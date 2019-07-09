Awards Wrap: Entries open for 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards and African Digital Media Awards













Entries are open for the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

Entries have opened for the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards. Since their inception in 1990, the awards have established themselves as a platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills, but for their overall business acumen as well.

Entries have opened for the following categories:

Large Advertising Agency of The Year.

Medium Advertising Agency of the Year.

Small Advertising Agency of the Year.

Network Media Agency of the Year.

Independent Media Agency of the Year.

Specialist Agency of the Year.

Public Relations Agency of the Year.

African Effectiveness Award.

The Overall Agency of the Year will be drawn from the top performers across the individual categories.

This year, the evolution of the AdFocus Awards and the integration of digital into the marketing mix, sees the Digital Agency of the Year category falling away. Pure digital agencies can still enter their work into the Specialist Agency category.

Special awards that will be made in 2019 are:

Transformation Award

Partnership of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Industry Leader of the Year

Student of the Year

Shapeshifter Award

How to enter…

Agencies are invited to visit the www.adfocus.co.za website, and register. Once registered, they will receive a username and password with which to logon and access the relevant questionnaire.

The Agency Awards are adjudicated on work delivered during the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. Entries close on 6 September 2019.

The Media Awards are adjudicated on work delivered during the period 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019. Entries close on 30 August 2019.

Acclaimed SA film wins Genesis Award

South Africa’s breakout film STROOP – journey into the rhino horn war, has won the prestigious Genesis Award in the Outstanding Brigitte Bardot International Documentary Feature Film category in the United States. The Genesis Awards recognise excellent work in media with a special focus on outstanding reporting of animal protection issues.

Says filmmaker and STROOP presenter, Bonné de Bod: “We are so thrilled! It’s wonderful that this independent, crowd-funded film on the heroes trying to tackle our rhino poaching crisis is being honoured in such a huge way, and just shows me once again, that the world views this as vitally important. This massive recognition of STROOP just keeps shining a global light on South Africa’s effort to save our rhinos and that it can’t be ignored.”

The acclaimed wildlife crime film garnered further kudos from Genesis Awards Senior Director, Beverly Kaskey, who said: “Please know that we are so grateful that STROOP chose to address the important issue of rhino horn poaching in such an exemplary way, with its sweeping examination of the complex web of rhino slaughter. Never shying away from the grim realities, the film reminds us of the beauty of these beleaguered animals who share close mother and baby bonds, and why we must stand up to the corruptive forces that allow this rhino genocide to continue. This richly informative work will be listed among the stellar works from the past year that brought critical animal protection issues to the public.”

This US recognition follows the film’s first South African recognition – the ‘Audience Award for Best South African Film’ at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival which was held in Cape Town recently. This award is the top nod at Africa’s most prestigious documentary film festival.

Finalists in the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards announced

The Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro, have announced the finalists across five categories in this inaugural competition. The awards celebrate the creators and retailers of local and internationally crafted beers, and will present as a guide to the best beers on the market.

The finalists are as follows:

Lager

CBC Pilsner (Cape Brewing Company)

Slow Beer (Darling Brew)

Ales

CBC Amber Weiss (Cape Brewing Company)

CBC Pale Ale (Cape Brewing Company)

India Pale Ale

Skeleton Coast (Jack Black’s Brewing Co.)

Urban Legend (Mad Giant)

Low Alcohol Beer

Windhoek Light (Sedibeng Brewery)

Zero To Hero (Devil’s Peak Beer Company)

Specialty Beer

Black Mist Orange (Darling Brew)

Hoegaarden (Hoegaarden Brewery)

The public will have a say in deciding the winners. Consumers are invited to visit the following Makro stores on 13 July 2019, between 11h00-14h00, where they will have an opportunity to taste and vote on their favourites:

Makro Woodmead, Johannesburg

Makro Crown Mines, Johannesburg

Makro Silver Lakes, Pretoria

Makro Cornubia, Durban

Makro Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Makro Polokwane

The winners of the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards, in partnership with Makro, will be announced at an awards event on 2 August 2019.

Apply today for the African Digital Media Awards

Entries are now being accepted for the African Digital Media Awards.

Projects can be entered into one or more of the 10 categories on offer, but must be registered by 12 July.

Winners in each category will be honoured at Digital Media Africa 2019 on 11 September 2019 in Johannesburg, and will also automatically become eligible for WAN-IFRA’s World Digital Media Awards, which recognise the best digital initiatives from around the globe.

Projects submitted also have a chance to be part of the Hall of Fame.

Media24 were the big winners in 2018, alongside the Nation Media Group, Independent Media, the BBC, the Moroccan News Agency and the Children’s Radio Foundation.

Submit your projects today!

Entries open for Mumbrella’s Asia Awards

The sixth annual Mumbrella Asia Awards returns to Singapore on 6 November 2019 to once again recognise and celebrate the groundbreaking work and achievements of Asia’s esteemed media and marketing industry.

So if you or your team have been nailing the PR game, making waves on social media or shaking up the industry more than anyone else – start your entry today.

And remember, it pays to be an earlybird. Those who enter before 1 August 2019 will get a $100 discount. So throw your name in the hat for a chance to pitch your game-changing ideas to the industry’s most senior figures on live judging day. Don’t miss this opportunity to put your name on the map. Visit here to enter.

