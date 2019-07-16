Awards Wrap: Entry deadline extended for African Digital Media Awards, APEX Awards winners













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.

Entry deadline extended for African Digital Media Awards 2019

WAN-IFRA has extended the application deadline for the prestigious 2019 African Digital Media Awards to this coming Friday, 19 July 2019, following requests for extensions.

Applicants can submit their projects in 10 separate categories for review by a panel of judges.

“The awards recognize the quality and creativity of teamwork in media companies and our experience has taught us how important this recognition is for motivation. Don’t wait to take your chance, register before July 19!” said WAN-IFRA global advisory deputy director, Valérie Arnould.

African Digital Media Awards are automatically entered into the World Digital Media Awards competition. The awards will be announced in Johannesburg, South Africa on 11th September 2019, at the Digital Media Africa conference which has some of the best African and International speakers on the programme. Registration for the conference is still open.

The annual awards hosted by WAN-IFRA recognise publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months. From new approaches to digital subscriptions, to impactful native advertising campaigns – projects that inspire us all.

Entries for the awards will be considered in the following categories:

Best News Website or Mobile Service

Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services

Best Use of Online Video (including VR)

Best Data Visualisation

Best Reader Revenue Initiative

Best Branded Content Project

Best Digital News Start-up

Best in Social Media Engagement

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences

To apply for the awards, click here.

Entries to close soon for New Gen Social & Digital Media Awards

Entries close this coming Thursday, 18 July 2019 for the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Now in their seventh year, the awards honour South African creative agency teams for their innovative use of social and digital media, and cutting-edge use of online media and tools, as well as corporate companies and their in-house marketing teams for their work on campaigns that help promote their organisations and brands in ground-breaking ways.

They are open to all South African agencies, corporate marketing teams, creatives, influencers, bloggers and vloggers, PR firms, web developers, tech developers and strategic comms students.

To enter, click here.

VMLY&R South Africa wins Apex Award for Nando’s e-commerce platform

Advertising and brand agency VMLY&R South Africa walked away from the 2019 Apex Awards with a bronze win in the launch category, for Nando’s e-commerce platform.

VMLY&R’s e-commerce platform for Nando’s was recognised for meeting and exceeding the client’s KPI of a 3% conversion rate with an actual conversion of 4.4%. Additional KPIs included R18 million of sales through the platform within 15 months that was exceeded by R9 million. The agency’s self-imposed target of 22 718 downloads from launch actually reached 56 000 and e-commerce orders have been 20% higher in value than those placed though the call centre.

The final result is an award-winning e-commerce platform unique to Nando’s; slick, smart, funny that has produced 160 000 orders – that’s more than 700 orders per day – in less than a year.

The big news coming out of this year’s APEX Awards is that the 2019 edition will be the last, with the Association for Communication and Advertising replacing them as of next year with the first African edition of the Effie Awards.

Click here to see the full list of winners from this year’s APEX Awards.

