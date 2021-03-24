MediaHeads 360 forges new partnership with Known Associates CEO & founder, Tshepiso Sello













[PRESS OFFICE] Proud Level 1 BEE media specialist agency, MediaHeads 360, demonstrates its commitment to black economic empowerment by announcing its partnership with entrepreneur, CEO, and founder of Known Associates (KA), Tshepiso Sello.

The newly announced partnership is a continuation of the company’s transformation strategy. Over the past three years, this plan for inclusive growth has seen the implementation of a planned SETA and upskilling training programme; the creation and investment in the company’s internship programme; pursuing an employment equity policy and supporting small entrepreneurs through supplier development funding.

While the partnership continues to drive MediaHeads 360’s broad-based economic empowerment strategy, it also brings together innovative and entrepreneurial partners to offer the media industry bespoke content solutions that achieve measurable results for clients.

Tshepiso Sello/JADE PHOTO

“At MediaHeads 360, we believe to lead the way with visionary thinking. Everyone is encouraged to lead productive change in everything they do. We have an entrepreneurial nature as an organisation, and as individuals. The partnership with Tshepiso celebrates the coming together of passionate minds, with media in mind, while also reaffirming our commitment to meaningful change,” says Candy Dempers – MediaHeads 360’s managing director.

The partnership sprouted on the set of uBettina Wethu, the South African remake of the megahit Colombian telenovela that inspired the ABC series Ugly Betty. MediaHeads 360 joined as partner to Known Associates Entertainment, the TV and Film division of KA and was tasked with finding the right brand fit for the series – successfully securing a portfolio of popular and beloved South African skin care, bath care and hair care brands.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the dynamic team. Being a shareholder in MediaHeads 360 is a natural progression in my businesses’ expansion strategy and growth. Our relationship started out as a client and service provider relationship on the uBettina Wethu brand partnership fundraising. MediaHeads 360 achieved such great success in securing almost a quarter of our production finance by raising brand sponsorship; that led me to think who would not want to be part of this trailblazing team, so well, here we are today partners, I love it” Sello says.

The partnership announcement follows the recent appointment of creative solutions specialist, Melinda Jonsson, as Sales and Business Development Consultant. Johnson’s appointment together with Sello’s announcement are key to expanding MediaHeads 360’s offerings to deliver the best possible results for clients.

MediaHeads 360 Sales Director, Justin Keats, adds “MediaHeads 360 is very pleased to partner with a dynamic, trailblazing innovator of Tshepiso’s calibre. We believe this partnership underpins our shared vision of making an impact for our clients within the media landscape and across the continent. These are exciting times for MediaHeads 360, personally I’m loving the challenge Tshepiso is forging and we most certainly look forward to working with Tshepiso to unlock and explore further growth opportunities.”

“I am looking forward to adding value to this business and team, being an integral part of growing the business to greater height and getting us recognised as an industry leader in the media sector,” Sello concluded.

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic and creative marketing campaigns across mulitple media platforms.

MediaHeads 360, previously known as RadioHeads, was founded in 2005 to leverage years of radio expertise and media relationships to deliver innovative and disruptive media solutions. Its only natural that as business grows, we can offer clients more. As MediaHeads 360, we are more than just a 30-second generic producer, we are media specialists that deliver seamless content marketing by building brand messaging that speaks to audiences across radio, TV and digital.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.