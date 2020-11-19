Media Moves: Avatar DBN scores Edgars, Cannabis Expo goes virtual, Machine_ wins Absolut, Siya Kolisi on a DStv mission













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Edgars taps Avatar DBN as TTL agency

Avatar DBN, formerly Espresso DBN, has been appointed as the through-the-line advertising agency for Edgars. Edgars was recently bought from Edcon by Durban-based operation Retailability, which has a proven track record of shifting ailing businesses such as Legit from loss to profit-generating retail brands.

With this change of ownership, the Edgars business faced challenges in both regaining lost customers, and in growing the brand sustainably into the future. Both challenges present tremendous opportunities to renew its brand values, personality and purpose, and build new equity in a broader target market in line with Retailability’s vision.

“Our focus is now on integrating the Edgars stores into the rest of the business while ensuring that the Edgar’s brand stays relevant. Choosing an agency partner was a critical step in this new journey,” said Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability.

Antony Ellis, managing director of Avatar DBN, said the appointment means more than just winning a new client. “Edgars is a heritage brand in South African retail, and despite a rough few years, deserves its place in our retail economy. We’ve taken this brief as a responsibility in not only returning Edgars to top-of-mind status, but to play an important part in repositioning the brand for the future with relevant new thinking and vibrant creative work that changes minds.”

Avatar DBN joined Avatar Agency Group, the largest fully black-owned agency group in South Africa, in August this year. “As a Group, we are proud to see our fantastic team in Durban demonstrating the necessary grit and resilience to navigate the current challenging environment – especially for retail – and share in our positive view of the future,” said Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, Group CEO of M&N Brands and Avatar Agency Group.

People moves

Tarin-Lee Watts joins The Media and The Media Online team

Tarin-Lee Watts

Business development specialist Tarin-Lee Watts has joined The Media and The Media Online, and will be taking up her position fulltime on 1 December. Watts replaces Kalyn Fagan, who leaves to take up a new challenge in the media sector.

“I have been in the media space all my career. Reflecting on my years of work, I believe it is clear to see my passion in the projects I have put my name to, helped conceptualized and create in both print and digital platforms,” says Watts. “I have worked on incredible projects with Sunday Times as well as Business Day for the last eight years. The focus of my projects has been across a broad spectrum of topics I am very passionate about. These titles focus on issues such as climate change and sustainability, global access to the internet, information technologies, supply chain management, engineering, consulting, security & safety, and my real passion, education.”

Watts has also worked in the out of home sector. “The opportunity took me right out of my comfort zone and the experience I gained helped build many of the fundamental filters and strategies I still apply today. I love what I do, and I have a steady source of motivation that always drives me to do my best,” she adds.

The Media and The Media Online are trusted brands servicing media brands and media professionals across the different sectors. Independent, intelligent, credible and authoritative, the publications keep the industry informed and updated on all things media.

“I am very excited to engage with all media sectors and celebrate the diversity within the media industry. I look forward to adding to the conversation starters and how I can add value to the online media platform while working with clients across all platforms in media,” Watts says.

Outside of work she love the outdoors, nature, adventure, animals and a good music. “Having a healthy work life balance is important for me. I work hard and I play hard.” Her business philosophy is based on the Simon Sinek principle that, “People don’t buy what you do. They buy why you do it.”

To discuss commercial opportunities and packages, Tarin is contactable on twatts@themediaonline.co.za

Bongiwe Nzuza joins Tribeca as account manager

Bongi Nzuza

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has appointed Bongiwe (Bongi) Nzuza as account manager, working on accounts as diverse as Vumatel, Red Bull, McAfee, Webfleet, and Imvelisi.

Nzuza joins Tribeca with significant experience across traditional and new media, in media relations and content creation, and brings a wealth of knowledge gained from working across diverse consumer, business to business, financial services, and hospitality brands to the award-winning agency.

“Bongi joined us at the height of lockdown, and has become a dependable and trusted member of the team despite working remotely for the first few months,” says Nicola Tarr, business unit director at Tribeca. “Her energy and imagination have already brought significant value to the accounts she works on, and we’re so glad that she’s part of Tribeca!”

The agency’s newest account manager holds a Diploma in Media Practices, majoring in Public Relations, from Boston Media House, and she has worked previously in private and public sector communications teams.

Are you the next The MediaShop Johannesburg MD?

[SPONSORED POST] The MediaShop Johannesburg is an agency steeped in local and international recognition. Now the company is ready to expand its team again with the appointment of a Managing Director to head its flagship office.

