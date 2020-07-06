Julie Dunstan promoted to Deputy Media Director at Mediology













Less than a year after joining media and digital marketing agency Mediology, Julie Dunstan (50) has been promoted to Deputy Media Director.

Dunstan has shown huge commitment, going above and beyond her duties as a Senior Media Strategist and Business Unit Director. Julie ensures that she always delivers brilliantly. Her team and clients love her,” says Marc Taback, Group Managing Director.

“It is the right time in my life to take on this role,” Dunstan says. “This is an agency that waters and feeds its team, and enriches its clients. Thank you, Ana, Marc, and this great bunch of ad people. This is a team who are committed to delivering results with a purpose. This is when the magic happens.”

Dunstan has a BCom from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and her extensive media career of 29 years includes key retail, corporate and FMCG clients. She currently heads up the Momentum Team, and has joined the Mediology Management Team, working closely with Media Director, Michael Pearce.

