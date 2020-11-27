Y Mornings and the power of happy with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardashian













[PARTNER CONTENT] Breakfast radio is unique in that the most successful presenters have a strong, close, almost personal link with their listeners. The success of YFM’s Y Mornings, with DJ Ankletap and Candis Coulsen aka Kandis Kardashian is their unmistakable burst of positive energy weekdays between 5am and 9am.

Hosts Tap and Kandis find the humour in everyday life, giving listeners a chance to escape the mundane pressures of living in trying times and to stop, even for a moment, to just enjoy life. From research, it is clear that what young people demand from morning radio is something light but not entirely frivolous – Y Mornings is not afraid to tackle the big stories or trends of the day. Other stations can describe their morning shows as the “most fun” but just saying that does not necessarily make it so!

“I think humour is the most important thing, and this was especially true during the lockdown,” says Tap. “People were constantly indoors having to consume ‘heavy’ news all the time. It’s been a tough time for our country and many have been struggling with the general anxiety that a pandemic brings.”

While the world is getting back to normal, Ankletap acknowledges that since the hard lockdown in March, frontline workers have been tuning in because of the need to escape. “These workers have also been listening to Y Mornings and we know that the show takes them away from the stress of the reality of the situation and that laughter and humour can ease some of that anxiety.”

Ankletap’s energetic style and enthralling storytelling have kept listeners engaging consistently, so much so that the show trends multiple times a week on Twitter. The unique relationship and authentic connection the show has with its super-fans, or ‘Prefects’, is key.

“We all go through trying times in our lives, and our job is to ensure we will bring positivity every day for our listeners. I’ve gone through my struggles over the last few months but focusing on my mental health and remaining positive is something I am very passionate about. This is important for myself and the entire Y Mornings team and we hope we can keep doing that for the listeners,” says Ankletap.

Bryce Clark, better known as Malume, DJ Ankletap or just Tap, quickly moved up the ranks to the midday show Tap Mansion’ and then to the morning slot, on Y Mornings, proving once again that YFM is in touch with what the youth needs. A few years ago Tap did a stint on evening radio, but YFM’s listeners made it very clear they wanted him back on breakfast. The line-up was changed in October of that year – practically unheard of in South African radio

Kandis’ edginess, relatability, and ability to connect with the audience makes her the ideal partner to keep bringing the fire to YFM listeners. Her popular Tea feature spills the beans on local and international celebrity culture.

Whether the changes shaped by Covid-19 and the lockdown in terms of commuting patterns are permanent remains to be seen. Although certain office nodes are still very quiet, major arterial routes are busy once again and traffic is a reality. The shifting of the morning peak to an hour later as lockdown eased through level 4 and level 3 was temporary as this has shifted back to the 7am hour. Listening patterns in the afternoon are also back to normal.

Afternoon drive, by definition, is a different format to morning radio, although listeners still demand to be entertained. The Best Drive with DJ Sabby and Altovise – known as “The best show on the radio” – has built its reputation as being the go-to for the latest news on anything youth culture and is renowned for its ground-breaking guest collection. Acclaimed actress Altovise Lawrence officially joined the show mid-year as co-host, bringing her grit, unique insights, and experience to the team.

This deliberate contrast between the two drivetime shows – the humour, lightness, and positivity in Y Mornings with the music-focused, fast-paced energy of The Best Drive – provides the ideal balance to YFM’s weekday line up.