“Our agency is known for being innovative and pioneering, and our next Johannesburg based leader will need to match those qualities and more, including having a firm grasp of the South African cultural and consumer landscape,” says Chris Botha, Group Managing Director of Park Advertising.

The successful candidate will be supported by an established team of highly capable staff and management. “The person leading us into 2021 and beyond will be someone with unwavering integrity, creativity and insights- and evidence-based thought processes,” adds Chris.

“This is an exciting opportunity to head up one of the most award-winning media agencies in the country and we’re looking forward to interviewing potential candidates.”

Interested applicants are invited to submit their CV’s to Ayanda Mda at Ayanda.mda@parkadvertising.co.za before the end of November.

Business moves

Vodacom thanks Ogilvy for successful five-year partnership

Vodacom and Ogilvy have jointly announced that their fruitful five-year partnership will conclude at the end of March 2021.

“We are highly appreciative of the professionalism and the work done for Vodacom by Ogilvy South Africa,” said Vodacom’s chief officer of consumer business, Jorge Mendes.

“This has been a highly successful partnership during challenging times for the telecommunications industry. Our internal procurement regulations required that after five years the account be reviewed and that we consider rotating the business for the next term as part of our governance procedures.”

Newly appointed group CEO of Ogilvy South Africa, Enver Groenewald, said the agency was proud to have been part of Vodacom’s successes during which its subscribers grew to 41.3 million, 17% ahead of their nearest rival.

“As a level 1 BEE black majority owned business we are proud of the work done on the account. At the heart of any good agency’s work is the ability to assist clients drive their business forward and deliver value to shareholders. We have managed to do that since we were appointed,” he said.

“We understand that internal procedures within the Vodacom group resulted in the account being reviewed. We are disappointed not to continue with this highly valued client but we respect their decisions and thank them for the opportunity.”

BCW Africa now 51% black-owned

Robyn de Villiers

BCW Africa has announced that it has concluded the final transaction that brings its black shareholding to 51%. BCW Africa is headquartered in Johannesburg and is the hub for the BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) branded partner network across the continent. BCW and BCW Africa are part of WPP, a creative transformation company.

Commenting on the transaction, BCW Africa founder and CEO, Robyn de Villiers said: “While we qualify as a qualifying small Enterprise (QSE) in terms of the Marketing Advertising and Communications Charter (MAC) and are therefore not required to attain a 51% black shareholding, we believe that concluding this transaction shows our commitment not only to the needs of the country, but also to our large clients for whom the 51% shareholding is important.

“Our black shareholding is held in two trusts which were established for the benefit of our previously disadvantaged team members as well as the staff of the other WPP companies operating in South Africa.”

In October 2020, BCW Africa extended its 20+ year old, well-known Starting Blocks Internship Programme across the continent, going virtual for the first time and attracting 45 participants hailing from 10 countries across Africa – Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Mauritius, Eswatini, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa.

Bonang Matheba partners with MTN to expand on her mobile app content

Bonang Matheba

Award winning media personality and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba, has partnered with Africa’s largest telecoms operator, MTN, with her soon-to-launch mobile app, Bonang Matheba’s World. MTN currently services 250 million customers in 21 countries.

“As my world continues to grow, expand and innovate, I am especially honoured to partner with MTN and leverage this development in the mobile digital content space. I’m excited to be able to reach more fans and engage with them directly on Bonang Matheba’s World,” said Matheba.

Bonang Matheba’s World on MTN presents an exclusive mix of video, music playlists, curated images and additional Bonang lifestyle-specific content, including behind the scenes footage, events and photoshoots, her personal favorite products, from make-up to hair styling and fashion trends, to select daily affirmations, self-growth, health tips and business advice.

Siya Kolisi assembles a legion of stars in new DStv creative campaign

Siya Kolisi gathered a super crew of big names in a new creative campaign that highlights DStv’s launch of its next generation decoder, the DStv Explora Ultra.

The next generation decoder offers customers an enhanced viewing experience and the best available local and international content from DStv – Africa’s Most Loved Storyteller – and Showmax.

As part of the new experience, Netflix will be available for the first time on the Explora Ultra decoder.

The campaign, shot in Cape Town, saw Siya assemble an Ocean’s Eleven-style squad in the television and film industry, and sports fraternity. Big names in the key TVC include:

Food Network DStv channel 175 star chef Siba Mtongana;

Iconic South African actress and M-Net DStv channel 101 Legacy SA’s Michelle Botes;

Brad Binder, SA motor GP racer (SuperSport Home of Motorsport, DStv channel 215);

Ian Wright, TV personality and former professional footballer (Home of Premier League, DStv Channel 203)

In a second iteration of the campaign, Siya summoned a constellation of international stars – this time from streaming service Netflix – reflecting the diverse content that will be available through the Explora Ultra decoder. In this version, characters from iconic shows Stranger Things, Queen Sono, Money Heist and Spenser Confidential are called to the mission.

