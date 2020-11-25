REVIVE – RECALIBRATE – REFRESH: The Media Yearbook 2021

Production has begun on our flagship annual, The Media Yearbook, after a year of unprecedented upheaval, pain and disruption.
Everything we thought was true or was forecast to take place during 2020 was tossed out of the window and trampled underfoot barely three months into the year. The Olympic Games. Gone. Live sport on TV. Gone. Events. Gone. Awards ceremonies. Gone.
Some companies survived and even thrived, others shockingly shut their doors on trading. Ways of working changed overnight, and digital continued its inexorable takeover. Media businesses across the world had to adapt to a world where an unseen enemy that is far from vanquished drives everything.
What will 2021 look like for media? We honestly don’t know. What we do know is that our sector is resilient, innovative and never-say-die. It has revived, is recalibrating and is emerging refreshed.
It is these stories we want to tell in The Media Yearbook 2021. Revive. Recalibrate. Refresh.
As always, our contributors are drawn from the around the world as well as from South Africa and Africa, giving our readers a wider view and different perspectives on the world of media as we face the unknown in 2021.
It will cover all media sectors:
- Upfront: A series of thought leaders by well-known industry commentators
- Media agencies
- Advertising
- Broadcasting
- Radio
- Television
- Cinema
- Streaming
- Out of home
- Media research
- Social media
- Digital media
- Publishing
- Newspapers
- Magazines
- Communications
The Media Yearbook is prized keepsake that delivers the views of South African and international game-changers, trendsetters and opinion shapers. Contributors are carefully selected to insure valuable and independent insights into a media sector that continues to mutate fast and furiously.
Market leaders are encouraged to sponsor a section, enjoying the benefits of being seen as leaders sharing the opinions and views of media innovators with a readership of media professionals.
Sector sponsorship packages are on offer across The Media Yearbook and also via The Media Online in our newsletters or in the form of partner content. They are well priced, and will undoubtedly add value to your business.
For more on the packages available, contact sales project manager, Tarin-Lee Watts, on twatts@themediaonline.co.za or 079 504 7729
Take a look at The Media Yearbook 2020.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.