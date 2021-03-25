Media Moves: Tractor x Converse mural wows, Derby new M&G editor, Daily Maverick 168 expands distribution, Incubeta to maximise SA Tourism digital marketing













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Iconic Tractor site selected for global environmental project, ‘Converse City Forests’

Cape Town mural was designed by South African street artist Nadia Fisher, aka Nardstar

Tractor Outdoor recently partnered with Converse in the Cape Town extension of its global environmental project, ‘Converse City Forests’.

The campaign sees the iconic sneaker brand collaborate with the global creative community to deliver a series of street murals that use a specific photocatalytic paint, which actively helps to purify the air through breaking down noxious air pollutants, converting them into harmless substances.

Through tapping into the media owner’s extensive network of metro inventory, Converse City Forests’ latest mural was erected on Cape Town’s trendy Kloof street, one of Tractor’s most iconic, high-traffic outdoor media sites.

“The project is centred around cities within the developing world; central hubs that are often hardest hit from an environmental point of view, thanks to heavy traffic, a concentration of business and social activity and a lack of collective effort to offset the carbon footprint,” said Lizelle Mc Connell, sales director at Tractor Outdoor,

“Kloof street was the perfect location for Cape Town’s mural as – while extremely popular with a younger consumer – it is also one of the city’s most frequented suburbs, which means a greater environmental impact.

“This made it an ideal destination for a campaign that aims to not only do good from an environmental perspective, while creating awareness among consumers in a visually arresting manner, which organically drives talkability,” she says.

Through engaging local artists in some of the world’s most vibrant cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro, the art pieces offer viewers a contemporary and contextual lens unique to each location, through a cultural and social commentary.

The Cape Town mural was designed by South African street artist Nadia Fisher, aka Nardstar, who is renowned for her bold and diverse style that celebrates women of colour as well as indigenous fauna and flora.

Concludes Mc Connell, “Tractor Outdoor is honoured to have been involved in this project, as it is very much aligned to our ethos that we recognise our responsibility in how we impact the world around us through each touchpoint of our business – and that we should always aim to do better, wherever possible, for our environment and community.”

People moves

Ron Derby appointed M&G editor-in-chief

M&G Media Limited, publisher and owner of the Mail & Guardian, has appointed of Ron Derby as its new editor-in-chief.

The chief executive of M&G Media Limited, Hoosain Karjieker, confirmed the appointment and commented: “The hire of Ron is aligned with the strategy of the publication and will strengthen the publication’s growth in the digital space.” He further commented that “Ron’s extensive experience in publishing will strengthen the newsroom’s development programme, which was started under outgoing acting editor-in-chief Sipho Kings’ tenure.”

Derby is a skilled writer and communicator with extensive experience in news, investigative reporting as well as feature and opinion writing. He has considerable experience in reporting on the global commodities markets as well as covering the South African economy and other industries from retail, telecoms and media.

Derby, currently the editor of Fin24, has published with some of South Africa’s most prominent print publications, including Business Day, Business Times, Sunday Times, Moneyweb and Financial Mail. He has had a stint in radio when he hosted the Daily Business Show at PowerFM. He has also acquired vast experience with international publishers such as Bloomberg, Reuters and Financial Times.

M&C Saatchi Abel promotes three dynamic leaders to key agency roles

Keke Mahlelebe Mohlalfi Lentsoane Ille Potgieter

M&C Saatchi Abel has announced exciting promotions of three dynamic talents that have been crucial to the agency’s growth, with their new roles designed to further enhance the creative company’s bold ambitions and bolster the long-term relationships it shares with its clients.

Effective April 1st, Illé Potgieter steps up from business partner to M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town managing director, Keke Mahlelebe moves from strategy partner to head of strategy for M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town, while creative director Mohlalifi Lentsoane becomes joint executive creative director for M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg alongside James Cloete.