The commercial is being flighted on various platforms, including across DStv’s platforms.

“Siya is a metaphor for the new super sleek, modern DStv Explora Ultra and his legion of stars represents DStv assembling the very best of content it has to offer. This new generation Explora delivers on DStv’s mission to offer value, convenience and more choice to our customers for all their entertainment needs,” said Thabisa Mkhwanazi, DStv executive head of marketing.

WPP’s AKQA and Grey form a new network model

WPP’s AKQA and Grey are uniting to form a new network model, AKQA Group. Grey is renowned for creative storytelling and global brand building at scale, while AKQA is celebrated for its world-class innovation and experience design skills.

With heightened demand for digital transformation and technology-driven capabilities, the combination will create a powerful new proposition for clients as a leading creative solutions company with a worldwide footprint. The AKQA Group will have 6 000 people in more than 50 countries and a blue-chip client roster that includes more than half of the Fortune 500’s top 20. It will provide a full range of brand experience capabilities across all communications platforms, strengthening the skills and services of both companies for clients.

AKQA founder Ajaz Ahmed and Grey Worldwide CEO Michael Houston will partner to lead the new Group. Ahmed will become chief executive officer and Houston will become global president and chief operating Officer of AKQA Group. The AKQA Group will launch with the AKQA and Grey brands, which will be integrated over time into a single company based on client and market needs. The management team and creative leadership will be announced in the coming weeks, comprising leaders from AKQA and Grey.

AKQA and Grey have highly compatible creative cultures and share a common belief in the power of creativity.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Our clients want outstanding creativity, powered by technology expertise and delivered at a global scale. This new company is designed precisely to meet those needs and is another important step forward in building our future-facing offer for clients.”

Vuka.me launches! The first mobile platform that promises to change the game for Township business owners

Savuka Africa Media (SAM) has announced it will be signing up township businesses starting in Soweto from the 1December 2020 onto their newly launched VUKA.ME mobile marketplace.

The platform provides township business owners with a bouquet of services that are designed to support their growth strategy and allow them to connect and interact directly with their customers. Ultimately boost the economy – one township at a time!

“South African townships house some of the most unique businesses in the world,” said Lieketseng Eze, co-founder of Savuka Africa Media. “VUKA.ME captures the essence of these businesses and is a platform that elevates and gives them the well-deserved exposure they have been missing.”

SAM’s story is one of igniting the spirit of entrepreneurship in South African townships. For too many years, these businesses have been overlooked with regards to technology, media and marketing assistance. Covid-19 has impacted most businesses in one way or another, townships SMMEs included. Many have been forced to close, but countless more have managed to uncover new opportunities and pivot during this pandemic.

“It is this continued resilience of the township market and the spirit to survive and thrive that makes it such a unique environment and one that we want to nurture and grow.” VUKA.me delivers the much sought-after data and insights of SMME’s in the township sector.

Machine_ wins Absolut Vodka digital account

Machine_ and Pernod Ricard have a long standing relationship that dates back to 2015. After such a rewarding journey, Machine_ is thrilled to have a brand as iconic as Absolut Vodka be part of their Pernod Ricard portfolio.

Dustin Carr, Business Unit Director at Machine_ said, “We all know that maintaining strong relationships with clients is key, but even more important to that is growing and nurturing meaningful ones. It’s because of these meaningful relationships with the Pernod Ricard team that we not only produce innovative, consumer focused work together, but also retain brands over a long period and continue to be invited to pitch on new ones.”

Machine_ was invited to pitch for the appointment as Digital Agency for Absolut Vodka. The brief to the agency was simple and required a creative yet single-minded and focused approach.

How did Machine_ answer the brief, and ultimately win the pitch? PJ Eales, Executive Creative Director at Machine_ said, “It was an honour to be invited to pitch for such a prestigious brand, Machine_ approached the brief by assembling a diverse, multi-layered team with in-market insight and experience in order to deliver creative that speaks to the hearts and minds of the Absolut consumer.”

Wunderman Thompson South Africa awarded the Nike account

In October, Nike appointed Wunderman Thompson South Africa after the agency was approached to pitch a creative concept for the Nike ‘Home of Air’ campaign. The appointment scope includes customer experience, strategy, creative, UX and UI design for all Nike products on Sportscene, with the launch of the first release planned for December.

