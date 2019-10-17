PRC and Nielsen launch fused PAMS Brands













The Publisher Research Council (PRC), who pioneered media survey fusion in South Africa last year, has now fused a digital study onto the existing fusion.

The PAMS Brands (PAMS fused with over 3 000 Nielsen Consumer Panel brands) with the Nielsen 2019 Digital Survey, known as PPP (People, Products and Platforms), will be released via media bureaux to the industry today.

“Actual scanned data is collected in households all year round at least once a month, resulting in a total of 48 000 household visits a year, and the measurement of 200 000 shopping occasions, which provides by far the largest and most robust sample of FMCG brand penetration, profile and volumes in the SA marketplace,” says Nielsen Media MD, Terry Murphy.

The fusion of the three studies was funded by the PRC to provide marketers, media agencies and publishers with real brand consumption behaviour, together with longitudinal digital behaviour.

PRC CEO Josephine Buys adds, “The Nielsen digital study gives insight into consumer media habits and preferences, including media usage throughout the day on different devices and usage of different media at the same time. This ‘day in the life’ data at a brand level will provide unsurpassed planning insights to planners and advertisers, enabling them to maximise both media and device synergy to increase advertising ROI.”

The official launch function to showcase the power of the PAMS BRANDS PPP longitudinal brand data will be held in mid-November. Karen Phelan of the AMF says, “I believe this new data set has immense value to add for the industry, and therefore have asked the PRC to release the survey to media planners now.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za or brattm@tisoblackstar.co.za