“Our partner model is about having the right depth of talent and tenure to ensure we can continue to bring diverse, talented and fresh thinkers into leadership positions and importantly, provide clients with access to senior management on a day-to-day basis. We deeply believe in the philosophy of Diversity of Thought as a powerful orientation and we work with talented individuals for many years to help unlock their potential and fast track them & their skills in preparation for this new challenge. Illé and Keke are huge talents and the Cape Town office is in very capable hands,” said M&C Saatchi Abel co-founder and Group Managing Director Jason Harrison.

Hook, Line & Sinker Communications appoints junior account manager

Bulelani Ngcauzele,

Content champion, Bulelani Ngcauzele, has joined HLS Communications as junior account manager to support and manage global clients across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Ngcauzele is the second recruit to connect wih HLS this month. She joins the agency’s head of digital as part of a rapid growth phase in securing five new clients earlier this year.

“I was drawn to the company’s energy and creative culture. I love the three-step approach in helping brands to find the right story hook, selecting the right communications channel and platforms (line), to achieve the ultimate campaign sinker. The PR world has changed significantly and in today’s unprecedented times, a full-scope digital offering and working with innovative global tech and software clients really excites me,” said Ngcauzele.

Renowned gospel singer HLE to host VIP Invite, a new spiritual upliftment TV show

HLE

Renowned gospel singer, HLE will give viewers front-row seats to an inspirational festival of praise and worship in a new show that seeks to uplift and entertain viewers – from the comfort of their homes!

HLE, also popularly known as Hle-Live, will host VIP Invite to keep viewers entertained in a show through which will let viewers share personal stories of how popular songs inspired and moved them. HLE, well-known for her successful chart-topping song You Are, she has been a Joyous Celebration member and recently a host of Adlib, a variety television show.

“As we approach the festivities that come with the Easter weekend, VIP Invite will fill your living room with an atmosphere of praise through its unique spiritual upliftment show that comes with a moving testimony and a new school version of gospel teachings. We are very excited that the show, which will air at 19:00 every Sunday once Our Perfect Wedding goes on a production break, will add some new flavour to Sunday TV and leave you, our viewers, inspired,” said Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The 13-part studio-based show, produced by Urban Brew Studios will be aired on Mzansi Magic from this Sunday, 28 March – just in time to complement the Easter activities.

Cassandra Wingrove to lead Mickey Llew growth in Australia

Mickey Llew, a performance marketing and SEO agency, has appointed Cassandra Wingrove to lead growth and development at its Australian office, which is nearing its one year in operation in May 2021.

In this role, Wingrove will develop and coordinate growth opportunities to reach the company’s sales objectives of AUD 1.2 million (R14 million). She will also provide broad operational day-to-day support to the team as the Australian offering and services were previously managed from Mickey Llew’s Johannesburg HQ.

“I’m excited to be joining Mickey Llew at such a crucial and dynamic period in its growth journey. I believe it differentiates itself as an expert in organic search and provides clients with customised solutions to help reach more customers and boost businesses,” said Wingrove.

She has a BA Degree in Communications and Honours in Psychology from the University of Johannesburg and brings a wealth of experience gained from the digital marketing sector.

Business moves

Daily Maverick 168 is expanding!

You will now be able to pick up a copy of your weekend reading ritual at your local Pick n Pay as well as at Exclusive Books and Books and Things in both Cape Town and Johannesburg airports. Find the full list of stockists here.

Newly added Western Cape stockists:

Exclusive Books V&A Waterfront;

Exclusive Books Cavendish;

Exclusive Books Constantia;

Exclusive Books Canal Walk;

Exclusive Books Tygervalley;

Exclusive Books Table Bay Mall;

Exclusive Books Somerset Mall;

Exclusive Books Walmer Park;

Exclusive Books Cape Town Airport;

Books and Things Cape Town Airport International;

Books and Things Cape Town Airport Domestic.