Creative director, Wunderman Thompson South Africa, Francois Botes, said: “We had to consider how might we differentiate Nike in an increasingly crowded ecommerce space. We found opportunities within Nike’s customer journeys to provide delightful digital experiences through the creation of new value-added services. These services will elevate Nike’s ecommerce customer experience beyond an undifferentiated purchase transaction.”

Openview introduces People’s Weather

Free-To-Air satellite TV service provider Openview has introduced Africa’s first and only 24/7 weather, environmental news, and lifestyle channel,People°sWeather. Available on Channel 115, the latest offering strives to make Africa’s nature more inclusive for all.

Whether telling impactful stories or providing insightful narratives, Openview customers will be served an extensive buffet of seasonal content that connects us daily.

Viewers can look forward to a wide range of programming that weaves its way through the documentary-style channel, focusing on Nature and Outdoors, Food, Travel and Tourism, Farming and Agriculture, Science and Environmental matters.

Making moves

MTV Staying Alive Foundation to celebrate launch of official arm with virtual benefit event – with Charlize Theron

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation (MTV SAF) is set to celebrate a major milestone as it honours the MTV Shuga Peer Educators at a star-studded benefit event on Thursday 3 December.

MTV SAF is a media movement that believes in young people and for over 20 years’ has empowered young people through game-changing content that has proven to have a positive impact on their health and social behaviour. The benefit will raise funds to support the newly registered South African arm of the Foundation and the Peer Educator programme. Tickets for the MTV Staying Alive Foundation Virtual Benefit Event will go on sale this week with big names, including the award-winning Master KG & Nomcebo confirmed to bring their voices to this incredible movement, with a performance of ‘Jerusalema’.

South African born Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and her organisation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), will join forces with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation to recognise the incredible work of young peer educators across South Africa.

Theron, who is set to honour the Peer Educator of the Year, with an award at the benefit commented, “On behalf of my foundation CTAOP, I’m excited to spotlight the incredible Peer Educator Volunteers who work with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation. CTAOP decided to partner with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation because of this ground-breaking Peer Education program which has trained hundreds of young people across the continent to openly address issues such as safe sex, healthy relationships, and gender and sexual equality. These peer educators work directly in their own communities speaking to young people on their own terms and I am thrilled to honour the Peer Educator of the Year.”

Be sure to purchase your ticket for the benefit on to attend the virtual event.

Arena Holdings’ Sunday Times Business Times inks deal to produce Sanlam Gauge

Arena Holdings, the Sunday Times Business Times and KhumaloCo have inked a partnership deal with financial services group, Sanlam to research and compile a report into a holistic measurement of economic transformation in South Africa accounting for all elements of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

The project, titled Sanlam Gauge, will be the first consolidated research report of its kind to provide insights on sectoral, rather than individual, company performance. The aim is to provide a defined view of how sectors within South Africa are transforming, so that players start working together to pull specific levers to action meaningful inclusivity, growth and transformation of their industries.

Co-founder of the Sanlam Gauge and CEO of KhumaloCo, Andile Khumalo, said that while the JSE compelled companies to disclose their B-BBEE scorecards on SENS, the country still lacked a comprehensive gauge on progress in transforming the economy.

Read the rest of the story here.

A positive reality show for brands

The second season of the incredibly successful and gender-neutral global production The Fashion Hero, is set to start filming from March 2021 at Sun City. The unique qualities of the show will act like a beacon for brands looking to integrate products seamlessly within the locally produced series aired across multiple countries.

“The reality series that focuses on the fashion industry – with a significant difference – will flight over a period of two years across the globe, and we’re adding new channels to the mix every week, meaning that the exposure for our contestants and participating brands, will reach well over 500 million people,” explained Gail Hoffmann Parrish, co-founder of marketing and integration agency G2 Connection.

A gender-neutral reality show, celebrating everyone, The Fashion Hero is a completely new kind of series – challenging the fashion industry’s standard image of beauty. The first season of the show aired internationally in over 160 countries/territories on both linear TV and digital streaming platforms, the show has been seen by millions of people.

The ACA unveils its new brand identity

With a view to preparing it for a new era in the industry in South Africa, the Association for Communication and Advertising has unveiled its new logo and corporate identity.

