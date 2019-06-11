Awards Wrap: Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2019 finalists announced, Farmer’s Weekly editor wins international award













Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2019 finalists announced

Here are the finalists for the 2019 Sikuvile Journalism Awards.

HARD NEWS

Finalists: LULAMILE FENI “Birth after death” “Dumped like a dead dog, a small piece of me died with him.” “A shepherd and Dinosaurs.” DAILY DISPATCH ARON F HYMAN “Hyper-trauma’: Another young life lost, more desperate pleas in gangland.” “Order to kill was issued in jail cell.” “Tears as Hannah’s friend faces her ‘killers’ in court” TIMES LIVE

COLUMNS / EDITORIAL

Finalists: BARENG BATHO KORTJAAS “Hey Baxter, Bafana are not a family business for moegoes” SUNDAY TIMES MPUMELELO MKHABELA “South Africa After Zuma” NEWS 24 MATHEW DU PLESSIS “Mad Science” MAIL AND GUARDIAN CARLA LEWIS “Stompie moet steeds by ons spook” BEELD PEARL BOSHOMANE “Barbie’s pale imitation” SUNDAY TIMES

ENTERPRISE NEWS

Finalists: SIPHO KINGS “Rich Jo’burg’s shitshow” “20-million in SA denied clean water” “An El Niño away from water crisis” MAIL AND GUARDIAN MARIANNE MERTEN “The Solms-Delta way, or how not to do land reform” DAILY MAVERICK GRAEME HOSKEN “Serial Horror” SUNDAY TIMES

FEATURE WRITING

Finalists: MURRAY LA VITA “Pirouette teen apartheid” DIE BURGER MIA MILAN LAURA LOPEZ GONZALEZ PONTSHO PILANE JOAN VAN DYK “Who killed Ntombizodwa? Politics, protest and Corruption in the North West” BHEKISISA LUCAS LEDWABA “The land belongs to us!” MAIL GUARDIAN ZANELE MJI “Those graves were our tittle deeds” AMABHUNGANE SIMON ALLISON “The Boy Scouts Keeping the Peace in the Central African Republic” MAIL AND GUARDIAN MIA MALAN “madams, myths and morals: the risky business of selling sex” BHEKISISA HANLIE RETIEF “Koekie Botha” RAPPORT WILLEMIEN BRUMMER “Bloedwerke’ van ’n speurhoof” DIE BURGER ARON HYMAN “The animals call for food, but we have nothing” TIMES SELECT

INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

Finalists POLOKO TAU “Medical Mayhem” CITY PRESS BONGANI FUZILE “Broadband Lies” DAILY DISPATCH SIPHO MASONDO DEWALD VAN RENSBURG “VBS” CITY PRESS PAULI VAN WYK “Tom Moyane: The decimation of SARS DAILY MAVERICK

EDITORIAL CARTOONS

Finalists CARLOS AMATO “A Matter of Degree” MAIL AND GUARDIAN JACK SWANEPOEL JOHN CURTIS (DR JACK & CURTIS) Body of work “Sugar and Spice” “Respect to Aretha” “Hang on a Minute” “Defusing tension” “Putting words in this mouth” CITY PRESS EYE WITNESS NEWS FRED MOUTON “They just keep on gorging, but don’t want to fly” “Earthling, take me to your leader.” “Heinz, you won’t believe it” “Lady Justice.” “Manny” DIE BURGER

GRAPHIC JOURNALISM

Finalists: JOHN MCCANN “Portfolio of 10 infographics and illustrations” MAIL AND GUARDIAN COSTA PHUTI MOKOLA ”Get water to Cape Town” THE CITIZEN COBUS PRINSLOO “Insight – die jongste besoeker op Mars” “Is it a plane? Is it a chopper? No, it’s a sky taxi!” “Latest visitor to Mars” DIE BURGER CITY PRESS NETWERK

POPULAR JOURNALISM

Finalists: TAMLYNNE THOMPSON ‘Women speak up” THE CAPETOWNER ATHANDIWE SABA “Teflon ‘convict’ lands another job” MAIL AND GUARDIAN MHIE SILANGWE “Zuma’s wife Disowned” SUNDAY SUN LESLEY MOFOKENG “Too black for Miss SA 60thparty” SOWETAN

