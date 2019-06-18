Help contribute to media excellence by voting in #MOSTAwards2019

Have you cast your votes in this year’s MOST Awards? If not, soon it will be too late, with only three weeks left to do so. Voting closes on 5 July 2019.
To access the online survey click here, or go to www.themediaonline.co.za and look for the “Click Here To Vote” button on the sidebar of the homepage.
MOST Awards founder, Sandra Gordon unpacks why it is so crucial for you to participate in the voting process:
The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to motivate media owners and media agencies to improve their businesses through service performance. Media agency employees are invited to rate the performance of the media owner sales teams with whom they have frequent contact, and vice versa.
And it’s never been a more important time to explore performance levels. Gordon describes the media industry as going through a transition period at present, due to various factors including technology changes and economic challenges, and high performance levels will likely equate to more money flowing through agencies and into the media owner landscape.
“The judging criteria were set by the industry, and we really interrogate them every year to make sure that we’re on track,” says Gordon. The key ones are service delivery (sales performance and administration), knowledge of brands (own and client), and knowledge of the media landscape.
As an added bonus, voting in #MOSTAwards2019 could net you R6 000.
Robust, legitimate data
Freshly Ground Insights (FGI) has been the research partner of the MOST Awards since its inception, adding consistency and familiarity factors. The data is further enforced through anonymous voting, and auditing by not only FGI, but also the University of Pretoria.
For more information about or to become a sponsor of the MOST Awards 2019 please contact Sandra Gordon on sgordon@stonesoup.co.za or Melanie Warricker on 072 480 6123 or melanie@ifeelgood.co.za.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za