“The industry has been on a journey to transform itself, a journey of inclusiveness. The launch of our new brand identity reflects this transformation from the perspective of the association. One that is undergoing a major overhaul of the entire organisation, its purpose, its offer, its activities and its visibility,” said Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

For years, the previous brand identity of the ACA has been synonymous within the industry of a voluntary organisation formed both by, and for, the profession. It is this very profession that is undergoing a transformation, redirecting not only the physical makeup of its members, but also how it is perceived and how it will approach the future in an all-inclusive environment. As the industry has taken on the transformation journey, so has the ACA. As a tangible symbol of this new approach, it became evident that the ACA was in need of a fresh visual identity.

The new brand identity was developed by Murmur, a dynamic, award winning creative agency whose specialities include branding, above the line solutions and brand extension.

African Bank selects CallMiner to enhance customer service using advanced speech analytics

Keeping customer satisfaction at the heart of its business, African Bank has selected the CallMiner Eureka platform from CallMiner, a recognised global leader in speech analytics, to better extract and operationalise insights from voice-based customer interactions.

African Bank, which last year trumped traditionally strong contenders to be ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the 2019 Consulta SA Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) report, will be looking to extract a deeper understanding of voice-based customer interactions. These are intended to increase the Bank’s customer experience even further, improve sales and collection processes as well as automate and improve compliance scoring. “As the platform is better understood, further options may be utilised to the benefit of our customers and the Bank,” says CEO of African Bank, Basani Maluleke.

Podcast Launch: Entertaining content by much-loved media personality, Riyaaz Safi

With two decades of experience in radio, much-loved media personality, Riyaaz Safi has gotten up-close and personal with some of the best industry professionals in his new podcast, Thinking Out Loud – a five-episode lifestyle series that premiered on Saturday, 14th of November.

“The podcast aims to inform and inspire with some of the best professionals in their industry including a psychologist, entrepreneur, humanitarian and award-winning financial journalist and author. These are people that I have come to know personally during my career,” said Safi. “Podcasts are a new way to connect to people, to create new opportunities for news and entertainment and this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while now. I am excited to be building a new online community.”

BBC 100 Women Returns For 2020

BBC 100 Women returns this month, shining a spotlight on women’s experiences around the world with a week of special interviews, inspirational masterclasses, documentaries, features and digital content across the BBC’s UK and international TV and radio services and online. The season kicks off on November 24th when this year’s 100 Women List will be announced.

In a year of unprecedented turbulence, this year’s theme is ‘How women led change in 2020’ and celebrates some of the scientists, public health experts, and healthcare workers who have helped us weather the storm of the global pandemic, as well as women from other industries who have all been leaders of change in their own way – from politicians, lawyers and architects to actors, writers, athletes, singers and those who have sought to improve the lives of others in their community.

Fiona Crack, founder and editor of 100 Women said: “Returning for the 8th year, 100 Women capitalises on the unique reach and expertise of the BBC’s 42 language services to bring together diverse stories of women’s lives and achievements from across the globe. In a year of turmoil, this year’s 100 Women List will recognise women who made a difference from a community level right up to international politics, and brand new for 2020 is a day packed full of online masterclasses led by experts on the List. But we’ll also be taking a look at how the pandemic has impacted women’s unpaid workload, and violence against women in the home.”

For the Diary

VIRTUAL IS DOPE: Africa prepares for first virtual Cannabis Expo

The cannabis industry is budding with preparations for Africa’s first-ever virtual cannabis expo. The Cannabis Expo, organisers of the continent’s biggest cannabis events, has launched a global virtual meeting point for everyone interested in cannabis business in Africa. The Cannabis Vexpo (Virtual Expo) is a three-day event, which runs 26 – 28 November 2020.

“The cannabis industry has been growing rapidly, even during these unprecedented times. With large public events postponed worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Cannabis Vexpo is the ideal platform for global cannabis business leaders, entrepreneurs and people interested in cannabis products and opportunities to network, participate in panels and discussions and to discover and interact with a diverse range of exhibitors representing cannabis business in Africa,” said expo director Silas Howarth.

With over 50 exhibitors represented, live panel discussions and presentations from cannabis experts, leaders and change-makers from around the world, as well as innovative virtual networking opportunities, The Cannabis Vexpo is a first of its kind for the African continent. Unique to this virtual event, visitors from anywhere in the world will be able to register and attend for free, and with tens of thousands of past visitors and delegates already on the organiser’s database, The Cannabis Vexpo Africa is set to be the largest virtual cannabis event to take place this year.

Visitors are invited to register for free (limited) now to attend The Cannabis Vexpo Africa as well as delegate passes being available. Registration and information at TheCannabisVexpo.com

