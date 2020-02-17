Five ways artificial intelligence is a marketing must-have













Artificial intelligence is becoming a must-have in the marketing industry, that it even has a name: AI marketing.

AI allows marketers to create cheaper personalised consumer experiences and campaigns, and to save data that shows customer interaction with a product or service for future optimising. Businesses have already started to pick up on this digital miracle, and utilise AI for their campaigns and promotions.

So, how does AI marketing work, and how can you put this incredible technology to work? These five ways can help you strategise with AI marketing, and have it work successfully for you and your business.

Routine tasks

Need to do a lot of tasks? AI helps you manually set up things such as providing much-needed data, analysis, creating detailed charts and even strategising email and social media postings. AI uses automation to make these tasks possible to do.

In the future, voice-recognition would be incorporated in this automation, to where all humans have to do is ‘speak’ to their CMS, and have the task be done right away. This allows marketers to focus on other things, rather than be slave to multiple tasks at once. Instead, marketers can spend more time on creativity and learning more at industry events.

Customer service

AI especially shines in the area of customer service. Nowadays, businesses would utilise chatbots and AI messengers on their websites. There’s almost no instance of not running into a chatbot greeting you from one corner of the screen, when visiting a site.

You’ll most likely see either a rule-based chatbot or a social media chatbot. Rule-based chatbots are more Q&A-formatted than conversational for users, while social media chatbots use Facebook Messenger and Twitter for messaging while still working in a Q&A format.

However, now natural language processing (NLP) are being utilised more by businesses to better communicate with users, instead of sending them canned automated responses. “In addition, NLP allows AI to learn more about customer interactions and conversations for future reference, thus making the customer-business relationship more genuine” says Elizabeth Perri, a marketer at Writemyx and Next Coursework.

Understanding customers

Since AI welcomes data and analytics, businesses have picked up on this bastion of information ranging from demographics, income ranges, general interests, etc. But as these forms of information grows, businesses will be looking for ways to expand and to reach new target customers.

Therefore, AI can also be used to analyse data, and to point out the areas and trends that need to improve. All these changes come from understanding customers; and this understanding is vital for businesses.

When given the necessary data, AI can create a useful profile of the ideal/average customer; and marketers can use that profile as a teaching tool, when customising marketing messages. AI can also help you track and cater to what a potential buyer is looking for, and what they’re not interested in.

Connecting with customers

Consumers are on social media, whether voicing their preferences online, or by simply visiting a site. AI takes note of the customer’s needs and frustrations; and this helps marketers pinpoint these needs and frustrations. Customers appreciate it when a company listens to their feedback. Therefore, it’s important for marketers to utilise social media and cater to those online, so that brand loyalty increases.

Just keep in mind: Social media posting and monitoring still needs the human touch in order to work. Using social listening tools can help you keep track of posting schedules and popular-post trends.

“While traditional social listening tools still require a marketer to comb through endless posts to check for flagged posts or dissatisfied feedback from customers, social listening AI tools use machine-learning to study the internet, collect and examine data, and then notify businesses on the feedback of customers (positive or negative),” says William McKenney, a business blogger at Brit Student and 1 Day 2 Write.

Forecasting trends

Finally, businesses will have to keep in mind the changing times. And getting to the next level may seem complicated without knowing the likely trends. AI’s use of conversion management allows marketers to compare sophisticated inbound communication side-by-side against traditional metrics. Whatever questions surface prior to looking at the data will finally get resolved, once AI provides the data.

AI has been doing a great job in providing better understanding of customers and brand sentiment. Since it encourages excellent customer service, and acknowledges customer satisfaction and dissatisfaction, AI is a must-have in marketing.

Michael Dehoyos is an editor for both PhD Kingdom and Academic Brits, and also markets content. As a content marketer, he helps companies strategise their marketing. And as a writer, he writes for Origin Writings, and contributes to other sites and publications.

