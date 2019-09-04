Let the entertainment begin with The Media Connection and Alphabet Soup at MOST Awards

The Media Connection has agreed to sponsor the ever popular photo booth at this year’s MOST Awards.
“It is one of the enduring attractions, with queues of wannabe media stars lining up showing their best side and creating memories,” says Sandra Gordon founder of the awards, who is also delighted that Alphabet Soup is participating in a sophisticated fashion with their sponsorship of the whiskey and cigar lounge
Says Gabriella Abrahams, media planner and buyer for Alphabet Soup: “The MOST Awards is a crucial event for both media owners and agencies in the South African media industry. It allows for the industry to benchmark the service levels of both media agency and media owners. These awards are a way to enhance the relationship between all parties and ensure we continue to improve the industry as a whole and it provides all parties with the insights to improve on the various pillars that they are judged on.
“For the 2019 MOST Awards, Alphabet Soup has come on board to be the sponsor of the whiskey and cigar lounge as an alternative space. Our aim is to implement a tactical sponsorship. Alphabet Soup tasked the MOST Awards team to suggest options that would stand out, and the whiskey and cigar lounge concept resonated well with us. We will create a space that is chilled, while remaining inviting and sophisticated; the whiskey and cigar lounge is the perfect choice. We look forward to interacting with colleagues and partners at this year’s event.”
Heart FM joint sponsors with Gagasi of the Full Service Media Agency Award
The Full Service Media Agency Award is given to an agency providing a full spectrum of services from strategy and planning to buying. The winning agency achieves the highest average rating across six criteria, including knowledge of client brands and the media landscape plus service delivery.
Commenting on why Heart FM has chosen to once again sponsor this award, Shireen Robinson, head of sales at Heart FM, says: “As a ‘niche’ station, we believe we are truly representative of our diverse and vibrant community that is Cape Town. We are reflective of our audience; we speak to and understand them intimately.
“Our main challenge is that niche audiences are often misunderstood and key decision makers often turn a blind eye to an audience they don’t understand. There needs to be a shift in mind-set and advertisers need to bear in mind that media is consumed differently by different audiences. Working with agencies and creative teams that understand how to mobilise our audience, always delivers impactful campaigns; it’s a win-win.”
Heart FM are joint sponsors of the award with KZN-based radio station, Gagasi FM.
OMD sponsors the Lamb Award
The Lamb Award celebrates media owners and agencies that have not acquired the necessary 30 qualifying votes for the overall MOST Awards, but have achieved between 25 and 29 votes, and are highly rated for outstanding performance across the set criteria.
The award, introduced in 2012, is an important accolade.
“The Media Owner Lamb Award recognises the exceptional work and partnership that every single one of our media suppliers offers us. This prestigious award profiles legends within the industry and acknowledges their contributions across all the facets of business. Our media partners are a direct extension of our business and we thank them all for their support and contribution,” says Marco Santos, MD of OMD.
The 2019 MOST Awards take place on 10 September, at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg. Tickets are now on sale at R700 per person, including VAT.
To book your seat, click here.