“As usual, there is much more to inform, educate, humour, galvanise you into positive action and entertain you in our 32 broadsheet and 12 tabloid pages, so go get a free copy with your Smart Shopper card at your nearest Pick n Pay and expand your mind,” said editor Heather Robertson. “For those who do not have a Pick n Pay nearby, from this week you can buy a copy at Exclusive Books as well.”

Incubeta to help South African Tourism maximise global digital investments

Digital marketing specialist, Incubeta, has been appointed as a global digital media partner to South African Tourism (SAT) after an extensive tender process. The three-year deal, worth R6.3 million, will see Incubeta help maximise technology investment across all 27 of South African Tourism’s operating regions.

The new partnership includes licensing of the full enterprise suite of Google Marketing Platform products as well as implementation, consulting and enablement services to ensure the technology investment is maximised throughout all 11 of South African Tourism’s offices, servicing their 27 operating territories.

“The synergy is clear in SA Tourism’s desire to not only centralise, streamline and maximise their digital marketing technology investment, but to also ensure that their operations are best in class and in line with the latest digital marketing best practices across the world,” said Roan Mackintosh, MD at Incubeta Group – MEA.

As the tourism marketing arm of the South African government, South African Tourism is tasked with promoting the country domestically and internationally for leisure, business and event tourism.

RoomRaccoon appoints Hook, Line & Sinker Communications for Social Media

Global hotel management software company, RoomRaccoon, has not only renewed its 2021 PR retainer with Hook, Line & Sinker but also added social media management to its integrated communications mix.

HLS will continue to position and amplify the world’s best hotel management system through a series of B2B media and marketing activities across traditional and digital channels for the cloud software brand.

“RoomRaccoon is a fast-growing start-up that is revolutionising software for independent hotels in more than 40 countries. We are excited to continue our journey with the awesome SA team of young start-up professionals while adding this innovative start-up brand to our increasing portfolio of global tech names,” said agency head honcho, Adam Hunter.

Scout takes Design Takeover in hand

The Decorex Africa portfolio has appointed Scout PR & Social Media to announce its dynamic new plans for Decorex Cape Town2021. Decorex Cape Town has been agilely re-strategised, with the month of June 2021 pegged for a Design Takeovercomprising a host of activities that are geared towards stimulating the industry.

Scout is no stranger to Decorex Africa, having represented several leading local events that fall within the portfolio. Scout has manged the communications for 100% Design South Africa for the last 6 years and the PR for Decorex Durban, Cape Town and Joburg since late 2019. The new Design Takeover is an exciting new addition to the Decorex Africa portfolio.

Said Scout Director Lauren Shantall: “It’s extremely positive to witness how Decorex Africa has regrouped to bring the industry much-needed trade opportunities that are viable with or without lockdown restrictions in place. We’re delighted to be able to publicise the upcoming Design Takeover and its various initiatives.”

The Decorex Digital Design Magazine will also act as a detailed guide to the upcoming Design Takeover.It will feature a Route Map, guided tour information and design- and trend-focused content.

NFVF and Netflix sign partnership to fund local filmmakers

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, is partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service with 204 million subscribers globally. It is a partnership valued at R28 million and will be used to produce six South African feature films. The agreement will see both partners contributing R14 million each in support of the production of local films, which will include exclusive debuts on Netflix.

The partnership will see six local films funded, categorised into 2 streams: Four feature films with a budget of R4 million each and two feature films with a budget of R6 million each.

A partnership set to expand Africa’s esports scene

Barry Louzada

Mettlestate has announced that the esports and gaming authority has officially partnered with nxD – a Next Gen digital media agency. The significant financial and resource investment into Mettlestate has produced a collaboration that is great news for gaming as more esports cups will be coming our way.

Coming off the back of a difficult year globally, the team see the value in the growth of esports and gaming and are determined to amplify the esports scene in this country. The expansion will come not only in the form of back-to-back esports tournaments for gamers but will also see a substantial increase of available opportunities for brands to partner with a leading gaming organisation and engage with SA’s thriving gaming community.

