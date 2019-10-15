Awards Wrap: New Gen Social and Digital Winners, Amasa shortlist announced













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.

Widely recognised as South Africa’s largest digital media award platform, the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards honours brands that innovatively use social and digital media, and cutting edge online tools, within the region. Now in its seventh year, nearly 400 entries from across 43 categories reflect a robust industry bursting with talent.

Some notable wins at the recent award celebrations include:

Joe Public Connect holds onto its title as Med-Large Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year. The digital arm of the Joe Public United group won 10 awards, including 7 golds and three silvers across a variety of categories, including its third consecutive win of the coveted top agency, as well as the award for Best Agency Community Engagement Manager and Social Wiz Award.

Ogilvy South Africa took home seven golds, scooping some of the biggest wins with client Vodacom, who also walked off with the overall prize for Digital and Social Corporation of the Year.

Ogilvy SA has also been shortlisted in three categories for the upcoming 2019 London International Awards (#LIAAwards): the agency is a finalist in the Sponsored Commercial subcategory for the Make a Meal of It campaign for KFC; in the Household Products sub-category for its Doom – Revenge of the Cockroach campaign for Tiger Brands and in the Experiential Design subcategory (Design category) for its #ShaveToRemember campaign for Philips Shavers. Winners will be announced on 4 November 2019.

Spitfire Inbound & Penquin received three silver and two gold awards: Gold for Digital Brand of the Year and Most innovative social media campaign by a medium-large agency, and Silver awards for Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign/Event; Best Integrated marketing campaign by a corporate and Best Marketing Automation Campaign.

Arc Interactive walked off with the Small Agency Award, given to given to a small digital media agency that shows the most successful planning, creation and implementation of a variety of digital solutions across multiple platforms, brands and clients. Arc also won Gold for Best Community Engagement and Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency for its collaboration with Cell C on the CellCgirl platform

Flume Digital Marketing & PR walked off with the silver for the Most Innovative Digital Media Campaign, for a powerful campaign to raise awareness on human trafficking for Love Justice, an anti-human trafficking organisation.

Get the full list of winners here.

Entries open for 2020 World Media Awards

The 2020 World Media Awards (WMAs) has opened for entries, with eight categories that aim to recognise the best in cross-platform, cross-border, content-driven advertising.

Hosted by the World Media Group, an alliance of global publishers that promote award-winning journalism and the role of international media, the WMAs are the only awards to celebrate the collaboration between brands, agencies and media partners to create international content campaigns. Winning entries are further celebrated in a worldwide advertising campaign valued at more than €650 000.

Entries close on Thursday, 6 February 2020.

For details or to enter, see here.

Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards finalists announced

The top four finalists of both the local and international categories of the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards have been announced. The Awards, in partnership with Makro and Fitch & Leedes, celebrate the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants.

Entries have increased exponentially this year, with international entries nearly doubling from last year’s 13 to the current 30, and entries in the local gin category up from 74 to 80.

The finalists in the International Gin category are:

Beefeater (James Burrough Ltd)

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin (The Shed Distillery)

No 3 London Dry Gin (Berry Bros & Rudd)

Roku Japanese Gin (Osaka Distillery)

The finalists in the Local Gin category are:

Geometric Gin (Geometric Drinks)

Ginifer Joburg Dry Gin (Angel Heart Distillery)

Monks Mysterium (Monks Distillery)

The Prospector (Unit 34 Distilling Company)

Finalists will be showcased at blind-tasting events at selected Makro stores on Saturday 26 October 2019, where consumers can taste and vote for their favourites.

Find more details here.

AMASA Awards shortlist announced

As we count the number of sleeps to the gala ceremony, the shortlist for the 2019 AMASA Award entries has been announced. Finalists and finalists not only stand a chance of winning in their respective categories but also the catch of the night, The Roger Garlick Grand Prix award, conceptualised to recognise outstanding performance in the field of Media Strategy.

MediaCom SA tops the list of nominees with ten entries – six for various Coca Cola campaigns – closely followed by Mediamark with seven entries, three in the Best Contribution by Media Owner category.

BrandTruthDGTL follow up their two Gold awards at the New Generation awards with three nominations, including Best Integrated Campaign Financial, Best Online Campaign and Best Social Media.

“In an ever-transforming media landscape, I’m keen to observe how data, tech and creativity merge to produce great work that drives business results for clients,” noted Peter Monaise, CEO of Publicis Media.

Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on 24 October at The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

Book tickets here.

See the full list of finalists here.

Contiki partners with TikTok to find its 2020 content creator

Global travel agency Contiki has partnered with TikTok to launch a worldwide competition to find its 2020 TikTok creator. Entrants are tasked to create and share videos that encapsulate their friendships, while travelling, and to utilise the native features of the TikTok platform including stickers, filters, background music and augmented reality.

The prize is a year-long content creator ambassadorship with Contiki that will encompass travelling to some of their most popular destinations to capture content bespoke to TikTok that shows the power of shared experiences and travelling with like-minded people.

To take part, entrants must share their most creative moments and content on their own Tik Tok channels, making sure to include the hashtags ‘#contikifindyourpeople’ and ‘#tiktoktravel’. Contiki will reshare their favourites every fortnight, thus entering them into a grand final. Votes will be determined by Contiki’s social followers and the winner will be named in January 2020.

Find more information here.

New Media’s internal communication division recognised at publication awards

The Internal Communications team at New Media walked away with several prominent awards at the prestigious South Africa Publication Forum’s 18th annual SAPF Awards last month.

Multiple bests included Best Internal Magazine (Category B) for the title Inside Sanlam. Another Sanlam title, Impact, was also runner-up in this category. Trudie Myburgh was honoured as a runner-up in the Editor of the Year category for her editorship of the Sanlam titles – the second year that she has been acknowledged in this category.

FNB Sync took Best Digital Publication and AB InBev took Best Communication Innovation. Last year FNB Sync, an enterprise social network app for FNB employees, was recognised as a leading innovation in the internal communications space with the Best Communication Innovation award. The fact that this year it was recognised as the Best Digital Publication shows the consistency with which New Media is proving excellence in the industry.

“Industry awards are always a strong affirmation,” says Andrew Nunneley, New Media’s director of brand strategy. “I believe our internal comms division is one of the best in South Africa because while we constantly have our eye on global trends, we do this with a solid footing in local industry research. Our internal comms team understands what works within our South African market and they work hard to apply it using global best practise.”

Ackermans wins Platinum in two categories at the inaugural Daily Sun Readers’ Choice awards

Long-standing value retailer, Ackermans has emerged as the Platinum winner in the Best Baby Shop & Best Children’s Clothing Outlet at the inaugural Daily Sun Readers’ Choice awards. Platinum is the highest honour bestowed on a brand in the survey that saw thousands of readers across the country cast their votes in various categories via an online voting system. Brands were surveyed on their trustworthiness, quality, value, including understanding of customer needs.

“As South Africa’s biggest daily newspaper, we are honoured to be recognised by its readers in the Best Baby Shop and Best Children’s Clothing Outlet category. It is testament of our relentless pursuit to consistently deliver outstanding quality and value to our customers,” says Ephraim Mamabolo, marketing director at Ackermans.

"As South Africa's biggest daily newspaper, we are honoured to be recognised by its readers in the Best Baby Shop and Best Children's Clothing Outlet category. It is testament of our relentless pursuit to consistently deliver outstanding quality and value to our customers," says Ephraim Mamabolo, marketing director at Ackermans.