Media moves: Meet DOOHshare, new spokesperson for DA, Omnicom wins MTN, DStv to launch Africa only telenovela channel

This week’s BIG move: Introducing DOOHshare, a new platform that makes consumers co-creators in advertising campaigns

Tractor Outdoor, one of South Africa’s largest out of home (OOH) and digital out of home (DOOH) media owners, has launched a new product, DOOHshare.

DOOHshare is a platform for marketers who seek to increase consumer engagement with their brand campaigns, marrying the inherently social nature of online media with the high visibility of a digital outdoor medium.

“DOOHshare is effectively a ‘shareable billboard’, a fully-customisable cross-platform that allows a user to submit personalised content through a mobi-site, which is subsequently flighted on a digital billboard,” said Remi Du Preez, commercial director at Tractor Outdoor.

The platform was launched at this year’s Loerie Awards, which saw Tractor Outdoor partner with the long-standing creative institution as official sponsor for the OOH category.

“We can customise mobi-sites according to our clients’ requirements, which includes both the creative elements as well as the narrative that we aim to convey to consumers throughout their journey,” Du Preez said.

He cites an example of a potential application. “Brands often run promos or competitions with a specific social media call-to-action; for example, users might be required to share an image of themselves interacting with the brand’s product online, in order to win a prize.

“DOOHshare effectively allows users to upload this content through the mobi-site, which is then flighted on a digital billboard, creating a tactical extension to the promotion by making the customer the ‘star’ of the advertising campaign.”

People moves

DA appoints Siviwe Gwarube as its new national spokesperson

Siviwe Gwarube

The DA has announced the appointment of Siviwe Gwarube as its new national spokesperson.

“I have worked closely with Siviwe in recent years, both as member of our Parliamentary caucus and on our Covid and Lockdown response team, and I have full confidence in her abilities to fulfil this important role for our party. She brings a wealth of political experience as well as a level-headed maturity to this key position,” said DA leader, John Steenhuisen.

“Siviwe is no stranger to important responsibilities, having previously served as the Head of Ministry for the Western Cape Minister of Health, after which she was appointed the DA’s Executive Director of Communications. More recently she was our spokesperson on the Covid-19 response. She has performed with distinction in all these roles.”

In addition to her duties as spokesperson, she will continue to serve on the DA’s shadow cabinet as our Shadow Minister of Health.

Steenhuisen thanked two outgoing spokespersons, Refiloe Nt’sekhe and Solly Malatsi, for their professional and committed service in these roles since 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Careers Magazine appoints Gugulethu Mhlungu as new editor

Gugulethu Mhlungu

Award winning journalist Gugulethu Mhlungu, popularly known as Gugs, is the newly appointed editor of Careers magazine effective from 1 November 2020.

“Gugs was a right fit for the magazine given her passion and understanding of the youth coupled with her vast media experience,” said Nkokheli Lindazwe, Careers Magazine’s general manager.

One of the country’s leading young voices in South African public discourse, Mhlungu, has always lent her voice to issues that affect young people including economic inclusion, gender-based violence, unemployment, climate change and politics.

“Careers Magazine presented an exciting opportunity for me to continue to drive the narrative of young people’s welfare. Often young people are spoken down to, spoken about but almost never consulted on matters that involve them,” she said.

“Young people are the majority and I hope we can make Careers an indispensable resource for us by us.”

Mhlungu was until recently the deputy editor of Bona magazine and before then a host of a week-daily morning news programme and former talk radio presenter. She holds Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Media Studies and Anthropology from Rhodes University as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Media Management.

Sizwe Dlamini takes the reins at Independent Media’s Special Investigation Unit

Sizwe Dlamini

Independent Media has announced that seasoned and well-respected senior journalist, Sizwe Dlamini, has been appointed as special investigations unit editor. The appointment is effective immediately.

Spearheading this division, tasked with in depth investigation, requires someone with a set of skills that includes not only the journalistic ability to sniff out a story and write it, but a detail-oriented, cool head able to keep their wits about them under potentially challenging conditions.

Dlamini has more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry, having started as a proof-reader in 1998 before joining Independent Media in 2016 as a copy and layout sub-editor and Business Report’s live editor.

Of his appointment, Dlamini said: “I am honoured that the company has entrusted me to lead such an elite team… I am looking forward to the challenge this role brings with it and to playing my part in continuing to unearth the stories that need to be told.”

BBNaija winner Laycon set to star in Showmax’s first Nigerian original series

Laycon

The Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, is set to star in Showmax’s first-ever Nigerian Original, I Am LAYCON, premiering in February 2021.

The 26-year-old musician and philosophy graduate had to hustle his way through life before landing a spot in Biggie’s house, where he wormed his way into the hearts of fans across the continent with his wit and lyrical genius.

Last week, Laycon continued with his winning streak, landing a brand ambassadorship deal with GOtv. He’s also set to drop the video of his hit single, HipHop, this week.