“The forge is heating up. We will be offering mobile, console, and PC cups regularly, with cash prize pools. Better yet, entry into this new series of cups is free and provides space for your casual and pro players alike,” said Barry Louzada, MD at Mettlestate.

“As a performance-driven digital agency, we are looking to put ourselves to the test with our sister company Mettlestate. We act as the publisher and media owner arm of Mettlestate and are looking to translate business potential into commercial success for brands associated with what we are offering with the new partnership,” added Nicolas van Zyl, MD of nxD.

World Out of Home Organization boosts global footprint with eight new members since the start of 2021

Tom Goddard

The World Out of home Organization has increased its global representation with eight new members, three from Italy.

The new members are out of home media owners Red Tape Media in Pakistan and Impres in Bulgaria and, from the technology sector, BLIMP, XuniPlay and Pladway (all Italy), TDT based in Uruguay and Absen (China.) The UK’s leading poster distribution specialist PCDS has also joined.

This brings WOO full membership levels to over 30% ahead of 2019, a year which saw the last year of pre-pandemic trading and the global trade association rebrand to the World Out of Home Organization. There were also a number of industry consolidations in this period, which led to the merger of some former members.

“We’re delighted to welcome these eight important new members, spanning the world of Out of Home, from traditional billboards to ground-breaking new technologies. At WOO our clear mission is to marshal our increased strength and depth to help drive the global OOH industry forward.”

Eskort’s digital campaigns smash expectations

93-million impressions, 15.7-million reach and 7.2-million engagements – these are the record-breaking results achieved by Eskort in just five months for its always on digital campaign created by MetropolitanRepublic and their newly acquired digital agency, 8909.

The manufacturer of South Africa’s best loved pork brand recently repositioned with a brave ambition – to redefine the pork category and, within that, the Eskort brand. To do so successfully Eskort felt it needed to create a strong digital presence to complement its brand refresh which included a television campaign, packaging redesign and out-of-home initiatives.

The digi-series #WGCOT – or Who Got Chowed On Twitter – played a critical role in helping the digital outreach achieve these figures. Featuring Coconut Kelz – the living parody created by Lesego Tlhabi, who is not afraid to flaunt her privilege and opinion – and other South African comedians, its purpose was to create and build awareness with all the South Africans that knew of Eskort but did not have a relationship with the brand.

“When we created #WGCOT, we set out to create content that South Africans wanted to watch, and not just create advertising,” said 8909’s creative director, Rory MacRobert. “Our goal was to create branded content that lived in our consumers’ worlds instead of ours, resulting in Eskort becoming a beloved, household name.”

It’s been remarkably successful with the six episodes flighted to date achieving 3.9-million total impressions and over 2.7-million overall views. On Twitter, #WhoGotChowed Episode 7 trended above SONA, with the hashtag receiving 920 000 impressions. At the same time, comments from the digital communities reflect how positively the brand had been accepted in the market.

SANEF issues tenders for evaluations

SANEF is inviting companies and individuals with a minimum of three years’ experience in evaluating development projects to bid to undertake one or two or all three of the following evaluations:

Evaluation #1: Ethics Inquiry (Immediate): This project is funded by The RAITH Foundation, and runs from June 2019 to June 2021. An inquiry into media ethics was conducted in 2019 and 2020. The panel was headed by Judge Kathie Satchwell and sat for 20 months. A five-year Ethics Action Plan will be drafted through a consultative process, and for adoption at the conference.

This complex project requires an external process evaluation that will provide evidence of the value of the Inquiry and all related activities, their outputs and the potential to influence editorial policies, processes and practices in South Africa. This evaluation is to be conducted with the full range of role players and stakeholders and activities and documentation.

Evaluation #2: Local government elections training (to be completed two weeks after the elections date): This project is funded by Open Society Foundation – South Africa (OSF-SA) and runs from October 2020 to after the elections.

