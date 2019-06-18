Awards Wrap: Ticket sales open for Apex 2019 events, African Women in Media Award call for entries













Ticket sales open for Apex 2019 events

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has announced that ticket sales have opened for the 2019 APEX awards events, to be held on Thursday 11th July, 2019. This year, the events will be held at The Venue At The Houghton Hotel.

Tickets for the NeXt Level of Thinking Masterclass and APEX Awards Ceremony can be booked via the online ticketing system, here.

The day kicks off with registration at 08:30am for the NeXt Level of Thinking Masterclass. The theme for this session is Africa: The Revolution and sees a group of five highly respected international and local industry leaders take to the stage. Each will provide thought provoking and targeted overviews of the considerations to keep in mind for brands looking to deliver effective marketing and communications campaigns across the continent.

The speakers are:

Stan Slap: CEO – SLAP (NY Times bestselling author Stan Slap is a renowned thought leader on business culture)

Thebe Ikalafeng: Founder and CEO – Brand Leadership Group

Jane Ostler: Global Head of Media – Insights Division Kantar

Refilwe Maluleke: MD Yellowwood

Tbo Touch: CEO, Touch HD and Marketing

The prestigious and hugely popular annual Awards Ceremony takes place from 19:00 at The Venue at The Houghton Hotel. Each year captains of industry from the advertising and communications sector, commercial business, industry stakeholders, key stakeholders from Government and members of the media attend the awards which recognise those campaigns that made a difference to the brands’ bottom line.

Call for entries for African Women in Media Award

Media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, APO Group, presents the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award, set to recognise, celebrate and empower African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa.

The Award will be bestowed to the winner at the 5th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) Conference, Exhibition and Awards hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), 29-30 October 2019, with the theme ‘Enhancing impact: digitalisation, investment and intra-African trade’.

AWIEF’s prestigious annual event is a platform that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.

Entries for APO Group African Women in Media Award must offer valuable insights into African female entrepreneurs while appealing to a global audience.

The award is open to African woman journalists and bloggers, whether directly employed or freelancers, working in the continent of Africa who have produced a story that has been broadcast or published in English, French, Portuguese or Arabic in the form of a printed publication, a television feature, a radio story, a website or a blog whose primary audience is based in Africa.

Stories must have been broadcast or published between 1 January and 15 September 2019.

Stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

All stories must be submitted in electronic format:

– Print: upload the scan(s) of the published article;

– Radio: upload the SoundCloud link;

– Website: upload the URL; and/or

– TV: upload the YouTube link.

TV material must first be uploaded to YouTube (www.YouTube.com) and radio material to SoundCloud (SoundCloud.com). Once one has obtained the link, one must enter it in this online entry form when inputting one’s story details.

The online entry form is available here: http://bit.ly/APOaward

The deadline for entries is 15 September 2019. The finalists will be announced on 1 October 2019 while the winner will be announced on Wednesday, 30 October 2019.

Animation South Africa alumni receives prestigious Gobelins Animation College bursary

The National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF) is proud to announce young animation talent and Cape Town-born Karien Benz as the recipient of the Gobelins Animation College bursary, in France. Benz is one of Animation South Africa’s alumni attending the Annecy International Animated Film Festival currently taking place from 10 – 15 June 2019, in France.

The Gobelins L’ecole de L’image is a school of visual communication and arts, which has partnered with the NFVF, along with Animation South Africa, Department of Trade & Industry and the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission and Tshimologong Digital Innovation to advance the competencies and skills of the South African Animation industry. The bursary is a skills exchange and mentorship programme aimed at honing the skills of young animation talent, on a global scale.

“This bursary will definitely fast-track my dreams of becoming a wold class Animation professional. The school is such a lovely source of learning and skills exchange in visual communications; it would be great to be able to get more South Africans on such a mentorship programme, learning more about what our international counterparts are doing in the industry,” commented Benz.

Winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Gen Next Awards

The youth made their voices heard as the winners were announced in this year’s Sunday Times Gen Next Awards.

Nike was the big winner, for the fifth year in succession, being named the Uber Cool Overall winner.

The brand was also awarded as the Coolest Clothing Brand, the Coolest Footwear Brand, and the Coolest Brand Slogan.

For more winners, click here.

Mumbrella Asia Awards launches

A jury of nearly 300 media and marketing experts has been announced for this year’s Mumbrella Asia Awards, which will take place at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on 6 November 2019.

With 287 jurors in total, it is the largest jury ever for the awards show – now in its sixth year.

Mumbrella Asia has more details of the event, here.