I Am LAYCON is the first Showmax Original shot in Nigeria. “Showmax is committed to supporting homegrown talent in Nigeria,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of MultiChoice’s Connected Video. “Laycon is a hugely inspirational figure and the perfect choice to kickstart our original content here. Fans across Africa tuned in to see what it takes to win Big Brother Naija, so we’re excited to take those fans along with Laycon on this journey as he adjusts to fame and life outside the house.”

I Am LAYCON is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax in February 2021

Business moves

MTN Group appoints Omnicom Group as global marketing services provider across operations

MTN Group has named Omnicom Group as MTN’s lead agency partner across its footprint following a competitive pitch process. Cementing a partnership that commenced in 2017, group chief executive officer, TBWA South Africa, Luca Gallarelli, said he wasextremely excited to enter into this new chapter with MTN.

“We are thrilled by this announcement which is certainly reflective of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. MTN is one of the world’s leading brands for a good reason, and we look forward to working with them to achieve their business ambitions in the coming years,” said Gallarelli.

“MTN is delighted with the outcome of the Global Marketing Services RFP. The calibre of submissions from all bidders was of an exceptional standard, despite the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in,” commented Bernice Samuels, group executive for marketing.

“Omnicom proved themselves not just as a creative powerhouse, but also demonstrated solid commitment to partner with MTN in achieving our common goal to contribute to Africa’s progress.”

Toyota SA expands its esports strategy to include 2020 UCI Zwift E-Cycling World Champions

Toyota South Africa has added the UCI Zwift E-Cycling World Championships to its Toyota Esports Challenge calendar.

The first esports world championship to be officially recognised by a sporting governing body, the inaugural UCI Zwift E-Cycling World Championships takes place on 9 December with the two categories – Men Elite and Women Elite – competing over the same route and distance, Zwift’s flagship 50 km Watopia Figure 8 Reverse Course.

Toyota South Africa entered the world of esports earlier this year when it launched the Toyota Esports Challenge with a FIFA 2020/PlayStation 4s activation conceptualised and implemented by Brand Inc.

This was followed by the Toyota Esports Challenge on WRC 9, the official online game of the World Rally Championships.

Fundi.Digital calls for freelancers as demand exceeds supply of qualified performance marketers.

There is burgeoning demand for skilled freelance marketers, with local companies showing an increasing appetite to outsource projects and roles to contractors. According to South Africa’s new and growing freelancer hub, Fundi.Digital performance marketers and search engine optimization (SEO) specialists are in big demand.

Since its inception in February this year, Fundi.Digital’s network of qualified freelance marketers has grown favourably, with an average of 20 freelancers registered per month. In recent weeks, Fundi.Digital has placed 30 pre-qualified freelancer marketers, with the majority of these being long term contracts, not once-off projects. Freelance marketers to contact Fundi.Digital for more information and to sign-up on the network.

Campari, HaveYouHeard successfully engage Nigerian audiences during lockdown

At the close of 2019, marketing agency HaveYouHeard won the integrated account for the Campari Africa business in a four-way creative pitch.

Having spent the first quarter of 2020 developing the approved multi-channel campaign, the team were ready to launch in early April. Then Covid-19 struck.

With audiences in key markets locked down and prevented from enjoying a Campari Beer at their favourite establishments, the client and agency had to rapidly reimagine their whole year’s programme while still delivering on the same strategy and objective of appealing to a more relevant, youthful drinker.

“Utilising a talk show format that was live-streamed, we developed a programme called Senator Sessions,” said HaveYouHeard’s executive creative director, Dan Berkowitz. “During each episode, hosted on the Campari Facebook page, 2Baba interviewed an up-and-coming Nigerian star exposing them to both the brand’s audience and his own considerable social media following while delivering on the brands ambition to unearth and elevate a new generation of talent.”

The combined impact of these campaigns has been extremely positive, achieving over 2.5-million impressions with reach of more than 1.3-million and over 230,000 engagements across all platforms. 119 000 of those views came from 2Baba’s platforms alone and proving the media worth of a carefully selected macro influencer.

Sweden’s Outdoor Impact is latest national Out of Home association to join The World Out of Home Organisation

Swedish national out of home JIC, Outdoor Impact, headed by Mats Rönne, is the latest national OOH association to join The World Out of Home Organisation (WOO).

WOO has recruited a number of new national association members so far this year including the OMA in Australia, OAAN in Nigeria, OHMSA in South Africa and Central de Outdoor in Brazil.



On behalf of Outdoor Impact, Rönne has played an important role in WOO’s regular global calls with national associations and media owners to assess the impact on and prospects for recovery for the OOH industry during Covid-19. Sweden has, until now, taken a less restrictive approach to lockdown amid Covid-19.

Rönne says: “Outdoor Impact is delighted to join The World Out of Home Organisation to share ideas, initiatives and best practice for the global OOH industry in what is obviously a highly challenging period for all parties.

“Through the year we have seen the clear benefit of the global co-operation inspired by WOO and the success of initiatives including the amazing worldwide #OurSecondChance OOH campaign. Now, as a full member, we hope to participate further in both the recovery and further development of OOH media in its role as an effective communication vehicle for advertisers.”