This many-faceted project requires an external evaluation that will provide evidence of the value of the project in strengthening SANEF’s capacity to provide substantive and tangible support to journalists and the media industry in general; support the media industry’s ability to cover local government elections effectively; and ensure that up to date information about the electoral act, regulations and procedures, is available to media practitioners and the industry.

Evaluation #3: Reporting the courts training ( October 2021): This project is funded by Open Society Foundation – South Africa (OSF-SA) and runs from January to December 2021.

This project requires an external evaluation that will provide evidence of the value of the project in strengthening SANEF’s capacity to support the media industry through appropriate and timeous training interventions, and the development and distribution of materials that will encourage and enable individual media houses to use in running their own workshops.

Date for submission: end of business on Friday 26 March 2021. Submit your tender(s) to sanef@sanef.org.za.

Unprecedented growth for South Africa’s co.za domain

South Africa’s flagship co.za Internet domain has from March 2020 to February 2021 experienced net growth of some 73 000 domain names while renewals were 6.5% higher than the previous 12 months.

This solid performance by co.za takes its current tally to over 1 300 000 registered domain names and it remains – by far – the top and most consistent performer across Africa’s various ccTLDs (country Code Top Level Domains).

That’s the word from the ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR), the administrator of South Africa’s entire presence on the worldwide web. ZACR attributes the strong growth to a two-decade ‘always-on’ service record that has provided stability in the domain name space.

Notable, according to ZACR, was the extraordinary growth over the harder lockdown periods from March to July 2020. Over these five months the total net growth rate in co.za was 213% more when comparing 2020 to 2019.

Although the other .za second level domains grew by higher percentages over 2020 (net.za by 21%, org.za by 8% and web.za by 14%), these percentages are relative because they come from a lower base compared to co.za.

Making moves

ISBA announces support for AGENCY SCOPE Study

ISBA, the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers, is working with WARC and SCOPEN on their respected UK study AGENCY SCOPE2021.

Now in its fourth edition, AGENCY SCOPE is a study of the communications agency marketplace, comprised of over 350 interviews with the marketing directors of the largest and most admired brands in the UK and about 300+ interviews with agency professionals. The study provides those who take part with a better understanding of the latest developments in the advertising marketplace and in exchange for their participation they receive a report with the main conclusions.

ISBA will be inviting senior members to participate in the study and will be holding an exclusive event in June to share the findings.

Phil Smith, director general, ISBA, said “The agency marketplace is always changing and understanding those changes is critical for marketers. We are looking forward to sharing the results of the study with our members.”

Nelson Mandela Bay advertising agency ups the ante, takes aim at metro’s high youth unemployment

Boomtown, an advertising and marketing communications agency based in Nelson Mandela Bay, has taken aim at the city’s high youth unemployment rates by more than doubling the intake for its graduate internship programme, Bayeza.

After its experience with its first graphic design intern Pola Maneli in 2012, Boomtown has assisted 22 – or two or three a year – talented young graduates enter the industry. In 2021, however, it is upping the ante with an intake of 10 interns.

The intention, according to Boomtown CEO Glen Meier, is not only to equip these graduates with suitable work experience, but to foster a passion for the industry in the Eastern Cape so that they help build Nelson Mandela Bay’s reputation as a strategic and creative hub to grow its share of the marketing spend by South Africa’s brands.

“Given the challenges facing the Eastern Cape as a business hub and its youth when it comes to employment, has meant we’ve had to up the ante,” he said. “And so we’ve more than doubled our commitment to the metro and its youth.

Colourful shoppers create opportunities for children and families in Alexandra thanks to Dis-Chem pharmacies’ partnership with Khulani Creatives

Dis-Chem Pharmacies recently partnered with Khulani Creatives, an income generating project aimed at empowering economically marginalised individuals in South Africa. The initiative is driven by Anna Maruma and Rose Vinqi, two grandmothers living in Alexandra, Gauteng, who sew the vibrant fabric bags that are now available in stores nationwide.

