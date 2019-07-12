All the 2019 APEX Awards winners, as they come to an end













The 24th edition of the APEX Awards, which took place last night at The Venue at The Houghton, was revealed to be its last.

As of next year, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), will introduce the very first African edition of the Effie Awards – Effie South Africa.

The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry, and recognise any and all forms of marketing that contribute to a brand’s success.

The 2019 APEX Awards winners

But this announcement didn’t overshadow the achievements and success of this year’s APEX winners.

Ogilvy South Africa and Kimberly-Clark received top honours with a Gold APEX and the GRAND PRIX for their ‘Making them Move to Huggies’ campaign.

A second Gold APEX on the evening also went to Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa for their ‘KFC Make A Meal of It’ campaign.

Added to this, and to celebrate 24 years of campaigns that have delivered tangible and measured results, the APEX Committee resolved to award the most effective of all GRAND PRIX Awards announced over the last decade. A Lifetime Grand Prix was awarded to 2014 APEX Grand Prix winners DDB South Africa and FNB for their ‘FNB Switch – Beating the Beep out of Beep Bank’ campaign.

Here is the full list of winners:

Vodacom Launch Category APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award Toyota Rush Launch Toyota SA Motors FCB Johannesburg Bronze Newlands Spring – Not That Newlands ABInBev King James Group Bronze A Wedding Party of One Million, SA’s Biggest Online Wedding Showmax Showmax Internal Creative Agency Bronze Hatching Nando’s E-Chicken Nando’s South Africa VML South Africa Bronze

Provantage Media Group Change Category APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award IndieFin “Responsible, yet Selfish” IndieFin FoxP2 Bronze Audi Q Range Campaign Audi South Africa Ogilvy South Africa Bronze When the Craving for Creativity’s Got You, It’s Got You Chicken Licken Joe Public United Bronze Can One Extra Swipe be Worth a Billion Absa FCB Johannesburg Bronze Wimpy Grill Up Fill Up 2018 Wimpy FoxP2 Bronze Vodacom Summer Vodacom Ogilvy South Africa Bronze Get It Back Castle Milk Stout Joe Public United Silver Mahindra Tough Guys Mahindra South Africa Joe Public United Silver Wimpy Summer 2018 Wimpy FoxP2 Silver Rethink Freedom Hyundai South Africa FoxP2 Silver Taking a Brand Stand ABInBev Ogilvy South Africa Silver KFC Make A Meal of It KFC South Africa Ogilvy South Africa Gold Making them Move to Huggies Kimberly-Clark Ogilvy South Africa Gold

The Kantar Sustain Category (NO 2019 AWARD) APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award

The Kantar Special Award Category APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award Newlands Spring – Not That Newlands King James Group ABInBev The entry that demonstrates the most ingenious response to limited advertising or research funds

Grand Prix APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award Making them Move to Huggies Kimberly-Clark Ogilvy South Africa Grand Prix

Lifetime Grand Prix APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award FNB Switch – Beating the Beep out of Beep Bank DDB South Africa First National Bank Lifetime Grand Prix

In bidding farewell to APEX together with a warm Mzansi welcome to Effie South Africa, a special award was handed out to the individuals that have been responsible over the years for building and elevating the APEX programme to the level it has reached today. Seven individuals were thanked for the tireless effort, passion and energy put into the awards programme over the years. A Legend of APEX award was awarded to the following: Andy Rice, Gareth Leck, Ivan Moroke, Michael Gendel, Neil Higgs, Nina De Klerk, and Odette van der Haar.

“Tonight, we celebrated not only the efficacy our profession delivers, but also the future bright minds that are today’s students, and tomorrow’s award winners. It may be a sad farewell to APEX, but we look forward with great excitement to celebrating our local industry alongside our global peers as we introduce the Effie South Africa programme in 2020,” concludes Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za