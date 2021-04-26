Embracing the coddiwomple: En route to a personal and targeted consumer journey













[PARTNER CONTENT] With the future an uncertain destination, Relativ Media finds purpose in the journey by embracing the concept of ‘coddiwomple’.

Coddiwomple: “To travel in a purposeful manner towards a vague destination.”

The past 12 months have brought with them a sequence of unexpected challenges to both business and families alike, teaching us several crucial life lessons. Change is inevitable and comes with myriad scary unknowns, but it also delivers opportunity for those who embrace the challenge of their immediate surroundings and circumstances in order to focus on the road ahead, adjusting course as needed along the way.

The media industry has always craved collaboration, innovation, knowledge sharing and partnerships that are trusted, even more so through Covid-19. In the past we were all so busy responding to either client or agency – to achieve more reach with less budget, more innovation with no time, more digital with no creative – that we didn’t often give ourselves the space as an industry to find ways to do the undoable.

Relativ Media identified with these needs and created a space for real engagement among industry experts, opening their virtual doors to the industry through The ‘Relativ Room’, a bimonthly platform for all agencies and client partners to debate hot topics, stress points and potential obstacles faced by the industry.

Through collaboration and an opening up of communication for all to have a voice, not only are we learning from each other, but we are also sparking those passion points again.

Is programmatic DOOH going to be a hit or miss? What process do clients follow when deciding to select one vendor over another? Are shoppers still identifying with brands through ecommerce vs bricks and mortar engagement? Are media agencies collaborating within their teams and driving the best results for clients through truly integrated strategies across all channels?

Right along the route

With the recent mobility reports showing an over-performance of 8% on the norm of baseline residential traffic and only a -4% on workplace traffic, we can identify that the way traffic is moving has changed somewhat; however, the levels are very similar to those shortly before our first lockdown.

Relativ Media has used this past year to not only rebase and rethink but also expand. With bigger and bolder iconics on highways, the rights to Uber South Africa, and a growing network of super regional and regional malls across the country, Relativ Media can now assist brands with shopper engagement en route and through to point of purchase.

We feel that investing in data through ROAD and Broadsign, while expanding our DOOH offering in key locations, has been pivotal in the immediate industry need, and the results from OMC speak for themselves. We have geared ourselves for the most personal and targeted consumer journey placement we have ever had. Growth is possible when you have the right people and are willing to learn from each other, supporting each other from start to finish.

And who’s to say things should go back to the way things were? Dropping the barriers in the boardrooms, asking all the ‘silly’ questions, learning from each other – it’s all completely possible now that we have merged the human experience with our newfound digital availability. So, while the initial destination of choice might not have been reached and the coddiwomple continues, we can only speak to where we are and learn from where we’ve been.

Having recently joined Relativ Media, Sally Stewart has more than 15 years media experience across sales, management and OOH strategy. She is passionate about integrated media strategies, keeping things creative and making sure the right solutions are in play. Stewart has a Bachelors Degree in Communications and believes that continuing your learning path is key to personal and professional growth in this ever changing landscape. Relativ Media‘s goal is to create a successful media business based on sound principles, reliability and family values. We specialise in developing creative, large-format outdoor advertising solutions that are both innovative and spectacular. Our media platforms include but are not limited to: DOOH, OOH, In-Mall Digital, In-Mall Wi-Fi, Influencer Marketing and Transit Media.