The bags are durable, eco-friendly, handmade, and good quality, and the sales from the bags go towards helping Anna and Rose, and other individuals just like them, care for and support their families and grandchildren in their care.

Jane Simmonds, founder of Khulani Creatives, explained that “for Anna and Rose, educating the next generation is so important. They know how an education can open doors for them, and they are steadfast in providing the children in their care with the best opportunities that they can.” The same goes for the women and men eager to join the project.

Khulani Creatives approached Dis-Chem towards the end of 2020 with the hope that the pharmacy group would support them in this initiative.

Old Mutual launches #Sisonke, a campaign that could see you win R25 000

Old Mutual has launched #Sisonke, a pan African campaign aimed at creating awareness and to inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage Covid-19 and its effects. As part of the campaign, Old Mutual is inviting people to submit videos that highlight how everyday heroes are making a positive impact in their communities. Stories that show the most impact and inspiration on society will stand to a chance of winning R25 000 to support the initiative. Old Mutual will also consider some of these initiatives for long-term support.

The competition launched in Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, and Zimbabwe on 15 March and runs until 02 April 2021. It will also be rolled out to other countries in due course. Interested participants and the public at large are encouraged to follow #Sisonke on all social media platforms, to see stories of impact as well as how to enter the competition.

GivenGain supports Two Oceans Marathon’s new TOM 2021 Virtual Charity Challenge

As the official charity fundraising partner of the Two Oceans Marathon, GivenGain is delighted to support this iconic race once more in 2021 – as well as their all-new event, the TOM 2021 Virtual Charity Challenge (VCC).

The annual Two Oceans Marathon, a much-anticipated event on the running calendar and known globally as the “world’s most beautiful marathon”, attracts over 30 000 runners from more than 90 countries annually.

Sadly, it was cancelled for the second year running this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with devastating effects on the many charities that have benefitted from various fundraising opportunities.

To continue offering a memorable race experience to runners and charities alike, the TOM 2021 Virtual Charity Challenge will take place between 30 March and 30 April – entirely charity focused and inviting all runners across the globe to unite in running for good.

Now in their fifth year of partnering with the Two Oceans Marathon, GivenGain’s platform has helped raise over R2.3 million during TOM races since 2017, supporting 575 fundraising participants and donors from 80 countries all contributing to participating charities.

For more information on when entries will open for the Two Oceans Marathon Virtual Charity Challenge and how to enter, click here.

Dates to note

Judge for Yourself with Dennis Davis airs on eNCA from Tuesday, 23 March

Renowned High Court Judge, Dennis Davis joins eNCA as the host of an intriguing, ground-breaking show Judge for Yourself. The new weekly show started on Tuesday, 23 March at 8:30pm.Judge Dennis Davis is a retired judge in South Africa’s high court. South Africans are quite vocal when it comes to issues they face as a nation. It airs on eNCA (DStv channel 403) weekly.

The Marketing Research Foundation announces first MAPS data

The Marketing & Research Foundation (MRF) has announced the availability of the latest Media and Product Survey (MAPS) data, the most comprehensive brands and products research in South Africa. The MRF will be hosting a virtual webinar to introduce MAPS to the media, marketing and advertising industry on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

“This is the first iteration of the MAPS data that encompasses six months of data, July through to December 2020,” said CEO, Johann Koster. “Through MAPS, subscribers and their agencies will have access to some of the most comprehensive brand and product research, being able to track more than 1500 brands, including FMCG, appliances, retail and clothing outlets and fast food/casual dining categories to name a few.”

Some new metrics have also been included for the first time. These include details on stokvels – their participation, usage and profiles of the participants; liquor purchases – brands, outlets and consumption; malls – preferred malls and frequency of visits, brand loyalty and online purchase patterns. According to Koster, liquor consumption, particularly in the context of the pandemic makes for some very interesting reading.

