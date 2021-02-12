Predicting the Unpredictable: The Future of Media digital conference series is back













[PRESS OFFICE] The turning of the year brings with it new opportunities, energy and excitement.

After receiving industry-wide requests to host the Future of Media digital conference series again this year, we couldn’t resist dropping some hints of what’s to come…

Mark these important dates…

24 February 2021 : Predicting the Unpredictable

: Predicting the Unpredictable 07 April 2021 : Is realising corporate citizenship the key to success in the future of media?

: Is realising corporate citizenship the key to success in the future of media? 05 May 2021 : Fighting through the fog – consumer attention as a scarce commodity

: Fighting through the fog – consumer attention as a scarce commodity 02 June 2021 : Alternative digital revenue models for the SA media industry

: Alternative digital revenue models for the SA media industry 24 June 2021: Neuromarketing: delving deep into the subconscious of the consumer