NEWS PHOTOGRAPHS

Finalists: AYANDA NDAMANE “Mimic” AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY ESA ALEXANDRA “Zuma Exit” SUNDAY TIMES ALON SKUY “The horror of gender violence-to kick a woman when she’s down” SUNDAY TIMES THEODORE JEPTHA “Joe Slovo Protest” SON NEWSPAPER OUPA MOKOENA “Mother of the Nation laid to rest” The Star JACUES NELLES “Eeresterust Erupts” THE CITIZEN

FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHS

Finalist: MPUMELELO BUTHELEZI “All hail the trash gods” “The raw lifestyle of the hostel dwellers” CITY PRESS PHANDULWAZI JIKELO “Not letting Osteoporosis defeat her” AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY ROSETTA MSIMANGO “A republic of Misogyny” CITY PRESS OUPA NKOSI “Passion Project: Resistance Heroes” MAIL AND GUARDIAN ALON SKUY 1%ers…a rare glimpse into an outlaw “Motorcycle Club”. SUNDAY TIMES

PRESENTATION



Finalists: ALON SKUY AND KEITH TAMKEI “Knights of the open road” SUNDAY TIMES JOHN GRUNT MUNRO “Koebaai, Nr 1” “Die bose Z is weg.” DIE BURGER

MULTI-PLATFORM STORIES

Finalists: SETHEMBISO ZULU “Limpopo people living with day zero” “Soshanguve people left stranded after heavy rains” “Boipatong Community living with raw sewage for over 5 years” EYE WITNESS NEWS ABIGAIL JAVIER “One, two…five! SA welcomes the Buthelezi quintuplets” ‘Sinkhole Alley’ – why Centurion looks like Swiss cheese” “Koster: Residents take charge of town killed by graft” TIMESLIVE ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX HANNA CORNELIUS- “Kidnapping, mapping the murder and the killers” TIMESLIVE

LIFESTYLE

Finalists: PHUMLANI SITHEBE “In memory of the CD” CITY PRESS SIMON ALISON “Pilgrimage to Africa’s King of Chilli” MAIL AND GUARDIAN RITHA FICK “Legendariese roadhouse herleef” BEELD

WARC Awards: Brand Purpose winners announced

A campaign by FP7 McCann Dubai for Babyshop has won the Grand Prix and the Smart Spender Award in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose category of this year’s WARC Awards, a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.

For the full list of winners from the WARC Awards, click here.

Ackermans receives top nod in new kids category at 2019 Beeld Reader’s Choice Awards

South Africa’s leading value retailer Ackermans has been announced as the Platinum winner in the Children’s Clothing Store category at the 2019 Beeld Reader’s Choice Awards.

Now in its ninth year, the Beeld Reader’s Choice Awards gives South Africans a chance to shine a spotlight on local brands they have come to love and cherish. Through an online voting system, readers get to cast their votes in 82 award categories, which include shopping centres, expos, tyres and even national radios stations. The votes are then tallied and the Platinum, Gold, and Silver winner in each of the categories are determined.

This is the first year that the Awards have included the Children’s Clothing Store category and it proved to be extremely popular, receiving a high volume of votes.

“As a brand that is ever present in the Childrenswear category, we are honoured to be recognised for our offering by the people who matter most – our customers, says Ephraim Mamabolo, marketing director at Ackermans.

Farmer’s Weekly editor awarded international accolade

Denene Erasmus (left), editor of Caxton Magazines’ Farmer’s Weekly, has been awarded the inaugural IFAJ-Alltech International Award for Leadership in Agricultural Journalism at the Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE19) in Kentucky, USA.

This accolade is a new award from the IFAJ (International Federation of Agricultural Journalists) that recognises excellence and leadership by young journalists. After a nomination process by IFAJ guilds around the world, international judges from Alltech and IFAJ declared Denene, editor at Farmer’s Weekly, the largest English language agricultural publication in South Africa, the recipient. ONE19 attracted approximately 3,500 attendees from 68 countries across the globe.

Denene says: “The Farmer’s Weekly brand has been serving the South African agricultural industry since 1911. The publication is dedicated to agriculture and agribusiness reporting mainly throughout the Southern African region. This award is definitely not only a recognition of my personal achievements, but also a testament to the high standard of our publication and agricultural journalism in South Africa in general. We will continue to provide both commercial and new farmers with the most practical advice across our print and digital platforms to increase farming profitability.”