Entersekt and Cellulant partner to deliver safer mobile banking solutions

Entersekt, a leader in device identity and omnichannel authentication, has announced a partnership with Cellulant, Africa’s leading financial technology company. The partnership will further enhance Cellulant’s cybersecurity by proactively securing its digital banking channels and guarding against digital banking and payment frauds.

Banking fraud remains a real threat in Africa, as it is elsewhere. According to a recent Kaspersky survey, 47% of users in the META region (Middle East, Turkey and Africa) faced banking fraud at least once in the first half of 2020. Banking app security in particular is a real challenge.

Making moves

MultiChoice and M-Net launch first African only telenovela channel for DStv customers

MultiChoice Group owns the title of Africa’s most-loved storyteller and that brings with it a responsibility to not only invest in the development of authentic African stories, created by Africans, but also to bring the best of Africa to its valued customers across the continent.

As part of this commitment, MultiChoice will be launching its first African-focused telenovela channel, Novela Magic, to share the best African telenovelas on one easy-to-access platform. The channel will also honour the vast range of cultures and languages on the continent through a diversity of original homegrown stories and local creative talent.

Nkateko Mabaso, MultiChoice executive of programming, believes that it is the growth and success of local storytelling that’s compelled the business to launch an African telenovela channel. “For over 30 years M-Net has been bringing to audiences across the African continent compelling stories that harnesses the imagination of our viewers while also showcasing the vast talent that is harboured on the continent.

“We want to continue this legacy of showcasing the best African stories with themes that resonate and engage our viewers, hence the launch of this new channel Novela Magic.”

West Africa and Southern Africa are synonymous with telenovela storytelling and these regions will now be able to share their wonderful crafts with other African regions on one channel. Stories created in the language of the country of origin will be dubbed into English.

Novela Magic will launch in phases, starting with the Southern African region from Friday, 27 November 2020 at 18:00 for DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family customers. The channel will air from Monday to Sunday with the last programme ending at 21:30. The channel is set to debut with a double bill, giving eager viewers a solid dose of African entertainment.

The exciting telenovela collection which will form part of the launch includes Unbroken, Zuba, Forbidden, and Battleground.

SABC board extends the suspension of the s189 process to end of december 2020

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s board has extended the suspension of the Section 189 process until the end of December 2020, to enable additional consulations. The decision followed further engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders.

During this period, the SABC management and its employees will jointly work with all participating parties to further review the proposed structures with the intent to ensure that they are optimal and enabling to achieve the public mandate of the SABC.

The SABC and the participating parties will utilise this time for further mediated sessions with an independent labour expert to explore alternative options to minimising the impact of retrenchments. The issued redundancy letters will also be extended by the same period. The Section 189 process has not been terminated.

The SABC remains committed to a fair and transparent process.

OFM cooking up a storm in Central South Africa

OFM, inspiring listeners to live the real good life in Central South Africa, is looking for the dishes that make Central South Africa salivate! The Real Good Recipe Book will showcase Central South Africa’s favourite recipes.

The book will feature OFM presenters’ favourite dishes, along with the old family recipes, new creations, gourmet masterpieces and fast food fixes our loyal listeners love. The book will feature six categories, namely beef and lamb; pork and poultry; venison; fruits, nuts and vegetables; dairy and eggs; and maize and wheat. Each of our presenters will make a video preparing their favourite dish in a specific category. The video’s QR code will be printed in the book to watch later.

Said Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: “Central South Africa boasts some of the country’s best agricultural produce and we want to know how our listeners like to turn this bounty into memorable meals. As always, there will be prizes up for grabs. Should your recipe be selected as the best, you will be awarded the grand prize of a R30 000 Checkers voucher. Lockdown brought out the chef in all of us. Now is the time to turn your top recipe into cash!”

To enter, go to the OFM website at click on The Real Good Recipe Book link, and upload your recipe and photos of your tasty dish, as well as photos of your family. Entries close midnight on the 6December and the grand prizewinner will be announced on the 19December.

Van Coke launches Van Coke Wallet mobile app

Francois van coke has teamed up with UBU International to bring you the Van Coke Wallet mobile app.

This easy to use free app is a cashless solution and will be launched at Francois van Coke Unplugged in Pretoria on Sunday, 20 December.

The pandemic has kept Francois from performing in front of a live audience for far too long. He is excited to take his unplugged show to Pretoria to perform on the lawn in the fantastic Loftus Park setting.

Because of the Level 1 Covid-19 restrictions, the event’s tickets will be limited to 500 only. The event will be livestramed.

‘’This is once again an interesting space and time. We are allowed to perform for a maximum of 500 people outside, but even that is still limiting and does not really justify the costs of producing a quality outdoor show. I believe that we have proven that we can produce good quality and entertaining livestreams. So, let’s integrate the two and hopefully this will be a solution in the interim and the new way that we do live shows in the future,’’ said Francois.

