketing spaces. Cheryl Reddy, Eclipse PR’s Johannesburg managing director, said the agency is delighted to be managing the communication requirements for BHBW.

GreenQueen Communications wins the Burt’s Bees South Africa account.

GreenQueen Communications has been appointed to represent Burt’s Bees South Africa. GreenQueen specialises in consumer PR and promotions, alongside entrepreneurship. GreenQueen is looking forward to continuing the success of the brand.

Burt’s Bees has been offering distinctive earth-friendly, natural health and beauty care products for 30 years. From a beekeeper’s backyard in Maine to the leading edge of natural, Burt’s Bees knows natural body care solutions from head-to-toe and operates with The Greater Good top of mind.

For the Diary

Details of the May Joburg Podmeet

It’s time for another podcasters’ meetup. Come network, ask questions and connect with others who have a podcast or may want one.

This time we have Kevin Y. Brown from the U.S. joining us. He is behind the Create Your Life Series podcast and runs editing service Podcast Laundry.

Date: 22 May 2019

Time: 16.00 for 16.30 pm

Place: 12th Floor, Wits Art Museum, Braamfontein

There is parking arranged across the street at Rosebank College. Please tell the security guard that you are coming to us.

RSVP here and tell a friend.

Contact: podmeet@journalism.co.za.

#PAMRO2019: Book now or miss out

This year’s PAMRO All Africa Media Research Conference takes this annual opportunity to learn and network with experts in the industry to the tropical paradise of Flic-en-Flac, Mauritius from 25 to 28 August 2019.

Hotel rooms are selling fast, so to secure your stay book now!

PAMRO delegates qualify for a discounted rate of MUR7790 (B&B) at the Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, Flic-en-Flac. However, the discounted rooms are selling fast, and the hotel has warned that as a prime tourism and conferencing destination, hotels in Flic-en-Flac sell out months in advance. It is therefore essential to book early to secure your stay.

Please note, delegates must book their own transfers from the airport to the hotel. Bookings can be made on email hiltonconference@connections.mu.

To secure your room click here to book now. To register as a delegate at the conference, or to join PAMRO visit www.pamro.org.

